ASC Players Of The Week

Kessler, Link Earn ASC Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

Kenne Kessler of Hardin-Simmons and Madison Link of Mary Hardin-Baylor take home the Player of the Week honors for the fifth week of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 26-30, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kenne Kessler, F, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University junior forward Kenne Kessler (Highland Village, Texas / Marcus HS) scored four times in the week as the #5 Cowgirls went 2-0. Kessler had the only goal in their 1-0 win over UT Tyler. She added a hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Ozarks to pick up her second Player of the Week award of the season and third of her career.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Madison Link, D, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Madison Link (Tomball, Texas / Tomball) scored two goals and helped the Cru to two shutouts on the road. In Thursday’s 5-0 victory at Louisiana College, Link scored and played 72 minutes on defense, not allowing a single shot. At Belhaven, Link scored again and played 58 minutes, giving up only two shots on goal during a 4-0 win.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Sul Ross State University senior midfielder Lauren Ebbs (Dublin, Ireland) scored a goal in each game as the Lobos went 1-0-1 on the week. Ebbs converted on a 30-yard shot in their 1-1 double-overtime tie with LeTourneau. She also scored in a 2-1 victory at East Texas Baptist.

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Caitlyn Shaughnessy (Lampasas, Texas / Lampasas HS) led the Cru with three goals on the road as they went 2-0. She scored the second goal in a 5-0 win at Louisiana College. Shaughnessy added a pair of goals, including the game-winner, during their 4-0 victory at Belhaven.

LeTourneau University junior midfielder Keely Hayden (Alvin, Texas / Alvin HS) scored her second goal of the year in the eighth minute of a 1-1 tie against Sul Ross State.

University of the Ozarks junior midfielder CJ Burns (Memphis, Tenn. / Bolton HS) provided the Eagles with two spectacular goals from 35 and 25 yards, respectively, in a 2-1 win over McMurry.

The University of Texas at Tyler junior midfielder Kaelyn Steitz (McKinney, Texas / McKinney HS) scored the game-winning goal in a 3-0 win over McMurry.

Concordia University Texas sophomore forward Kaycee Moore (Azle, Texas / Azle HS) scored both goals for the Tornados in their 2-1 win over Belhaven.

East Texas Baptist University freshman defender Kibriana Bonner (Humble, Texas / Summer Creek HS) scored the first goal of her career from 40 yards out on a free kick in a 2-1 loss to Sul Ross State.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore midfielder Michelle Lee (Frisco, Texas / Centennial HS) scored twice and added two assists as the Comets went 2-0 on the week. Lee scored both of her goals and added an assist in Wednesday’s 4-1 win at Austin College. She recorded an assist in a 2-0 shutout over Howard Payne.

Defensive

Sul Ross State senior goalkeeper Ashlie Rojas (El Paso, Texas / Montwood HS) tallied 13 saves overall for the week. She came up with four saves in a 1-1 tie with LeTourneau and stopped nine shots in a 2-1 victory at East Texas Baptist.

Hardin-Simmons senior defender Kirsten Parrish (Grandbury, Texas / Travis Academy) led the #5 Cowgirl defense as they only allowed five shots on goal in a pair of wins. They held the UT Tyler to just two shots on goal during a 1-0 win. Parrish and the Cowgirls held Ozarks to three shots on goal in a 5-1 victory.

LeTourneau senior keeper Carrye Funk (Lake Jackson, Texas / Brazoswood HS) made six saves, including two in the overtimes, in the YellowJackets’ 1-1 tie with Sul Ross State.

UT Tyler senior goalkeeper Emily Hurley (Sulphur Springs, Texas / Sulphur Springs HS) recorded seven saves in two games and helped the Patriots to their fifth shutout of the season – a 3-0 win against McMurry on Saturday.

Concordia Texas junior defender Skylar Larkin (Liberty Hill, Texas / Liberty Hill HS) helped the Tornados’ defense allow only one goal over two games and recorded her first goal of the season in a 5-0 win over Louisiana College.

