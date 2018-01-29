ASC – Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 22-27, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Diamond Goodwyn, Jr., F, Ozarks

University of the Ozarks junior forward Diamond Goodwyn (Gladewater, Texas) pushed the Eagles to a 2-1 road record by averaging 20.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. She also shot 55 percent (22-of-40) from the field. Goodwyn had 19 points and 11 boards in a 68-63 overtime victory at Hardin-Simmons, then came up with 28 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 64-63 win at LeTourneau.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Mercedes Ellison, Jr., G, Concordia Texas

Concordia University of Texas junior guard Mercedes Ellison (Victoria, Texas) earned the second Player of the Week honors of her career by averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals, leading the Tornados to a 3-0 week. She posted 14 points with six boards, four assists and three steals in a 67-55 win against UT Dallas, then a career-best 24 points with four steals against Sul Ross State. Ellison finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four more steals in a 56-44 victory over Howard Payne.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kendall Rollins, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Kendall Rollins (Fulshear, Texas) picked up her second Player of the Week award of the year by averaging 18.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, helping the Cru to a pair of wins and move into first place in the ASC West Division. She had 12 points and seven boards in a 72-66 win over Howard Payne to start the week. Rollins recorded 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-68 victory against Sul Ross State.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

The University of Texas at Tyler junior forward Bianca Valderrama (Corpus Christi, Texas) helped the Patriots to a pair of ASC East Division wins by scoring 14 points in both wins against East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game coming off the bench.

Louisiana College senior center Brooke Jones (Covington, La.) averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as the Wildcats split. She recorded 22 points and seven rebounds against UT Dallas.

East Texas Baptist sophomore guard Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Tigers went 1-1 on the week. She posted 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 40 minutes in a loss to UT Tyler. She then scored nine points with three assists in a 69-56 win against Ozarks.

LeTourneau University freshman guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) recorded her ninth double-double of the year with 12 points and ten rebounds against UT Tyler. She also had a team-high 16 points and hauled in six rebounds in a loss to Ozarks.

The University of Texas at Dallas freshman guard Raenett Hughes (College Station, Texas) averaged 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as she sparked the Comets to a 2-1 record. She also shot 63.3 percent (19-of-30) from the field and recorded her first collegiate double-double with 21 points and ten rebounds in a loss at Concordia Texas. Hughes then had 13 points and five board in a win over Belhaven and 13 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s 81-73 victory against Louisiana College.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry University sophomore forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) had back-to-back double-doubles, helping the War Hawks win over crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons. In that game, she posted 19 points and 12 rebounds. The next night against NCCAA Division 2 No. 1-ranked Arlington Baptist, Reyna had 11 points and ten boards.

Sul Ross State University junior guard Angalyn Latin (Houston, Texas) averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the Lady Lobos two losses.

Women’s Basketball Standings – http://ascsports.org/standings.aspx?standings=178&path=wbball

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 22-27, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dimitrius Underwood, So., G, UT-Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) won his second Player of the Week honors of the year by leading the Comets to a 3-0 week. He averaged 19.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 assists per game. Underwood opened the week with 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds Monday in a 101-100 road win at Concordia Texas. He then added 15 points and four boards in a 103-54 home win against Belhaven. Underwood wrapped the week with his sixth double-double of the year and 24 points and 12 rebounds in an 82-63 win against Louisiana College.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Khyce Randall, Sr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) earned his third Player of the Week award of the season and sixth of his career by averaging 33.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as the Yellow Jackets split a pair of games. In a loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Randall recorded 30 points and five rebounds while hitting five three-pointers. He followed with 27 points, nine boards and six assists in a 93-84 win at Concordia Texas.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College junior forward Devon Washington (Houston, Texas) averaged a double-double of 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 78.9 percent (15-of-19) from the field as the Wildcats split a pair of conference games.

East Texas Baptist University freshman forward Westin Riddick (Benton, Ark.) led the Tigers to two ASC wins to remain in a tie for first place in the East Division. He hit the game-winning three-pointer with two seconds left in an 80-79 victory against UT Tyler on Thursday. He scored 25 points in the game and was 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. Riddick hit five more threes en route to 15 points in a win over Ozarks on Saturday.

LeTourneau University junior forward Caleb Loggins (Lewisville, Texas) led the YellowJackets to a pair of wins on the week by averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and a block per game. On Thursday against Ozarks, he had 13 points, eight boards, and three assists before following up with 24 points and seven rebounds against UT Tyler.

University of the Ozarks freshman guard Zach Bobo (Jacksonville, Ark.) averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the Eagles three losses.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Skyler Hadden (Waco, Texas) led the Patriots by averaging 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in a pair of road losses. He scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a one-point loss at LeTourneau. For the week, Hadden shot 52.9 percent (18-of-34) from the field and recorded four steals.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry University senior forward LaRandall Scroggins (Carrollton, Texas) had back-to-back 20-point performances as the War Hawks won games on two consecutive nights. He had a game-high 24 points with nine rebounds in an 83-78 win over crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons. Scroggins then scored 20 points in the non-conference victory over Arlington Baptist. He averaged 220 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Brian Long (Killeen, Texas) averaged 24.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as he helped the Cru move into a tie for second place in the West Division. He put in a team-high 19 points in an 87-70 win against Howard Payne. Long followed with a career-high 29 points in a last-second loss to Sul Ross State. For the week, he shot 63 percent (19-of-30) from the field.

Sul Ross State University freshman guard Tristen Licon (El Paso, Texas) nailed a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lobos a 97-95 win at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday. He recorded 12 points and an assist in the game. Licon also posted 14 points, five assists and a pair of steals in a 95-94 loss at Concordia Texas.

Concordia University Texas junior guard Ephriam Price III (Lake Charles, La.) averaged 22.3 points per game, including back-to-back 30-plus point performances against UT Dallas and Sul Ross State. He scored a career-high 36 points against the Comets while reaching the 1,000-point career mark. Price scored 24 first-half points on the way to 31 in a win over Sul Ross State.

Men’s Basketball Standings – http://ascsports.org/standings.aspx?standings=181&path=mbball

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner