ASC Players Of The Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Week five of the American Southwest Conference football schedule will feature five league contests.

Texas Lutheran University (1-2, 1-1 ASC) will travel to McMurry University (1-3, 1-2 ASC) in Abilene, Texas for a 1:00 pm kickoff. Top-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (3-0, 2-0 ASC) will go to Georgetown, Texas for a 6:00 pm start with Southwestern University (2-2, 2-1 ASC).

Three contests begin at 7:00 pm. Sul Ross State University (2-1, 1-1 ASC) will go to Louisiana College (1-2, 0-2 ASC) in Pineville, La. Belhaven University (1-2, 0-2 ASC) will host Howard Payne University (0-3, 0-2 ASC) in Jackson, Miss. The final game of the night will feature two potent offenses when #6 Hardin-Simmons University (3-0, 2-0 ASC) will travel to East Texas Baptist University (3-0, 2-0 ASC) in Marshall, Texas.

WEEK 3 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hunter McEachern, QB, So., Belhaven

Belhaven sophomore quarterback Hunter McEachern (Keller, Texas / UTEP) tied his school record with six touchdown passes. He was 33-for-51 passing for 495 yards and completed passes to 13 different receivers in the Blazers’ 79-40 loss to East Texas Baptist.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Zack Roberson, DL, Sr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State senior defensive lineman Zack Roberson (Houston, Texas / Cypress Ridge HS) posted a team-high 12 tackles – 10 solo – in the Lobos’ 35-7 victory against McMurry. He also recorded a sack for a yard loss and four tackles for a loss of seven.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Luke Fierst, K, So., Southwestern

Southwestern sophomore kicker Luke Fierst (Kerrville, Texas / Tivy HS) hit the game-winning field goal of 36 yards with 42 seconds to play in the Pirates’ 37-34 win at Louisiana College. He went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, connecting from 20 yards and 19 yards as well, and was 4-for-4 on PATs.

ASC IN THE POLLS

Mary Hardin-Baylor remained at #1 in the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 Polls after their 50-7 win against Texas Lutheran. Hardin-Simmons moved up a spot to #6 in both polls after a 63-3 victory over Howard Payne. Sul Ross State received four votes in the D3football.com poll and two in the AFCA after defeating McMurry 35-7. East Texas Baptist, who defeated Belhaven 79-40, picked up ten votes in the AFCA poll.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Hardin-Simmons lead nation in scoring offense (64.0) and total offense per game (643.7) and are third in scoring defense (4.3). Junior running back Jaquan Hemphill (Coleman, Texas / Coleman) leads all of the DIII averaging 11.12 yards per carrying.

Mary Hardin-Baylor also has been a force on defense, allowing just 17 points in two games. The Cru is second in the nation in total defense (156.3) and fourth in scoring defense (5.7). They also lead the nation with 39.5 yards per kickoff return.

East Texas Baptist senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian) leads the country with 16.0 tackles per game. Senior receiver Xavier Gray (Denton, Texas / Denton Ryan) is first with 40.5 yards per reception.

D3FOOTBALL.COM TEAM OF THE WEEK

The D3football.com named East Texas Baptist senior receiver Xavier Gray (Denton, Texas / Denton Ryan) Team of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 79-40 win over Belhaven. Gray caught five passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard score.

HAWKINS AND PARSONS SELECTED AS CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS

Hardin-Simmons senior safety Matthew Hawkins (Aledo, Texas / Aledo) and East Texas Baptist senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian) are semifinalists for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation. They are among 181 nominees across all divisions of college football. Nominees must be a senior or graduate student with at least a 3.2-grade point average, outstanding football ability, and demonstration of leadership and citizenship. They announce the finalists Nov. 1.

ASC FOOTBALL IN THE NFL

The American Southwest Conference is responsible for two of the seven former NCAA Division III student-athletes that made initial 53-man rosters in the National Football League. Jerrell Freeman from UMHB is an ASC Hall of Honor inductee and has been in the NFL since 2012. He is beginning his second season with the Chicago Bears and recorded ten tackles in their opening game against the Atlanta Falcons. Louisiana College offensive tackle Jeremy Vujnovich has started three games for the Indianapolis Colts this season.

ASC EXPANDS TO 10 TEAMS

Southwestern and Texas Lutheran begin their first year with the ASC as football affiliate members after competing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The additions signal a return to a 10-team football alignment for the first time since 2005, and they make the ASC the 10th NCAA Division III conference with at least ten football teams.

MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR PRESEASON FAVORITE TO WIN ASC

Mary Hardin-Baylor has been picked to win the 2017 American Southwest Conference football title after a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors, and media members, the ASC office announced August 18. Cru junior quarterback/wide receiver T.J. Josey was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. UMHB senior defensive tackle Haston Adams was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Hardin-Simmons senior return specialist Alex Bell was the Special Teams selection.

ASC PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Four student-athletes from two ASC member institutions were named D3football.com Preseason All-Americans. Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Haston Adams went to the First Team at defensive tackle. Hardin-Simmons tallied three selections – return specialist Alex Bell on the First Team, junior wide receiver Reese Childress on the Second Team and sophomore offensive tackle Jonathan Castaneda on the Second Team.

MCMURRY’S WRIGHT ON FRED MITCHELL WATCH LIST

Named to the 2017 Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place-Kicker Award Kick-Off Watch List is Sophomore kicker Tanner Wright from McMurry. He is one of 36 kickers on the list from NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA schools. Wright was a Second Team All-Conference and All-NCCAA First Team selection as a freshman as he went 8-for-10 on field goals and averaged 58.3 yards per kick on kickoffs.

WEEK 4 SCORES

Sept. 23 – Southwestern 37, Louisiana College 34 (Pineville, La.)

Sept. 23 – #7 Hardin-Simmons 63, Howard Payne 3 (Brownwood, Texas)

Sept. 23 – Sul Ross State 35, McMurry 7 (Alpine, Texas)

Sept. 23 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, Texas Lutheran 7 (Belton, Texas)

Sept. 23 – East Texas Baptist 79, Belhaven 40 (Marshall, Texas)

Week 5 SCHEDULE/GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Sept. 30 – Texas Lutheran (1-2, 1-1 ASC) at McMurry (1-3, 1-2 ASC) Abilene, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Location: Wilford Moore Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Texas Lutheran leads 15-13

Last Meeting: Oct. 15, 2011 – McMurry 60, Texas Lutheran 16

Coaches Records:

Texas Lutheran – Carl Gustafson – 1-2 (1-1 ASC) (1st season)

McMurry – Lance Hinson – 11-22 (5-13 ASC) (4th season) at MCM/48-75 overall (13th season)

Sept. 30 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (3-0, 1-0 ASC) at Southwestern (2-2, 2-1 ASC) Georgetown, Texas 6:00 p.m.

Location: Birkelbach Field

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: First Meeting

Coaches Records:

Mary Hardin-Baylor – Pete Fredenburg – 199-38 (129-16 ASC) (20th season)

Southwestern – Joe Austin – 12-31 (2-1 ASC) (5th season) at SU/29-53 overall (9th season)

Sept. 30 – Sul Ross State (2-1, 1-1 ASC) at Louisiana College (1-2, 0-2 ASC) Pineville, La. 7:00 p.m.

Location: Wildcat Field

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Louisiana College leads 14-3

Last Meeting: Oct. 15, 2016 – Sul Ross State 21, Louisiana College 14

Coaches Records:

Sul Ross State – John Pearce – 13-20 (7-11 ASC) (4th season)

Louisiana College – Justin Charles – 1-2 (0-2 ASC) (1st season)

Sept. 30 – Howard Payne (0-3, 0-2 ASC) at Belhaven (1-2, 0-2 ASC) Jackson, Miss. 7:00 p.m.

Location: Belhaven Bowl Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Belhaven leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 12, 2016 – Belhaven 50, Howard Payne 45

Coaches Records:

Howard Payne – Braxton Harris – 0-3 (0-2 ASC) (1st season)

Belhaven – Hal Mumme – 6-27 (0-2 ASC) at BU (4th season)/141-146-1 overall (26th season)

Sept. 30 – #6 Hardin-Simmons (3-0, 2-0 ASC) at East Texas Baptist (3-0, 2-0 ASC) Marshall, Texas 7:00 p.m.

Location: Belhaven Bowl Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Hardin-Simmons leads 15-2

Last Meeting: Nov. 5, 2016 – Hardin-Simmons 66, East Texas Baptist 30

Coaches Records:

Hardin-Simmons – Jesse Burleson – 43-21 (25-14 ASC) (7th season)

East Texas Baptist – Scott Highsmith – 3-0 (2-0 ASC) (1st season)

Week 6 Schedule

Oct. 7 Belhaven at McMurry Abilene, Texas 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor at #6 Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 Louisiana College at Teas Lutheran Seguin, Texas 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 Sul Ross State at Southwestern Georgetown, Texas 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 7 East Texas Baptist at Howard Payne Brownwood, Texas 7:00 p.m.

*-ASC game

Montoya and Patterson Named ASC ‘Golfer of the Week’

Hayden Montoya of UT Tyler and Lindy Patterson of UT Dallas named ASC Golfers of the Week Award

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: September 23-26, 2017

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Hayden Montoya, Fr., UT-Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler freshman Hayden Montoya (Longview, Texas / Longview HS) won the first collegiate tournament of his career after shooting a -1 under at the 54-hole Al and Nancy Jones Memorial at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler. He shot a 75-72-68=215 to win by three strokes and help the Patriots to a team win. Montoya recorded four birdies and 14 pars in his final round to seal the win.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Lindy Patterson, Fr., UT-Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas freshman Lindy Patterson (McKinney, Texas / McKinney HS) set a new Comet 36-hole record as she placed second at the Transylvania Fall Invitational over the weekend. She shot a 73-76=149, for a +3 and was one stroke behind the medalist. Patterson’s 73 in the first round was the first even par in school history. Her play helped the Comets set a new school recorded and win the tournament by 14 strokes.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

UT Tyler junior Tyler Uhlig (Magnolia, Texas / McLennan College) led the top-ranked Patriots to a victory at the prestigious Tournament Town Preview in Greensboro, N.C. He shot a 72-72-72=216 for an even par and tied for second, just one stroke off the lead.

Concordia University Texas freshman Will Arend (The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS) tied for eighth at the Tournament Town Preview to lead the #18 Tornados to a fourth-place finish. He shot a 75-72-72=218 for +3 and four strokes off the lead.

WOMEN

UT Tyler senior Amy Cox (Colleyville, Texas / Grapevine HS) shot a 77-78=155 to finish sixth at the Al and Nancy Jones Memorial at The Cascades in Tyler, Texas. Cox made par on 25 of the 36 holes and helped the Patriots to a second place finish.

