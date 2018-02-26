ASC – Sports

ASC Women’s Basketball Postseason History

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Texas at Dallas will host fellow school American Southwest Conference school East Texas Baptist University and two other teams in the first two round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship at the UTD Activity Center in Richardson, Texas Friday and Saturday.

ETBU (22-6), the ASC Champion, is making its first appearance in the NCAA Championship. The Tigers will take on No. 13 Whitman College (22-4), who finished second in the Northwest Conference.

Host UTD (23-4), who won the ASC East Division in the regular season, will play No. 21 Trinity University (23-3), the champion from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Comets are making their fourth trip to the NCAA in program history and second in a row.

The winners of the two games will face each other Saturday night with a trip to the sectionals on the line.

It is the 11th time in league history the ASC has sent two or more schools to the NCAA tournament and first since 2015.

The sectional rounds will be March 9-10. The NCAA Division III Championship will be at the Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena in Rochester, Minn. March 16-17.

ASC champion, Sul Ross State (22-6) will take on St. Olaf College (19-7) in Platteville, Wis. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2. The Oles finished second in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and made the semifinals of the MIAC tournament. The Lobos are making their second appearance in the NCAA. They advanced to the sectional semifinals after a pair of wins in 2004. The winner will advance to the second round against either host No. 5 University of Wisconsin-Platteville or Monmouth College.

LeTourneau (23-4), the ASC East Division regular season champions, will face Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion Hanover College (22-6) in Atlanta on the campus of Emory University at 5:30 pm EST Friday. The YellowJackets are making their first appearance in the NCAA Championship. The winner between LeTourneau and Hanover will face the No. 7 Emory-Berry winner Saturday night.

It is the ninth time in league history the ASC has sent two or more schools to the NCAA tournament and first since 2013.

The winners of each pod will move on to the sectional rounds March 9-10. The NCAA Division III Championship will be at the Salem Civic Center in Salem Va. March 16-17.

RICHARDSON, Texas – The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Kendall Rollins, were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively. The American Southwest Conference announced the honor to highlight the 2018 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams on Monday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Pena is the third Comet named East Division Player of the Year, joining Lyndsey Smith (2012) and Alyssa Crockett (2017). She averaged 15.6 points, ranking fourth in the ASC in scoring, and had 110 assists (4.1 per game – fourth in ASC), 183 rebounds, 14 blocks and 62 steals in 27 games. Pena helped UTD to ASC East Division regular season title.

Rollins is the first Cru student-athlete to earn West Division Player of the Year honors. She averaged 15.6 points per game, ranking fifth in the league, along with 6.9 rebounds (9th), 40 assists, eight blocks and 40 steals. Rollins guided UMHB to a West Division regular season title and a runner-up finish in the ASC Championship.

Pena and Rollins, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, UMHB sophomore Hannah Holt, East Texas Baptist University sophomore Kim Childress and Concordia University Texas senior Jaela Dejean.

In the East Division, UT Dallas received four individual awards. In addition to Pena’s Player of the Year, they also selected Raenett Hughes as the Freshman of the Year and senior McKenzie Petty was named Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Comet head coach Polly Thomason was named Coach of the Year for the fourth time in her career. They named Childress as Newcomer of the Year and the University of Texas at Tyler senior guard Alexus Bertrand earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

In the West Division, Howard Payne University’s Chelsey Harris was the Freshman of the Year, and UMHB senior Haven Neal was named the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year for the second time in her career. McMurry University earned three individual awards. They selected Senior guard Sham Hunter as the Defensive Player of the Year, and junior Monica Jones took Newcomer of the Year. Also select, was Brittany Densman-Roes as West Division Coach of the Year for the first time in her career.

