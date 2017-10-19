ASC Players Of The Week

GOLF

Hill and Mints Named ASC Golfers of the Week

Sam Hill of UT Tyler and Kayleigh Mints of Hardin-Simmons earn ASC Golfers of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 15-18, 2017

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Sam Hill, Jr., UT Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler senior Sam Hill (Orlando, Fla. / The Master’s Academy) finished -2 and tied for sixth place overall at the Golfweek Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Fla. He shot a 70-65-76=211 on the par 71 course and tallied 11 birdies and 35 pars during the tournament.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Kayleigh Mints, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University freshman Kayleigh Mints (Mansfield, Texas / Lake Ridge HS) finished third at the Alamo City Classic with a score of 77-81=158, finishing three strokes off the lead.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

Concordia University Texas sophomore Logan Young (Normangee, Texas / Normangee HS) finished +2 and tied for eighth at the Golfweek Fall Invitational with a 69-73-73=215.

Hardin-Simmons junior Luke Smith (Montgomery, Texas / Home School) helped the Cowboys to a team win at the Alamo City Classic by shooting a 74-71=145 for +3 and a third-place individual finish.

WOMEN

UT Tyler junior Katelyn Hicken (Frisco, Texas / Frisco Centennial HS) shot a 79-79-77=235 to finish 12th overall at the Golfweek Fall Invitational. Taylor Denton (Burnet, Texas / Faith Academy HS) tied for 14th with an 81-79-77=237.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Tori Gatling (Kingwood, Texas / Kingwood Park HS) tied for 18th at the Golfweek Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Fla. With a 77-83-78=238.

Concordia Texas sophomore Madyson Milliorn (Houston, Texas / Deer Park HS) finished tied for 21st with a 79-80-80=239 at the Golfweek Invite.

RICHARDSON, Texas – Only four American Southwest Conference teams will be in action on the gridiron in week eight.

Fifth-ranked Hardin-Simmons University (5-1, 4-1 ASC) will take on Texas Lutheran University (4-2, 4-1 ASC) in Seguin, Texas at 1:00 p.m.

Top-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (6-0, 5-0 ASC) will host Belhaven University (1-5, 0-5 ASC) in Belton, Texas for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

Louisiana College (2-4, 1-4 ASC) travels to Marshall for a 2 p.m. game with East Texas Baptist University (4-2, 3-2 ASC) and Sul Ross State (3-3, 2-3 ASC) will face Howard Payne University (1-5, 1-4 ASC) in Brownwood, Texas at 4:00 p.m.

WEEK 6 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Frederick Hover, QB, Jr., Southwestern

Southwestern junior quarterback Frederick Hover (McAllen, Texas / McAllen HS) accounted for seven touchdowns including passing, rushing and receiving TD in the Pirates’ 60-31 win at Belhaven. He threw for 211 yards and four scores on 9-of-12 passing. He also ran for 201 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. Hover also caught a 32-yard touchdown pass to finish with 412 yards of total offense. Hover claimed his second Offensive Player of the Week award of the season.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brazos Fuller, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior defensive tackle Brazos Fuller (Alvarado, Texas / Alvarado HS) tied for the team leads with six total tackles – two solo – and had 1.5-tackles for a loss in the top-ranked Cru’s 65-0 victory against Howard Payne. He also forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and held the Yellow Jackets to just 21 passing yards and 110 yards of total offense.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Keyshawn Holman, LB, Fr., Texas Lutheran

Texas Lutheran University freshman linebacker Keyshawn Holman (Orange, Texas / West Orange-Stark HS) recorded two sacks for 24 yards and eight tackles – five solo – in the Bulldogs’ 41-34 road win over East Texas Baptist. He helped TLU hold the Tigers scoreless in the fourth quarter and rally from a 13-point deficit to win.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Reese Childress, PR/P, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior punt returner/punter Reese Childress (Abilene, Texas / Abilene HS) tied a school record with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the #5 Cowboys’ 35-10 road win at Sul Ross State. He also punted four times for a 43.3 yard average with a long of 51 and one-punt inside the 20.

ASC IN THE POLLS

Mary Hardin-Baylor remained at no. 1 in the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 Polls after their 65-0 win over Howard Payne. Hardin-Simmons stayed at no. 5 in the D3football poll and moved up two spots to no. 6 in the AFCA after picking up a 35-10 road win at Sul Ross State.

D3FOOTBALL.COM TEAM OF THE WEEK

Named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week was Southwestern University junior tight end AJ Daniels (Benbrook, Texas / Western Hills HS) along. Daniels caught a 42-yard touchdown pass and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to his quarterback in the Pirates’ 60-31 win at Belhaven.

Also honored, the Southwestern offensive line. Sophomore Alex Phan (Austin, Texas / Austin HS), junior James Smat (Benbrook, Texas / All Saints Episcopal School), junior Cole Atteberry (Kingwood, Texas / Kingwood Park HS), junior David-Alvin Quinton (Round Rock, Texas / Hendrickson HS) and sophomore T.J. Vela (Odem, Texas / Odem HS) racked up a season-high 689 yards of total offense.

The Pirates rushed for 410 yards, throwing for 279, and were 10 of 13 on third downs while averaging 8.7 yards per play. The SU offense had quarterback Frederick Hover throw and rush for more than 200 yards, eventually earning 412 yards of offense on his own and seven scores.

FREDENBURG REACHES 200 WINS

Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg picked up his 200th career win on Sept. 30. He is now 202-38 and is the only head coach in Cru history. For Fredenburg, 132 of those wins have come in ASC play, and 32 more have come in NCAA postseason competition.

