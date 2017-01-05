ASC Players Of The Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 19, 2016, to January 2, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Crystal Jones, Sr., G, LeTourneau

Senior guard Crystal Jones (Fort Worth, Texas / Western Hills HS) led the team in scoring in three of four games over the holiday break and averaged 21.3 points per game. Jones had two 20-plus point performances with 28 coming against ASC rival No. 25 UT-Tyler and later had 27 points against Texas Lutheran. For the week, Jones poured in 85 points, hit 32-of-78 from the field (.410) and had 17 steals and 20 rebounds over four games.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sham Hunter, Jr., G, McMurry

Junior guard Sham Hunter (Abilene, Texas / Abilene HS) led the War Hawks to wins in two of three non-conference games over the holiday break. She scored double-figures in each game and fell short of a triple-double in the comeback win at Southwestern with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. She nearly averaged a double-double with 14 points and 9.7 rebounds, to go along with 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. For the week, Hunter scored 42 points, had 29 rebounds, 16 assists, and seven steals.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven senior guard Sierra Pittman (Mobile, Ala. / Faith Academy) led the Blazers scoring in two of their three games, totaling 48 points for an average of 16 points per game. Pittman earned her eighth 20-point performance of her career against Millsaps with 21 in the contest. She dished out a season-high seven of her 12 assists against Covenant on Saturday. While Pittman recorded seven assists, she also had seven steals, a career-best, against Covenant. She finished the week with 15 steals. East Texas Baptist freshman guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas / Lumberton HS) led the Tigers to their first win of the season over Schreiner with 13 points. She also played in 35 of the 40 minutes and grabbed five rebounds. Holt had a career-high nine rebounds in the loss to Texas Lutheran. Louisiana College junior center Brooke Jones (Covington, La. / Covington HS) finished with her fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season against Concordia Texas with 12 points in 12 minutes of action. She scored half of her points from the free throw line going 6-for-6 from the stripe and 3-for-6 from the field. UT-Dallas senior guard Alyssa Crockett (San Antonio, Texas / Brennan HS) averaged 18 points per game as the Comets extended their winning streak to seven games after a 4-0 performance over the holiday break. Crockett scored in double figures in all four contests, including 23 points in a 57-50 road win over Austin College. She had 20 points in a 70-52 road victory over Sul Ross State, the Comets’ only ASC game over the period. UT-Tyler senior forward D’Onna Matthews (San Antonio, Texas / Clark HS) scored 24 points to lead the Patriots to a 2017 opening win over LeTourneau on Monday. She finished the break averaging 13.3 points per game over three games with a 24-point performance helping the Patriots to an 83-60 win over the YellowJackets at the HPC. Matthews had 14 points in the first quarter alone. She finished the week with three blocks to go along with 39 points.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons junior guard Ja’lee Carver (Amarillo, Texas / Amarillo HS) averaged 12 points, six assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game for the Cowgirls while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Howard Payne senior guard Sabrina Ochoa (Oakland, Calif. / Oakland HS) scored a career and game-high 18 points in a matchup at Division I member Lamar University. Ochoa connected on 5-of-14 three-point shots and pulled down five rebounds. Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Kendra Wynn (Arlington, Texas / Mansfield Timberview HS) posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cru to a non-conference road victory at Schreiner.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 19, 2016, to January 2, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Colhoff, Jr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior guard Alec Colhoff (Katy, Texas / Seven Lakes HS) led the YellowJackets to a 4-0 mark over the holiday break. Colhoff averaged 17.8 points per game, shot 53 percent from the field and 52 percent from behind-the-arc. He hit the game-winning three-pointer in the final minute over Texas Lutheran to give the YellowJackets the lead with 33 seconds remaining and iced the game with two free throws. In the overtime win against UT Tyler, Colhoff didn’t miss a shot in the extra period and scored 14 of his 21 points on 3-of-3 shooting from the floor, including two 3-pointers and 6-of-6 from the foul line.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nathaniel Jack, Sr., F, Hardin-Simmons

Senior forward Nathaniel Jack (Mart, Texas / Mart HS) led the Cowboys to a 3-1 mark over the holiday break including a win over No. 5 Salisbury. In the win over Salisbury, Jack had 18 points and 13 rebounds with four assists. Against Wheaton, Jack set the D3hoops.com Classic record knocking down 8-of-8 shots from the field. Later D3hoops.com Classic named him to the D3hoops.com Classic all-tournament team. For the week, Jack scored 79 points (19.8) and had 33 rebounds (8.3). He hit 28-of-44 from the perimeter (.636), was 20-of-21 from the foul line (.952), handed out 16 assists while swiping eight steals and had one block.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven junior guard Ron Davis (Edwards, Miss. / Raymond HS) scored a game-high 20 points at Millsaps, including 15 in the second half. He then recorded 15 points and four assists against Covenant. East Texas Baptist senior forward Clayton Stanley (Colleyville, Texas / FW Southwest Christian HS) posted a career-high 23 points in a win over Schreiner in the LETU Classic. He helped ETBU to hold off Schreiner, 78-76, scoring eight of his 23 points in the second half. Stanley also hit a career-high three 3-pointers. He averaged 14.5 points per game in two games at LETU Classic shooting .643 from the field overall. Louisiana College senior forward Steve Evans (Natchitoches, La. / Atlanta HS) had the best game of the season so far in the overtime loss to Concordia Texas. He scored 23 points in 26 minutes on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. Univ. of Ozarks junior guard Jace Richardson (Fort Smith, Ark. / Northside HS) averaged 21 points, six assists and two steals per game to push the Eagles to a 1-1 week. Richardson shot over 50 percent from the field in both games> UT-Dallas junior point guard Caleb Banks (Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS) averaged 17 points and 7.5 assists as the Comets split a pair of games over the holiday break. Banks scored 22 points and matched a career-high 11 assists as the Comets outlasted Rhodes, 115-111. He was 14-for-15 from the foul line and added three rebounds and two steals in the victory. UT-Tyler senior guard Jordan Francis (DeSoto, Texas / South Lakes HS) was only able to play one of three games over the break due to injury but made the most of his one game going off for 38 points against LeTourneau Dec. 19 in Longview. Francis was 15-for-17 from the field and went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. His 38 points were the second-most in a game in team history but were not enough as the YellowJackets earned the win over the Patriots.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Payne junior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas / Westbrook HS) scored a game-high 26 points in the win over Trinity (Texas) on New Year’s Eve. Randall was 6-of-11 from behind the arc and 4-of-5 from the line in the game. He also pulled down five rebounds. Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Braden Hammond (Belton, Texas / Belton HS) had three huge games to help the Cru stretch its winning streak to six in a row. He opened the week with a double-double in the first win over Rust. Hammond added 32 points and eight rebounds in a victory over Elmhurst and closed things out with 19 points in another win over Rust. He shot 50 percent from the field and three-point range. Braden added 13 assists while averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. McMurry senior guard Nate Estrada (Abilene, Texas / Abilene HS) had double-digit scoring in every game during the break, including a career-high 32 in the loss at Schreiner. Estrada averaged 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 50 percent (22-44) from the floor, from three-point range (13-26) and hit 70 percent (7-10) from the free throw line.