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper Monica Dallacasa (The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS) did not allow a goal in 135 minutes of as she sparked the Comets to a 2-0 performance. She played a scoreless opening half in Wednesday’s 4-1 win at Austin College. Dallacasa added her third shutout of the year with one save in a 2-0 win against Howard Payne.



Carnes, Valestin Win ASC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

Case Carnes of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Logan Valestin of Ozarks win the Men’s Soccer Players of the Week for the fifth week of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 26-30, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Case Carnes, F, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Case Carnes (Tyler, Texas / Robert E. Lee HS) led the Cru with two goals and two assists as they picked up a pair of wins over the week. Carnes scored the game-tying goal and assisted the last two in UMHB’s 3-1 victory at Louisiana College. He converted a penalty kick with 21 seconds left in regulation to give the Cru a 2-1 win at Belhaven.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Logan Valestin, GK, Fr., Ozarks

University of the Ozarks freshman goalkeeper Logan Valestin (Bryant, Ark. / Bryant HS) posted back-to-back shutouts to lead the Eagles to a pair of conference victories. He recorded three saves in a 1-0 win against McMurry. Valestin tallied two more saves and fought off nine corner kicks in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Hardin-Simmons.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Ozark’s junior midfielder Miguel Reyes (Canyon, Texas / Canyon HS) connected on a free kick to score the game-winner in a 1-0 decision over McMurry.

The University of Texas at Tyler Lucas Pereira (Barcelona, Spain / Frederic Mistral) scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Hardin-Simmons.

East Texas Baptist University freshman forward Silas Sangano (Fort Worth, Texas / North Side HS) scored two goals in a 3-2 win against Millsaps, finding the net in the 10th and 74th minutes. He also recorded an assist in a 4-3 victory over Howard Payne.

Concordia University Texas freshman midfielder Joel Abrego (Houston, Texas / Heights HS) scored a goal in the Tornados’ 3-0 win at Louisiana College.

The University of Texas at Dallas freshman midfielder Jesse Ardila (McKinney, Texas / McKinney HS) had a goal and an assist in the Comets’ 3-0 win over Howard Payne.

Defensive

UT Tyler junior defender Ryan Brinda (Coppell, Texas / Coppell HS) helped the Patriots record two shutouts last week – a 2-0 win over Hardin-Simmons and a scoreless double-overtime draw against McMurry. Brinda and UTT limited their opponents to just four shots on goal.

Concordia Texas senior defender Eric Bigon (Belton, Texas / Academy HS) helped the Tornados’ to their third shutout of the season – a 3-0 victory at Louisiana College. He also scored a goal in that game.

UT Dallas freshman keeper John Nicknish (Spring, Texas / Klein HS) recorded his first collegiate shutout and victory with two saves in a 3-0 decision over Howard Payne.

Harris, Villines Named ASC Runners of the Week

Michael Harris of Ozarks and Emily Villines of Concordia Texas earn the ASC Cross Country Runner of the Week awards for week five.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

Meets: September 29-30, 2017

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Michael Harris, So., Ozarks

University of the Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark. / Elkins HS) earned Runner of the Week for the third time this season with a 10k time of 33:27.9 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark. He finished 155th out of 330 runners and was in the top five among NCAA Division III competitors.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Emily Villines, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas junior Emily Villines (Huntsville, Texas / Huntsville HS) won a race for the fourth time this season, taking the title at the Maryville College Invitational. She recorded a 6k time of 24:05.2 to capture the second Runner of the Week award this season and fourth of her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

Concordia Texas junior Dylan Zoch (Giddings, Texas / Giddings HS) finished 12th at the Maryville College Invitational with an 8k mark of 29:51.2.

Women’s

Ozarks junior Hannah Smith (Blue Eye, Mo. / Blue Eye HS) broke the school record with a 5k time of 19:52.0 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark. She shattered the six-year-old record by 18 seconds and placed 190th of 381 runners.