HAWKINS AND PARSONS SELECTED AS CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS

Selected as semifinalists for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation are Hardin-Simmons senior safety Matthew Hawkins (Aledo, Texas / Aledo) and East Texas Baptist senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian). They are among 181 nominees across all divisions of college football. Nominees must be senior or graduate student with at least a 3.2-grade point average, outstanding football ability, and demonstration of leadership and citizenship. Nov. 1 is the date for the announcement of the finalists.

ASC FOOTBALL IN THE NFL

The American Southwest Conference is responsible for two of the seven former NCAA Division III student-athletes that made initial 53-man rosters in the National Football League. Jerrell Freeman from UMHB is an ASC Hall of Honor inductee and has been in the NFL since 2012. He is beginning his second season with the Chicago Bears and recorded ten tackles in their opening game against the Atlanta Falcons and is now on the reserve/injured list. Louisiana College offensive tackle Jeremy Vujnovich has started six games for the Indianapolis Colts this season.

ASC EXPANDS TO 10 TEAMS

Southwestern and Texas Lutheran begin their first year with the ASC as football affiliate members after competing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The additions signal a return to a 10-team football alignment for the first time since 2005 and make the ASC the 10th NCAA Division III conference with at least ten football teams.

MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR PRESEASON FAVORITE TO WIN ASC

Mary Hardin-Baylor has been picked to win the 2017 American Southwest Conference football title after a vote of the league’s head coaches, sports information directors, and media members, the ASC office announced August 18. Cru junior quarterback/wide receiver T.J. Josey was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. UMHB senior defensive tackle Haston Adams was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Hardin-Simmons senior return specialist Alex Bell was the Special Teams selection.

ASC PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Four student-athletes from two ASC member institutions were named D3football.com Preseason All-Americans. Selected to the First Team at defensive tackle is Mary Hardin-Baylor’s, Haston Adams. Hardin-Simmons tallied three selections – return specialist Alex Bell on the First Team, junior wide receiver Reese Childress on the Second Team and sophomore offensive tackle Jonathan Castaneda on the Second Team.

MCMURRY’S WRIGHT ON FRED MITCHELL WATCH LIST

Named to the 2017 Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place-Kicker Award Kick-Off Watch List is Sophomore kicker Tanner Wright from McMurry. He is one of 36 kickers on the list from NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA schools. Wright was a Second Team All-Conference and All-NCCAA First Team selection as a freshman as he went 8-for-10 on field goals and averaged 58.3 yards per kick on kickoffs.

WEEK 7 SCORES

Oct. 14 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor 65, Howard Payne 0 (Belton, Texas)

Oct. 14 – Texas Lutheran 41, East Texas Baptist 34 (Marshall, Texas)

Oct. 14 – Southwestern 60, Belhaven 31 (Jackson, Miss.)

Oct. 14 – #5 Hardin-Simmons 35, Sul Ross State (Alpine, Texas)

Oct. 14 – Louisiana College 52, McMurry 34 (Pineville, La.)

WEEK 8 GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Oct. 21 – #5 Hardin-Simmons (5-1, 4-1 ASC) at Texas Lutheran (4-2, 4-1 ASC)

Seguin, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Location: Bulldog Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Hardin-Simmons leads 17-2

Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2016 – Hardin-Simmons 48, Texas Lutheran 38

Coaches Records:

Hardin-Simmons – Jesse Burleson – 46-21 (28-14 ASC) (7th season)

Texas Lutheran – Carl Gustafson – 4-2 (4-1 ASC) (1st season)

Oct. 21 – Belhaven (1-5, 0-5 ASC) at #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (6-0, 5-0 ASC)

Belton, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Location: Crusader Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Mary Hardin-Baylor leads 4-2

Last Meeting: Nov. 5, 2016 – Mary Hardin-Baylor 59, Belhaven 21

Coaches Records:

Belhaven – Hal Mumme – 6-29 (0-4 ASC) at BU (4th season)/141-148-1 overall (26th season)

Mary Hardin-Baylor – Pete Fredenburg – 202-38 (132-16 ASC) (20th season)

Oct. 21 – Louisiana College (2-4, 1-4 ASC) at East Texas Baptist (4-2, 3-2 ASC)

Marshall, Texas 2:00 p.m.

Location: Ornelas Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Louisiana College leads 10-7

Last Meeting: Oct. 29, 2016 – East Texas Baptist 64, Louisiana College 62

Coaches Records:

Louisiana College – Justin Charles – 2-4 (1-4 ASC) (1st season)

East Texas Baptist – Scott Highsmith – 4-2 (3-2 ASC) (1st season)

Oct. 21 – Sul Ross State (3-3, 2-3 ASC) at Howard Payne (1-5, 1-4 ASC)

Brownwood, Texas 4:00 p.m.

Location: Gordon Wood Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Howard Payne leads 46-19

Last Meeting: Nov. 5, 2016 – Sul Ross State 42, Howard Payne 8

Coaches Records:

Sul Ross State – John Pearce – 14-22 (8-13 ASC) (4th season)

Howard Payne – Braxton Harris – 1-5 (1-4 ASC) (1st season)

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

Oct. 28 Texas Lutheran at Howard Payne* Brownwood, Texas 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 Southwestern at #5 Hardin-Simmons* Abilene, Texas 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor at McMurry* Abilene, Texas 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 East Texas Baptist at Sul Ross State* Alpine, Texas 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 Louisiana College at Belhaven* Jackson, Miss. 6 p.m.

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner