ASC Player Of The Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 13-20, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Loggins, So., F, LeTourneau

Sophomore forward Caleb Loggins (Lewisville, Texas / Lewisville HS) recorded the first triple-double in program history with 20 points, 11 rebounds and had a career-high 11 assists. Loggins shot 17-of-21 from the floor (.810) over the final two regular season wins for 36 points and had 15 rebounds and 13 assists. Loggins is the first player in the ASC to record a triple-double this season and joins a short list of just nine players in conference history with a triple-double.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nathaniel Jack, Sr., F, Hardin-Simmons

Senior forward Nathaniel Jack (Mart, Texas / Mart HS) posted consecutive double-doubles to lead Hardin-Simmons to its first outright ASC West Division Title. In the win over Concordia Texas, Jack scored 11 points and had a game-high 19 rebounds. Against Mary Hardin-Baylor, Jack led all players with 26 points and 15 rebounds to edge the Cru by one point and win the West Division.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven senior forward DJ Young-Beasley (Hot Coffee, Miss. / Seminary HS) finished out his Blazers career with seven points and five rebounds against East Texas Baptist, followed by an eight-point performance against Louisiana College on Senior Day. Beasley went 4-of-7 from behind the arc for the week and finishes the season shooting 42 percent from three-point range.

East Texas Baptist senior guard Dylan Augustine (Hathaway, La. / Hathaway HS) scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to their 15th win of the season. He opened up the game with three 3-pointers made in the first five minutes. One of the three-pointers was a four-point play at the 16:38 mark to put ETBU up by six after only a two-point lead. He hit all five of his three-pointers in the first half. He has now made 14 straight free throws and only missed two on the year (46-of-48).

Louisiana College freshman guard Taylan Grogan (Patterson, La / Patterson HS) finished a stellar freshman campaign with his sixth 20-point effort of the season and his fourth in the last six games. He put in 21 points in the Wildcats dominating win over Belhaven while pulling down six rebounds, dishing out two assists, and three steals.

Univ. of Ozarks senior guard Josh Berard (Fort Smith, Ark. / Northside HS) averaged 29.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 62 percent from the field last week. Berard came off the bench against UT Tyler and scored 34 points. Berard won the league’s scoring title for the second straight season with 517 points overall and 22.5 points per game. He finishes his career with 1,642 points, third-most in school history. He also grabbed over 500 career rebounds.

UT Dallas freshman guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas / Horn HS) averaged 16.5 points, and 8.5 rebounds per game as the Comets split two home contests to close out the regular season. Underwood opened the week with 18 points and eight rebounds in a home loss to East Division leader LeTourneau. He then had 15 points, hitting 5-of-7 shots, and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 93-87 home win over UT Tyler, helping UTD lock up the No. 2 seed from the East Division.

UT Tyler senior guard Jordan Francis (DeSoto, Texas / South Lakes HS) averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds during the final week of the regular season. Francis scored 29 points and had nine rebounds at Univ. of Ozarks and then had six rebounds and eight points at UT Dallas. He finished the regular season averaging 14.4 points per game.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia Texas sophomore guard Ephriam Price (Lake Charles, La. / LaGrange HS) scored a career-high 34 points in the Tornados 104-101 loss to Hardin-Simmons. Price knocked down six 3-pointers in the game as Concordia rallied from 22 points down in the second half and took the lead late in the match. Against McMurry, Price scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds in the Tornados’ 112-98 win.

Howard Payne junior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas / Westbrook HS) led the Jackets with a near career-high 31 points at Sul Ross State. Randall was 4-of-9 from behind the arc and recorded three steals in the game.