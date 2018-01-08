ASC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Brown, Moore & Randall Named ASC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

East Texas Baptist sophomore Landin Brown, LeTourneau freshman Justin Moore, and Howard Payne senior Khyce Randall earn the Player of the Week awards for the week seven of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 2-6, 2018

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Landin Brown, So., G, East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist University sophomore guard Landin Brown (Houston, Texas) recorded his first career double-double in a come-from-behind 95-85 victory at McMurry with 11 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Brown also had 12 points, eight boards, five assists and four steals in an 85-81 win at Hardin-Simmons. For the week, he averaged 11.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game, leading the Tigers to two wins. He shot 80 percent (12-for-15) from the free throw line in the two games.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justin Moore, Fr., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau University freshman guard Justin Moore (Houston, Texas) was an all-around threat, averaging 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while leading the YellowJackets to a pair of conference road victories. He scored 13 points in each game and posted a double-double with ten rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 85-69 win at McMurry. Moore also had eight boards, six assists and a pair of blocks in an 87-59 victory at Hardin-Simmons. For the week, Moore shot 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from the field.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Khyce Randall, Sr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) picked up his second Player of the Week honors of the season and fifth of his career by averaging 22.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Yellow Jackets went 2-1 on the week. He recorded 25 points, nine boards and seven assists in a non-conference win over Southwestern. Randall went for 22 points, and nine rebounds in a loss to UT-Tyler then finished the week with 21 points, 15 boards and five assists in a 94-86 victory against Ozarks.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College junior center Devon Washington (Houston, Texas) averaged 23.5 points, and 13.5 rebounds per game as the Wildcats lost both of their conference games during the week. He also shot 58.8 percent (20-of-34) from the field to go with 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore guard Johnell Lane (Gonzales, La.) hit a trio of three-pointers late to lead the Patriots with 20 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-70 victory at Howard Payne. For the week, he averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

University of the Ozarks freshman guard Zach Bobo (Jacksonville, Ark.) averaged 21.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the Eagles’ pair of losses. He also shot 55 percent (15-of-27) from the field. Bobo netted 20 points against Sul Ross State and 23 against Howard Payne.

Belhaven University sophomore guard Rick Hodum (Kossuth, Miss.) averaged 15.0 points per game in the Blazers’ two losses. He scored 17 points at Mary Hardin-Baylor and added 14 points off the bench against Concordia Texas.

WEST DIVISION

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Demarius Cress (Killeen, Texas) averaged 20.5 points and 3.5 assists per game to lead the Cru to a pair of conference wins. He shot 56 percent (10-of-18) from three-point range 52 percent (11-of-21) from the field. Cress scored 19 points in a win over Louisiana College and 22 with seven baskets from beyond the arc against Belhaven.

McMurry University senior forward LaRandall Scroggins (Carrollton, Texas) averaged 15.0 points, and 8.5 rebounds per game as the War Hawks fell in two conference game. He came up with 14 points and six boards against LeTourneau and 16 points with 11 rebounds versus East Texas Baptist.

Sul Ross State University sophomore forward B.J. Hollis (Brady, Texas) averaged 16.5 points per game as the Lobos won two conference home contests. He posted 21 points with five rebounds and three assists in an 80-58 victory against UT Tyler and followed with 12 points in a win against Ozarks.

Concordia University Texas senior forward Ben Page (Cypress, Texas) helped the Tornadoes to a 2-0 week, averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds. Page netted 10 points with five boards in a 109-66 win over Belhaven. Page finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in an 87-74 victory against Louisiana College.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Jones & Holt Named ASC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Louisiana College senior Brooke Jones and Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Hannah Holt earn Players of the Week for week seven of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 2-6, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brooke Jones, Sr., C, Louisiana College

Louisiana College senior center Brooke Jones (Covington, La.) earned her third Player of the Week award of the season by averaging 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as the Wildcats went 1-1 on the week. She scored 23 points with four steals in a 67-52 win at Concordia Texas and had 19 points and four boards in a loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor. For the week, Jones shot 66.7 percent (18-for-27) from the field.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas) picked up her third Player of the Week honors of the year with back-to-back doubles, helping the Cru to a 2-0 record. She had 24 points 10 rebounds in a win over Louisiana College, then followed with 14 points and 11 boards as they topped Belhaven. For the week, Holt averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven University junior guard AaLiyaha Thornton (Hernando, Miss.) scored 17 points with three rebounds and four assists in the Blazers’ 62-59 win at Concordia Texas. For the week, she averaged 13.0 points per game.

The University of Texas at Dallas freshman guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) came off the bench to spark the Comets to a 64-51 home non-conference win against Southwestern with 12 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Alex Kochner (Clear Lake, Texas) averaged 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game after scoring 13 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a 95-49 win at Sul Ross State. She also had 10 points in a loss at Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist senior guard Katy Boren (Lubbock, Texas) posted a career-high 19 points, hitting five three-pointers in a 75-69 victory against McMurry. For the week, she averaged 11.0 points per game and was 6-for-12 from outside in the Tigers pair of wins.

University of the Ozarks junior forward Diamond Goodwyn (Gladewater, Texas) averaged 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the Eagles pair of defeats.

LeTourneau University freshman guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) recorded 17.5 points 6.5 rebounds per game as the YellowJackets fell in a pair of conference road games. She came up with 20 points and six boards at Hardin-Simmons and 15 points and seven rebounds at McMurry.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry University sophomore forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 18.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the War Hawks split during the week. She recorded 20 points, 14 boards, three assists and five steals in a 76-69 victory against LeTourneau. Reyna followed with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in a loss to East Texas Baptist.

Sul Ross State sophomore guard Erica Solomon-Powell (Conroe, Texas) came off the bench to averaged 16.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the Lady Lobos split. She came up with 17 points, four assists and three steals off the bench in an 84-57 win against Ozarks. Solomon-Powell added 15 points in a loss to UT Tyler.

Concordia University Texas sophomore forward Payton Berger (Azle, Texas) averaged 14.5 points per game in the Tornados’ pair of losses. She recorded a career-high 17 points with two assists and three steals against Louisiana College.

Hardin-Simmons sophomore guard Taylor Gaffney (Frisco, Texas) averaged 18.0 points, and 4.0 assists per game as the Cowgirls split in conference play. She recorded 19 points with five assists and three steals in a loss to East Texas Baptist, then had 17 points and three assists in a 76-65 win against LeTourneau.

Howard Payne senior guard Presley McKethan (Robinson, Texas) went 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from three-point range to average 16.0 points, 3.0 assists and 3.5 steals in the Lady Jackets pair of conference victories. She scored 14 points with three assists and a couple of steals in their 70-48 win against UT Tyler. McKethan followed with 18 points on six three-pointers with three more assists and five steals in an 80-62 victory against Ozarks.

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference