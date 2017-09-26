ASC Players Of The Week



Freberg, Theros Earn ASC Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

Elissa Freberg of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Megan Theros of UT Dallas take home the Player of the Week honors for the fourth week of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 21-23, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Elissa Freberg, F, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Elissa Freberg (Friendswood, Texas / Bay Area Christian) came off the bench to score two goals and an assist in the Cru’s pair of victories. She assisted the game-winning goal and scored one in a 4-0 triumph against Ozarks. Freberg scored in the 93rd minute in their 1-0 overtime win against UT Tyler – giving the Cru their first win over the Patriots since 2005.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Megan Theros, D, So., UT-Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore defender Megan Theros (Batavia, Ill. / Batavia HS) anchored a Comet defense that allowed just one shot in two victories for the Comets. She helped limit Belhaven to just one shut in Thursday’s 10-0 win, then held Louisiana College shotless in Saturday’s 5-0 victory.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

UT Dallas freshman forward Nique Enloe (Santa Fe, N.M. / St. Michael’s HS) came off the bench to score three goals in the Comets’ 10-0 win over Belhaven. It was the first hat trick for UTD since 2014.

Hardin-Simmons University junior forward Kenne Kessler (Highland Village, Texas / Marcus HS) scored three goals and had an assist as the #5 Cowgirls picked up a pair of wins to remain undefeated on the year.

Concordia University Texas sophomore forward Kayla Carlove (Carrolltown, Texas / Prince of Peace Lutheran HS) provided the game-winning goal with a header in the 97th minute in a 3-2 overtime win against Ozarks.

Howard Payne University freshman forward Jada Austin (Cedar Hill, Texas / Cedar Hill HS) scored both goals in the Lady Jackets’ 2-1 win over Belhaven.

LeTourneau University sophomore forward Kelli Sonnier (Lake Charles, La. / Barbe HS) scored both goals in the YellowJackets’ 2-1 double-overtime win at McMurry.

Defensive

The University of Texas at Tyler senior goalkeeper Emily Hurley (Sulphur Springs, Texas / Sulphur Springs HS) recorded 15 saves in two games for the Patriots last weekend, including 11 against Mary Hardin-Baylor in a 1-0 overtime loss.

McMurry University freshman defender Emily Fisher (Fort Worth, Texas / Western Hills HS) played every minute in both losses for the War Hawks. She scored the game-tying goal in a 2-1 double-overtime loss to LeTourneau.

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kirsten Parrish (Grandbury, Texas / Travis Academy) led the #5 Cowgirl defense in a 6-0 shutout of LeTourneau and a 6-1 win over East Texas Baptist. HSU did not allow a shot against the YellowJackets and gave up only three to the Tigers. Parrish also scored four goals – two in each game.

Concordia Texas freshman defender Bayli Luke (Houston, Texas / Cy Falls HS) scored her first career goal in the Tornados’ 3-2 victory over Ozarks.

Howard Payne senior keeper Nicole Goodwin (Austin, Texas / Lake Travis HS) recorded ten saves – five in each match – as the Lady Jackets’ picked up a 2-0 shutout over Louisiana College and a 2-1 win against Belhaven.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Sydney Rangel (Midlothian, Texas / Midlothian HS) helped the Cru to two shutouts over the week. She played 72 minutes and limited to Ozarks to just one shot in a 4-0 victory. Rangel played all 93 minutes in a 1-0 overtime win against UT Tyler, limiting the Patriots to nine shots with none on goal.

Rohrman, Tencate Named ASC Runners of the Week

Tyler Rohrman of McMurry and Sydney Tencate of Hardin-Simmons earn the ASC Cross Country Runner of the Week awards for week four.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: September 23, 2017

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Tyler Rohrman, So., McMurry

McMurry University sophomore Tyler Rohrman (Waller, Texas / Waller HS) placed ninth at the Our Lady of the Lake Saints Invitational on Saturday. Rohrman ran a season-best 8k mark of 27:54.5.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University junior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas / Moran HS) won her third consecutive meet of the year with a school-record 6k time of 23:13.4 at the Saints Invite. Tencate won the race by 35 seconds to take home the fourth ASC Runner of the Week award in her career and third this season.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

Hardin-Simmons freshman Ben Splain (Argyle, Texas / Argyle HS) placed 10th and led the Cowboys to their first team win in school history at the OLLU Saints Invitational. He had a time of 27:55.8 in his first collegiate 8k.

Women’s

McMurry freshman Tiffany Cox (Abilene, Texas / Cooper HS) finished seventh at the Our Lady of the Lake Saints Invitational with a 6k mark of 25:26.5.

Moore, Vandergriff Win ASC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

Tracer Moore of Howard Payne and Caleb Vandergriff of Mary Hardin-Baylor win the Men’s Soccer Players of the Week for the fourth week of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 21-23, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Tracer Moore, MF, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne University senior midfielder Tracer Moore (Houston, Texas / Cedar Park HS) scored two goals and assisted one in the Yellow Jackets’ 6-3 win over Louisiana College.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Vandergriff, D, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Caleb Vandergriff (Georgetown, Texas / East View HS) was the leader of the Cru defense that went 2-0 and only allowed seven shots in the two games. They allowed just one goal in a 2-1 victory over Ozarks, giving up only one shot on goal. Vandergriff anchored the backs that did not allow a shot on goal in a 2-0 win against #17 UT Tyler. He also scored in the 48th minute against the Patriots on a header off a corner kick.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore midfielder Martin Lopez (Hutto, Texas / East View HS) was the hero in the Cru’s 2-1 overtime win against Ozarks, scoring the game-winner in the 96th minute.

LeTourneau University freshman midfielder Edgar Sanchez (Tyler, Texas / Tyler Lee HS) recorded a pair of goals the YellowJackets went 1-0-1 on the week. He scored the tying goal in the 50th minute in a 1-1 overtime tie with Hardin-Simmons. Sanchez then scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute in a 2-1 victory at McMurry.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior midfielder Leandro Cid-Fernandez (Cordoba, Argentina) became the all-time leading scorer in Patriot history with his 34th goal of his career in a 3-1 win against Concordia Texas.

University of the Ozarks junior defender Matt Samaniego (San Antonio, Texas / Warren HS) scored the game-winner in the 53rd minute to propel the Eagles to a 1-0 win over Concordia Texas. He also had an assist against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Hardin-Simmons University freshman midfielder Shayne Bryan (Houston, Texas / Cy Ridge HS) scored both of the Cowboys’ goals for the week as they went 1-0-1. He was only one to score in the game in a 1-1 tie against LeTourneau and had the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over East Texas Baptist.

The University of Texas at Dallas midfielder/defender Hunter Williams (Corpus Christi, Texas / King HS) scored the game-winner in overtime as the #25 Comets Belhaven 2-1.

Belhaven University sophomore forward Michah Taylor (Andalusia, Ala.) tallied two goals during the week – one in a 2-1 loss to #25 UT Dallas and the game-winner in a 1-0 win at Howard Payne.

Defensive

LeTourneau freshman defender David Sanchez (Longview, Texas / Longview HS) was a big part helping preserve the Yellow Jackets’ first win of the season over McMurry. Late in the game, he cleared the ball off the line towards the end of regulation that would keep the 2-1 lead in place.

Howard Payne sophomore goalkeeper Nicholas Panameno (Cypress, Texas / Cypress Ranch HS) recorded ten saves and allowed two goals in a pair of starts. He came up with four saves in the win against Louisiana College and six in a 1-0 loss to Belhaven.

Ozark’s junior defender Manny Torres (Keller, Texas / Timber Creek HS) spearheaded a 1-0 shutout against Concordia Texas.

Hardin-Simmons junior keeper Carlos Enriquez (Denton, Texas / Guyer HS) recorded a shutout with three saves in a 1-0 win over East Texas Baptist.

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper Chase Therrien (Trophy Club, Texas / Byron Nelson HS) made five saves with an assist as the #25 Comets defeated Belhaven 2-1 in overtime Thursday. He also posted a shutout in a 2-0 victory over Louisiana College.