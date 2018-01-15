ASC – Sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 8-13, 2018

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Emeka Obukwelu, So., F, UT-Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore forward Emeka Obukwelu (Plano, Texas) picks up his third Player of the Week award of the year by averaging 27.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game as the Patriots picked up a pair of ASC victories at home. He went 13-for-15 from the field in a 104-85 win against Belhaven en route to 30 points and eight rebounds. Obukwelu came up with 25 points and 13 boards in a 93-83 overtime victory over Louisiana College. For the week, he shot 73.5 percent (25-for-34) from the field.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Nate West, So., G, LeTourneau

LeTourneau University sophomore guard Nate West (Houston, Texas) earns Player of the Week honors for the second time this season with a career-high 28 points in the YellowJackets’ 80-63 win against UT Dallas. He buried six three-pointers in the game to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. West shot 10-of-18 from the field for a 55.6 percentage.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ben Page, Sr., F, Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas senior forward Ben Page (Cypress, Texas) led the Tornados with a career-high tying 27 points and 13 rebounds in their 100-73 win at McMurry. He also added eight points and seven boards in a 97-94 victory at Hardin-Simmons. For the week, Page averaged 17.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 62.5 percent (15-for-24) from the floor.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

University of the Ozarks freshman guard Zach Bobo (Jacksonville, Ark.) averaged 15.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game and hit five three-pointers in the Eagles pair of losses. He came up with 19 points and 13 boards against Belhaven and 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks versus Louisiana College.

The University of Texas at Dallas senior guard Jon Hatcher (Keller, Texas) averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game and shot 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from the field as the Comets went 1-1 during the week. He was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, hitting a trio of three-pointers for 15 points in a 97-69 victory at East Texas Baptist. He then added 13 points and three boards in a loss to LeTourneau.

Louisiana College junior forward Travis Schultz (Reeves, La.) averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 72.7 percent (16-for-22) as the Wildcats went 1-1 on the week. He scored 21 points with eight rebounds in a 79-69 victory at Ozarks and 19 points and five boards at UT-Tyler.

East Texas Baptist University freshman forward Westin Riddick (Benton, Ark.) helped the Tigers to a 1-1 week as he averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. He hit nine three-pointers, shooting 56.3 percent from behind the arc. Riddick scored 17 points with a season-high seven rebounds in a 97-83 win at Howard Payne. He also scored 14 points with a pair of blocks against UT Dallas.

Belhaven University sophomore guard Isiah Brown (Pearl, Miss.) averaged 15.0 points per game as the Blazers went 1-1 on the road. He came up with 18 points and three steals in their 102-96 win at Ozarks. Brown then scored 12 points with four rebounds at UT Tyler.

WEST DIVISION

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Demarius Cress (Killeen, Texas) averaged 17.0 points, and 6.0 assists per game as the Cru went 1-1 on the week. He had 22 points and went 4-for-7 from three-point range in a loss to Hardin-Simmons. Cress followed with a double-double of 12 points and ten assists in a 101-60 win at McMurry. He shot 60 percent (12-for-20) from the field during the week.

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Caleb Spoon (Breckenridge, Texas) came up with 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 47.8 percent (11-for-23) from the field and a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line as the Cowboys went 1-1. He had 26 points and ten boards with five three-pointers against Concordia Texas.

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) averaged 23.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as the Yellow Jackets lost a pair of games. He went 24-for-29 from the free throw line to shoot 82.8 percent. Randall had 23 points and 12 rebounds against East Texas Baptist and 24 points, 14 boards and four assists at Sul Ross State.

Sul Ross State University senior forward Caleb Thomasson (Ackerly, Texas) had 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in the Lobos’ 84-65 win against Howard Payne.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 8-13, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Victoria Pena, So., G, UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) earned her third Player of the Week award of the season by leading the Comets to a 2-0 mark on the road. She averaged 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Pena had 19 points, including the go-ahead three-pointers with 29 seconds left, to go with four assists in a 59-55 win at East Texas Baptist. She then added 23 points with four boards to defeat LeTourneau 76-48.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Skyler Reyna, So., F, McMurry

McMurry University sophomore forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) posted back-to-back double-doubles, giving her five straight, as the War Hawks went 2-0 and grabbed a share of the ASC West Division lead. She went 8-for-8 from the field for 17 points to go with 12 rebounds in their 68-63 win against Mary Hardin-Baylor. Reyna then had 14 points and ten boards in a 71-56 victory over Concordia Texas. For the week, Reyna averaged 15.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 80 percent (12-for-15) from the field.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College senior guard Kourtney McGhee (Simmesport, La.) averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals as the Wildcats went 1-1 on the week. She had 14 points with two assists and a trio of steals in a 59-56 win at Ozarks and 10 points, six assists and three steals at UT Tyler.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior guard Brittany Johnson (Nacogdoches, Texas) led the Patriots with 13.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the Patriots picked up a pair of wins. She started the week with 10 points and six assists in an 81-59 win against Louisiana College before coming up with a team-high 17 points with a trio of three-pointers in a 76-41 victory against Belhaven.

University of the Ozarks senior guard Anisha Johnson (Little Rock, Ark.) averaged 8.0, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game and shot 50 percent from three-point range in a pair of losses for the Eagles.

East Texas Baptist sophomore guard Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) posted her second double-double of the year with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to UT Dallas. She also had 14 points, nine boards and three assists in an 82-79 win at Howard Payne. For the week, Childress averaged 14.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists and shot 12-for-13 at the free throw line.

Belhaven University senior guard Kelsey Brown (Greenwood, Miss.) averaged 10.0 points, and 3.5 rebounds per game as the Blazers went 1-1 on the week. She scored 14 points with four rebounds and four assists in a 63-58 win at Ozarks.

LeTourneau University freshman guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) posted 13 points and 15 rebounds with two assists and a steal in a loss to UT Dallas.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia University Texas sophomore forward Payton Berger (Azle, Texas) averaged 18.0 points with 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as the Tornados went 1-1. She finished with 18 points, and nine boards in a loss to McMurry then added 18 points with five boards in a 62-59 comeback victory at Hardin-Simmons.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Aubrie Elliott (Midland, Texas) averaged 11 points and 6.0 rebounds per game off the bench as the Cru went 1-1. She scored 11 points in both contests and had eight rebounds against McMurry.

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Danie Mabry (Winnsboro, Texas) recorded 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while playing all 40 minutes in both contests. She scored 25 points with six rebounds, and four assists in a loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor then scored 20 points with five boards against Concordia Texas. For the week, Mabry shot 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from three-point range.

Howard Payne University junior guard Valarie Matlock (Azle, Texas) averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 6.5 steals per game as the Lady Jackets went 1-1. She had five assists and six steals in a loss to East Texas Baptist before posting 23 points, four assists and seven steals in a 64-48 win at Sul Ross State.

Sul Ross State University junior guard Taylor Gass (Gail, Texas) recorded nine points, 11 rebounds and a pair of assists in a loss to Howard Payne.