All-Conference Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Victoria Pena So. G UT-Dallas Helotes, Texas Hannah Holt So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Lumberton, Texas Kendall Rollins So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Fulshear, Texas Kim Childress So. F East Texas Baptist Highlands Ranch, Colo. Jaela Dejean 2 Sr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas

Two-Time All-Conference2

All-Division Teams

East Division

Player of the Year – Victoria Pena, UT Dallas

Freshman of the Year – Raenett Hughes, UT Dallas

Newcomer of the Year – Kim Childress, East Texas Baptist

Defensive Player of the Year – Alexus Bertrand, UT Tyler

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – McKenzie Petty, UT Dallas

Coach of the Year – Polly Thomason, UT Dallas 4

Four-Time East Division Coach of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Victoria Pena So. G UT-Dallas Helotes, Texas Kim Childress So. F East Texas Baptist Highlands Ranch, Colo. Alex Kochner Sr. G UT Tyler Clear Lake, Texas Brooke Jones 2 Sr. C Louisiana College Covington, La. Carissa Spiker So. G UT-Tyler Sanger, Texas

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Kourtney McGhee 2 Sr. G Louisiana College Simmesport, La. Raenett Hughes Fr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas Demi Cumby Sr. G UT Tyler Athens, Texas Brittany Johnson Sr. G UT Tyler Nacogdoches, Texas Hailey Ostrander Jr. G Ozarks Alma, Ark.

Two-Time East All- Division2

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown Raenett Hughes G UT Dallas College Station, Texas Keauna Whitfield G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas Alexa Boushey G UT Dallas Prosper, Texas Kelley Skinner G UT Dallas Katy, Texas Cassie Emerson F Ozarks Jasper, Ark.

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Alexus Bertrand 2 Sr. G UT Tyler Mesquite, Texas Raenett Hughes Fr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas Kourtney McGhee Sr. G Louisiana College Simmesport, La. Brittany Johnson Sr. G UT Tyler Nacogdoches, Texas Brooke Jones Sr. C Louisiana College Covington, La.

Two-Time East All-Defensive Team2

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown AaLiyaha Thornton Jr. G Belhaven Hernando, Miss. Ashley Reed Sr. G LeTourneau Cedar Hill, Texas Madison McCoy Fr. G East Texas Baptist Highlands Ranch, Colo. Madison Steele Sr. F UT Dallas Dripping Springs, Texas Keauna Whitfield Fr G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas Erin Meeks Jr. C East Texas Baptist Orlando, Fla. Kelley Skinner Fr. G UT Dallas Katy, Texas Bianca Valderrama Jr. F UT Tyler Corpus Christi, Texas Katy Boren Sr. G East Texas Baptist Lubbock, Texas Alexa Boushey Fr. G UT Dallas Prosper, Texas

West Division

Player of the Year – Kendall Rollins, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year – Chelsey Harris, Howard Payne

Newcomer of the Year – Monica Jones, McMurry

Defensive Player of the Year – Sham Hunter, McMurry

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Haven Neal, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2

Coach of the Year – Brittany Densman-Roes, McMurry

Two-Time West Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year2

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Kendall Rollins So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Fulshear, Texas Jaela Dejean 3 Jr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Hannah Holt So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Lumberton, Texas Sham Hunter 2 Sr. G McMurry Abilene, Texas Skyler Reyna So. F McMurry San Antonio, Texas

Three-Time West All-Defensive Team3 / Two-Time West All-Defensive Team2

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Valarie Matlock Jr. G Howard Payne Azle, Texas Danie Mabry Sr. G Hardin-Simmons Winnsboro, Texas Heidi Schroeder Sr. C Hardin-Simmons Montgomery, Texas Mercedes Ellison Jr. G Concordia Texas Victoria, Texas Alicia Blackwell So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor McKinney, Texas

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown Chelsey Harris G Howard Payne Waco, Texas Karlea Ritchie F Hardin-Simmons Wichita Falls, Texas Sara Perez F Concordia Texas Dallas, Texas Lindsay Carter G Concordia Texas Dodd City, Texas Brooke Elliott G Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Sham Hunter Sr. G McMurry Abilene, Texas Jaela Dejean 2 Sr. G Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Valarie Matlock 2 Jr. G Howard Payne Azle, Texas Mercedes Ellison Jr. G Concordia Texas Victoria, Texas Alicia Blackwell So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor McKinney, Texas Hannah Holt So. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Lumberton, Texas

Two-Time West All-Defensive Team2

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Payton Berger So. F Concordia Texas Azle, Texas Presley McKethan Sr. G Howard Payne Robinson, Texas Annie Lenoir So. G Sul Ross State Brady, Texas Addison Garcia Jr. C Hardin-Simmons The Colony, Texas Jada Evans Sr. G Howard Payne Harker Heights, Texas

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference