ASC – Sports

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

RICHARDSON, Texas – The University of Texas at Dallas won the East Division title and earned the right to host the 2018 American Southwest Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. The 2018 event will be played Thursday through Saturday, February 22-24, at the UTD Activity Center in Richardson, Texas.

The quarterfinals are Thursday, February 22, and the semifinals will be Friday, February 23. Game five will tip at 5:00 p.m. and six is a 7:30 p.m. start time. The championship game will begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24.

Concordia University Texas (14-11), the No. 3 seed from the West Divison, will tip-off the tournament against the No. 2 seed from the East, The University of Texas at Tyler (17-8), at noon Thursday. The Tornados will make their seventh consecutive appearance, while the Patriots will appear for the sixth straight season and eighth overall.

The second quarterfinal will see the No. 4 seed from the East, Louisiana College (14-10) take on West Division leader University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-4) at 2:30 p.m. The Wildcats are making their 11th appearance in the ASC Championship Tournament. They were the runner-ups in 2017. The Cru claimed the West Division crown for just the second time in program history, the first time was in 2010, and are making their 14th appearance.

East Texas Baptist University (19-6), the No. 3 team from the East will tussle with No. 2 West’s Howard Payne University (15-10) at 5 p.m. The Tigers return to the tournament for the ninth time and program history and the first since 2016. The Lady Jackets, who were the runner-up in 2016, are making their 16th appearance overall and 15th in a row.

UT Dallas (22-3) will host Hardin-Simmons University (6-19), the No. 4 seed from the West in the final quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. HSU is making their ASC-record 18th appearance in the tournament. The Comets will make their 12th straight trip to the ASC Tournament and will host for the first time. UTD won the ASC Championship in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

The 2018 ASC Championship Tournament is the 20th women’s basketball postseason tournament dating back to 1999. The winner of the competition is the ASC champion and earns an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship.

2017 ASC Championship

Quarterfinals: Thursday, February 22

Game 1: (E2) UT Tyler vs. (W3) Concordia Texas, 12:00 p.m.

Game 2: (W1) Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. (E4) Louisiana College, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: (W2) Howard Payne vs. (E3) East Texas Baptist, 5:00 p.m.

Game 4: (E1) UT Dallas vs. (W4) Hardin-Simmons, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, February 23

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, February 24

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:00 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

RICHARDSON, Texas – Sul Ross State University won the West Division title and earned the right to host the 2018 American Southwest Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament. The 2018 event will be played Thursday through Saturday, February 22-24, at the Gallego Center in Alpine, Texas.

The quarterfinals are Thursday, February 22, and the semifinals will be Friday, February 23. Game five will tip at 5:00 p.m. and the sixth game is a 7:30 p.m. start time. The championship game begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24.

East Texas Baptist University (19-6), the No. 3 seed from the East Division, will take on the No. 2 team from the West University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (17-8) to open the quarterfinals at noon Thursday. The Tigers are making their 12th trip to the tournament overall and their fifth straight. The Cru continue their ASC-leading streak to 18 consecutive conference tournaments.

The West’s No. 4 Howard Payne University (11-14) will face East Division champion LeTourneau University (22-3) at 2:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets of HPU are making their fifth trip to the tournament and first since 2015. The YellowJackets, last year’s runner-up in the competition, are making their sixth appearance.

Concordia University Texas (15-10), are making their 11th trip to the tournament in the last 12 seasons after earning the No. 3 seed from the West. They will match up with University of Texas at Dallas (18-7), the No. 2 seed from the East at 5 p.m. The Comets enter the tournament for the 15th straight season.

The final quarterfinal will be at 7:30 p.m. and features West Champion Sul Ross State (19-6) and the No. 4 seed from the East, The University of Texas at Tyler (17-8). The Lobos are hosting the ASC Championship for the third time (2004, 2016) and appearing in the tournament for the 10th time. The Patriots enter the competition for the eighth time in program history.

The 2018 ASC Championship Tournament is the 20th men’s basketball postseason tournament dating back to 1999. The winner of the competition is the ASC champion and earns an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

2018 ASC Championship

Quarterfinals: Thursday, February 22

Game 1: (W2) Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. (E3) East Texas Baptist, 12:00 p.m.

Game 2: (E1) LeTourneau vs. (E4) Howard Payne, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: (E2) UT Dallas vs. (W3) Concordia Texas, 5:00 p.m.

Game 4: (W1) Sul Ross State vs. (E4) UT Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, February 23

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:00 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, February 24

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:00 p.m.

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference