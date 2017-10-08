ASC Players Of The Week

Hurley, Brown, Parsons, Fierst Named ASC Football Players of the Week

Kevin Hurley Jr. of McMurry, Kris Brown of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Ty Parsons of East Texas Baptist and Luke Fierst of Southwestern earn the ASC Football Players of the Week for week six.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: October 7, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kevin Hurley Jr., QB, So., McMurry

McMurry University sophomore quarterback Kevin Hurley Jr. (Diboll, Texas / Diboll HS) took over at quarterback in the second half and engineered a 42-30 win over Belhaven while erasing a 23-7 halftime deficit. Hurley went 11-of-14 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. His TD passes were of 63, 10, 22 and 51 yards. Hurley also ran ten times for 36 yards.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kris Brown, CB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior cornerback Kris Brown (Sealy, Texas / Sealy HS) returned a 64-yard touchdown on the game’s opening series in the top-ranked Cru’s 17-7 victory at #5 Hardin-Simmons. He also added eight tackles and broke up two passes, limiting the Cowboys – the nation’s top offense coming into the game – to 191 yards of total offense. This effort is the second Defensive Player of the Week award in Brown’s career.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ty Parsons, LB, Sr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist University senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian) led the Tigers with 16 tackles and a 49-yard interception return in the Tigers’ 57-7 victory at Howard Payne. He also had a tackle for a loss of seven yards to earn his second Defensive Player of the Week award this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Luke Fierst, K, So., Southwestern

Southwestern University sophomore kicker Luke Fierst (Kerrville, Texas / Tivy HS) kicked a game-winning field goal for the second time this season, giving the Pirates a 29-27 win over Sul Ross State. He kicked a 18-yarder as time expired for the victory. He also made a 36-yard field goal to earn his second Special Teams Player of the Week award of the year.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor junior running back Markieth Miller (Garland, Texas / Garland HS) rolled up 168 yards of rushing on 21 carries in the top-ranked Cru’s 17-7 win at #5 Hardin-Simmons. Miller had a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which proved to be the game-winning points in the first quarter. He averaged 8.0 yards-per-carry and had a 52-yard run that set up a first-quarter field goal.

Texas Lutheran University freshman running back Christopher Monroe (College Station, Texas / College Station HS) rushed 22 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs topped Louisiana College 47-30. Monroe had touchdown runs of 18, 10 and two yards.

Louisiana College senior wide receiver Shedrick Davis (Baton Rouge, La. / Central HS) caught eight passes for 120 yards and a touchdown to eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the third straight week in the Wildcats’ 30-47 loss at Texas Lutheran.

East Texas Baptist senior quarterback Dru Smith (Sherman, Texas / Sherman HS) passed for 326 yards on 16-of-32 attempts with four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 57-7 win over Texas Lutheran. He recorded touchdown passes of 65, 76, 48 and one yards and added a nine-yard rushing score.

Belhaven University freshman running back Brad Foley (Memphis, Tenn. / Memphis University School) led the Blazers with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushing attempts in their loss to McMurry. He also caught four passes for 45 yards.

Southwestern junior quarterback Fred Hover (McAllen, Texas / McAllen HS) finished 10-of-17 for 88 yards passing to go with 23 carries for 100 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the Pirates’ 29-27 win over Sul Ross State. He marched SU down the field to the one-yard line, setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

McMurry senior linebacker Jacob Ferguson (Schertz, Texas / Clemens HS) recorded ten tackles, nine solos, 3.5 tackles for a loss of 18 yards and a sack in the War Hawks’ 42-30 win over Belhaven.

Defensive

Texas Lutheran sophomore defensive tackle Nwankwo Nwankwo (Richmond, Texas / Foster HS) recorded three tackles, including an 8-yard sack and forced two fumbles in the Bulldogs’ 47-30 win over Louisiana College. He helped TLU limit the Wildcats to just 19 yards rushing.

Hardin-Simmons junior linebacker Chris Miller (San Marcos, Texas / San Marcos HS) recorded eight tackles, 2.5 for a loss and a sack in the #5 Cowboys’ 17-7 loss to #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Louisiana College junior linebacker Orel Ledet Jr. (Breaux Bridge, La. /Breaux Bridge HS) returned an interception for a 40-yard touchdown, forced a fumble, made 11 tackles and had a sack for seven yards in the Wildcats’ loss to Texas Lutheran.

Belhaven senior linebacker Denarrius Noel (Utica, Miss. / Hinds Agricultural HS) led the Blazers with nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and a pass breakup in their loss at McMurry.

Howard Payne University senior safety Patrick Hunt (Arlington, Texas / Calvary Christian) finished with three pass breakups and three solo tackles in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to East Texas Baptist.

Southwestern sophomore linebacker Chris Crawford (Houston, Texas / Houston Christian HS) picked off a pass in the first quarter which led to a Pirate touchdown to go with seven tackles and one for a loss in their 29-27 win over Sul Ross State. He helped the Pirates limit the Lobos to 277 yards of offense.

Special Teams

Texas Lutheran sophomore kick returner A.J. Mason (The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS) returned four kickoffs for 75-yards, including a 40-yard return late in the first half that set up a Bulldog score in their 47-30 win over Louisiana College.

Hardin-Simmons junior punter Reese Childress (Abilene, Texas / Abilene HS) kept the Cowboys in good field position most of the game, averaging 45.6 yards on eight punts in the loss to #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor. Four of his punts landed inside the 20, and they downed two at the one-yard line. Childress booted a career-best 70-yard punt as well.

East Texas Baptist graduate student kicker/punter Ryan Travis (Jacksonville, Texas / Jacksonville HS) second nine points, going 6-of-8 on PATs and hitting a 31-yard field goal in the Tigers’ 57-7 win at Howard Payne. Travis also recorded eight kickoffs for 440 yards and three punts for 99 yards.