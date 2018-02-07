ASC – Sports

TRACK AND FIELD

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 2-3, 2018

MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Zach Richardson, So., UT-Tyler.

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore Zach Richardson (Waxahachie, Texas) ran a time of 22.55 seconds in the 200-meter dash, placing seventh at the Missouri Southern State Lion Open & Multi. His time is the 28th-fastest in the NCAA Division III and second in the region.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Alex Hindman, Fr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau University freshman Alex Hindman (Seminole, Texas) cleared 4.69 meters (15 ft.-4.5 in.) in the pole vault at the Texas Tech Open, placing fifth. His mark ranks first in the ASC and the South/Southeast Region and 20th in the country.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kaylee Prather, Sr., UT-Tyler

UT-Tyler senior Kaylee Prather (Elysian Fields, Texas) established ran a time of 8.10 seconds in the 60-meter dash, placing 18th at the Lion Open & Multi. Her time is right for 17th in the South/Southeast Region. She also established a new Patriot record in the long jump by clearing 5.47 meters (17 ft.-11.5 in.), placing fifth. The long jump mark tied for 23rd in the country and second in the region.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Bethany Everett, Jr., McMurry

McMurry University junior Bethany Everett (Stratford, Texas) recorded a personal-best weight throw of 16.14 meters (52 ft.-11.5 in.), placing third at the Texas Tech Open to secure her second Field Athlete of the Week award of the season. Her mark leads the ASC and the South/Southeast Region and ranks 19th in the NCAA Division III.

OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Belhaven University sophomore Dagan Nations (Clinton, Miss.) led the Blazers with a new school record in the weight throw, winning the event at the Sewanee Tiger Indoor Invitational with a mark of 13.74 meters (45 ft.-1 in.). His weight throw is ranked 11th in the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Region. Nations also had a shot put of 11.99 meters (39 ft.-4 in.), placing fifth.

University of the Ozarks freshman Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) posted the fastest 3,000-meter time in the ASC this season in 9:16.18, placing 10th at the Lion Open & Multi. His time is ranked 40th in the region.

Hardin-Simmons University junior Hasanai “Go” Chanriang (Mason, Texas) lowered his school record in the 400-meter dash in 50.22 seconds, good for eighth in the South/Southeast and first in the ASC. He also helped reduce the Cowboy record in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:27.43.

McMurry freshman Sean Germany (Abilene, Texas) posted the third-best distance in the region in the triple jump with a range of 13.81 meters (45 ft.-3.75 in.) at the Texas Tech Open. He also ran the anchor leg of the 4×400 meter relay team, which is fifth in the region at 3:26.97.

OTHER TOP WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

Ozarks junior Hannah Smith (Blue Eye, Mo.) placed 11th with a 3,000-meter time of 11:23.83 at Missouri Southern Lion Open & Multi. She recorded the top NCAA Division III time in the event at the met.

Belhaven junior Aliah McPhaul (Leesville, La.) won the shot put at the Tiger Indoor Invitational with a throw of 11.95 meters (39 ft.-2.5 in.). She also had a second-place showing with a weight throw of 13.96 meters (45 ft.-9.75 in.), good for the sixth-best mark in the region.

LeTourneau freshman Ro Galloway (Texarkana, Texas) ran her best times of the year in the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes at the Texas Tech Open. She posted a mark of 8.30 seconds in the 60 and 27.42 in the 200. Both scores rank in the top 40 in the region.

Hardin-Simmons freshman Kearra Greer (Everman, Texas) set a Cowgirl school record in her second career meet with a time of 8.22 seconds in the 60-meter dash at the Texas Tech Open. She also had a time of 27.16 seconds in the 200. Both marks rank in the top 30 in the region.

McMurry senior Kaila Shelfer (Alvarado, Texas) ran the 60-meter dash in 8.13 at the Texas Tech Opener.

TENNIS

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: February 1-4, 2018

WEST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Michaela Ellison, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University senior Michaela Ellison (Lampasas, Texas) won a tight three-setter at number one singles against UT Tyler, winning 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8. She also teamed with Kyra Mobley to win 8-6 at number one doubles. It is the third Player of the Week award in Ellison’s career.

EAST DIVISION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Maddison Brackenreg, So., LeTourneau

LeTourneau University sophomore Maddison Brackenreg (Melbourne, Australia) helped secure two points for the YellowJackets in their season-opening 5-4 win over McMurry. After falling behind 4-7 in number one doubles with partner Gracie Favela, the pair went on to win the final five games to pick up a 9-7 win. Brackenreg also won the top singles match 6-3, 6-4.

WEST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Hunt, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University junior Alex Hunt (Odessa, Texas) earned his sixth career Player of the Week honors by defeating All-American and No. 11 nationally-ranked Arthur Fagundes of UT Tyler 7-6, 6-3. Hunt was ranked 48th in the nation.

EAST DIVISION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Daniel Rodriguez, So., UT-Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore Daniel Rodriguez (San Luis Potosi, Mexico) picked up three wins in the opening weekend of play with a 6-0, 7-5 third singles victory against Hardin-Simmons and an 8-2 second doubles win with partner Gabriel Hidalgo. The duo also defeated NCAA Division II opponent St. Edward’s 8-5 at number two doubles. The award is the third in Rodriguez’ career.

OTHER WOMEN’S PERFORMANCES

East Texas Baptist University junior Mullika Seekhieo (Tyler, Texas) won two key matches to help the Tigers defeat McMurry 6-3. She came back at number five singles for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 win. Seekhieo teamed with Zayra Gomez to pick up a number three doubles 8-5 victory.

Concordia University Texas sophomore Justus Aarhus (Georgetown, Texas) went 2-2 overall for the Tornados, picking up wins against Howard Payne at number three singles and two doubles.

UT-Tyler freshman Caitlyn Cox (Tyler, Texas) helped the Patriots to a 7-2 win over Hardin-Simmons. She teamed up with Lauren Kuhn for a second doubles win of 8-4 and then secured a 6-2, 6-0 third singles win for the UT-Tyler.

The University of Texas at Dallas junior Sumvruta Iyengar (Prosper, Texas) had a solid outing as she picked up singles and doubles victories in an 8-1 home win against Concordia Texas. She teamed with Kathy Joseph to blank the Tornados’ top doubles tandem 8-0. Iyengar also won at number one singles 6-1, 6-1.

OTHER MEN’S PERFORMANCES

East Texas Baptist sophomore Joseph Salinas (Deer Park, Texas) helped the Tigers to their first-ever program win over McMurry 6-3. She picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory at number two singles and an 8-2 win at number three doubles.

Concordia Texas junior Hoanh Le (Phan Thiet, Vietnam) earned the lone win for the Tornados against UT Dallas, winning at number one singles 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.

LeTourneau University sophomore Jimmie Henson (Sunnyvale, Texas) had come-from-behind victories in both singles and doubles to secure the YellowJackets’ only two points against McMurry. After battling back with number one doubles-partner Christian Farris to make the set 7-7, the duo broke the serve to win 9-7. At number two singles, Henson dropped the first set 4-6 before eventually winning 6-3, 10-8.

UT-Dallas sophomore Eric Chen (Austin, Texas) earned wins in singles and doubles for the Comets in their 8-1 win over Concordia Texas. Chen and partner Ashwin Vaithanathan collected an 8-5 number one doubles victory; then he swept 6-0, 6-0 at number five singles.

BASEBALL

Sul Ross State Duo Earn Baseball Players of the Week

Sul Ross State’s Wesley Moss and Kole Vedder earned ASC Baseball Player of the Week recognition for the first week of the 2018-season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 1-4, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Wesley Moss, OF, Jr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State University junior outfielder Wesley Moss (San Antonio, Texas) hit .546 (6-for-11) and notched a triple with three RBI and three walks in a three-game sweep of Dallas. He also scored five runs and was 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts. It is Moss’ second career Hitter of the Week award.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kole Vedder, RHP, Fr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State freshman right-hander Kole Vedder (Smyer, Texas) came out of the bullpen to earn the win the in Lobos’ 13-4 victory of University of Dallas. He threw seven shutout innings, giving up just four hits and a walk while striking out six in his collegiate debut.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Concordia University Texas junior first baseman Bret Leiferman (Round Rock, Texas) hit .353 (6-for-17) with a double, two triples, two runs batted in, five runs and a stolen base as the Tornados went 2-2 on the week. He drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a bloop single to left to defeat George Fox 5-4.

East Texas Baptist University junior outfielder Zach Gartner (The Woodlands, Texas) collected two extra-base hits in four games with a triple and a home run. The dinger came in the Tigers’ 6-1 loss to Whitworth, while the triple tied the game against Whitworth. Gartner hit .333 (5-for-15) with a pair of RBI and a stolen base as the Tigers went 2-2.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES ON THE MOUND

Concordia Texas sophomore right-hander Trey Toney (Port Neches, Texas) made three appearances out of the bullpen, allowing only two runs over 5.2 innings of work. Against George Fox, he pitched three scoreless innings, giving up just a hit and a walk. For the week he had a 3.18 ERA and went 0-1.

East Texas Baptist sophomore right-hander Zack Pierce (Hudson, Texas) went 6.1 innings, allowing no earned runs with three strikeouts to take the win in a 3-1 defeat of Pacific. He did not allow a base hit, and the only run came in on an error. He retired six straight batters in the third and fourth innings and retired the side three times in the contest.

SOFTBALL

ASC Softball Players of the Week Honors to Kenyon and Jackson

Hardin-Simmons shortstop Kirsten Kenyon and McMurry pitcher Kamwren Jackson earned the first ASC Softball Player of the Week honors for the 2018-season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: January 30-February 3, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Kirsten Kenyon, SS, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University senior shortstop Kirsten Kenyon (Petrolia, Texas) led the Cowgirls with three hits, all of which were doubles in a sweep to Trinity. Kenyon hit .429 with a .857 slugging percentage, two runs scored and a stolen base.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Kamwren Jackson, RHP, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman Kamwren Jackson (Abilene, Texas) threw five scoreless innings in the War Hawks’ inaugural double-header against Trinity. She allowed just two hits with two strikeouts in a no-decision 7-4 loss to the Tigers in game two.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

Louisiana College junior center fielder Shelby Bergeron (Morgan City, La.) helped set the table for the Wildcats at the top of the lineup, reaching base three times with two walks and a base hit in their double-header against Millsaps. She used her speed to steal three bases and score a run.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

Louisiana College sophomore Cameron Crochet (Iota, La.) pitched well in two relief appearances in the Wildcats’ doubleheader against Millsaps. She picked up the final four outs in a row in game one and pitched three innings of relief, allowing two earned runs. She struck out one with a 3.23 ERA.

