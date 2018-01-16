ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: January 12-13, 2018

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jacob Williams, Sr., Ozarks

University of the Ozarks senior Jacob Williams (Broken Arrow, Okla.) set a modern-day school record in the 60-meter dash, posting a time of 7.21 seconds. He finished eighth place in the, mostly, NCAA Division II Missouri Southern Invite in Joplin, Mo.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Austin Parrish, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau University freshman Austin Parrish (Carthage, Texas) earned a top-eight finish in his first collegiate track meet by clearing 4.30 meters (14 ft.-1.25 in.) in the pole vault. His mark set at the University of Houston Leonard Hilton Memorial tied for 42nd in the nation.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Nora Day, Fr., Louisiana College

Louisiana College freshman Nora Day (Marksville, La.) placed seventh in the 55-meter hurdles at the McNeese State Indoor I meet in Lake Charles, La. She ran a 9.62 second time in the preliminaries, before running the finals in 9.88.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Ro Calloway, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau freshman Ro Calloway (Texarkana, Texas) recorded a long jump of 4.54 meters (14 ft.-10.75 in.) to place 14th at the University of Houston Leonard Hilton Memorial. She also ran the 60-meter dash in 8.42 seconds.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau junior Arvin Hrushka (Kaiserslautern, Germany) competed in two events for the YellowJackets in their inaugural meet at the Leonard Hilton Memorial in Houston. He ran the 400-meter dash in 56.10 against mostly NCAA Division I competition. He also recorded a long jump of 5.42 meters (17 ft.-9.5 in.) and a shot put of 8.96 meters (29 ft.-4.75 in.).

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

LeTourneau freshman Kirstiana Welch (Mineola, Texas) placed 14th in the mile with a time of 6:34.74 at the Leonard Hilton Memorial.

Ozarks junior Chauzney Hooks (Texarkana, Texas) finished 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.81 at the Missouri Southern Invite.

