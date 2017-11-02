ASC – Sports

FOOTBALL
RICHARDSON, Texas – Only two weeks remain in the American Southwest Conference regular season, and the chase for the title is coming down to the wire.
The top-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (8-0, 7-0) sits in first place and needs a win this week to secure at least a share of the 2017 title.
No. 5 Hardin-Simmons University (7-1, 6-1) is in second-place followed by a tie for third between East Texas Baptist University (6-2, 5-2) and Texas Lutheran University (5-3, 5-2).
Hardin-Simmons will host Belhaven University (2-6, 1-6) in Abilene, Texas at 1 p.m. UMHB will travel to Pineville to face Louisiana College (2-6, 1-6) at 1 p.m. Howard Payne University (1-7, 1-6) takes on Southwestern University (4-4, 4-3) in Georgetown at 1 p.m.
ETBU will host McMurry University (2-6, 2-5) at 2 p.m. in Marshall. The final game of the day will see TLU travel to Alpine, Texas for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Sul Ross State (4-4, 3-4).
WEEK 9 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hunter McEachern, QB, So., Belhaven
Belhaven University sophomore quarterback Hunter McEachern (Keller, Texas / Keller HS) broke two school records in the Blazers’ 63-46 win over Louisiana College. He led the offense to 681 yards of total offense while throwing 32-of-53 for 501 yards and a record seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and a score.
CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Markeith Miller, RB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior running back Markeith Miller (Garland, Texas / Garland HS) set a single-game school record with five rushing touchdowns as the top-ranked Cru defeated McMurry 62-0. Miller finished with 69 yards on ten carries and sat out most of the second half.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justis Kelly, LB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Justis Kelly (Lovelady, Texas / Lovelady HS) tallied four tackles, three solos, as the top-ranked Cru limited McMurry to just four first downs, nine rushing yards and 70 yards of total offense in their 62-0 victory. Kelly also returned an interception for a 42-yard touchdown.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – John Mowery, K, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mary Hardin-Baylor senior kicker John Mowery (Cedar Park, Texas / Leander HS) scored 11 points in the top-ranked Cru’s 62-0 victory over McMurry. He was 8-of-8 on extra point attempts and hit a 29-yard field goal to win ASC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career.
ASC IN THE POLLS
Mary Hardin-Baylor remained at no. 1 in the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 Polls after their 62-0 road win at McMurry. Hardin-Simmons stayed at no. 5 in the D3football poll and no. 6 in the AFCA after topping Southwestern 21-7 at home. East Texas Baptist received a vote in the AFCA poll with a 42-28 victory over Sul Ross State.
ASC IN NCAA REGIONAL RANKINGS
In the first NCAA South Regional rankings of the year, the ASC had the top two teams in the South. Mary Hardin-Baylor came in at number one, while Hardin-Simmons was ranked second. The rankings are used to determine the participants in the NCAA Championship Tournament.
NCAA SELECTION SHOW SET FOR NOVEMBER 12
The NCAA will air the Division III Championship Selection Show on Sunday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. on NCAA.com/live
FREDENBURG REACHES 200 WINS
Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg picked up his 200th career win on Sept. 30. He is now 204-38 and is the only head coach in Cru history. For Fredenburg, 134 of those wins have come in ASC play, and 32 more have come in NCAA postseason competition.
HAWKINS AND PARSONS SELECTED AS CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS
Hardin-Simmons senior safety Matthew Hawkins (Aledo, Texas / Aledo) and East Texas Baptist senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian) were semifinalists for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation. They are among 181 nominees across all divisions of college football. Nominees must be a senior or graduate student with at least a 3.2-grade point average, outstanding football ability, and demonstration of leadership and citizenship. The finalist’s announcement is Nov. 1.
ASC FOOTBALL IN THE NFL
The American Southwest Conference is responsible for two of the seven former NCAA Division III student-athletes that made initial 53-man rosters in the National Football League. Jerrell Freeman from UMHB is an ASC Hall of Honor inductee and has been in the NFL since 2012. He is beginning his second season with the Chicago Bears and recorded ten tackles in their opening game against the Atlanta Falcons and is now on the reserve/injured list. Louisiana College offensive tackle Jeremy Vujnovich has started all eight games for the Indianapolis Colts this season.
ASC EXPANDS TO 10 TEAMS
Southwestern and Texas Lutheran begin their first year with the ASC as football affiliate members after competing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The additions signaled a return to a 10-team football alignment for the first time since 2005 and made the ASC the 10th NCAA Division III conference with at least ten football teams.
WEEK 9 SCORES
Oct. 28 – Texas Lutheran 63, Howard Payne 21 (Brownwood, Texas)
Oct. 28 – #5 Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern 7 (Abilene, Texas)
Oct. 28 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 0 (Abilene, Texas)
Oct. 28 – East Texas Baptist 42, Sul Ross State 28 (Alpine, Texas)
Oct. 28 – Belhaven 63, Louisiana College 46 (Jackson, Miss.)
WEEK 10 GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Nov. 4 – Belhaven (2-6, 1-6 ASC) at #5 Hardin-Simmons (7-1, 6-1 ASC)
Abilene, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Location: Shelton Stadium
Media: Live stats/video/radio
Series Record: Hardin-Simmons leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Oct. 29, 2016 – Hardin-Simmons 55, Belhaven 21
Coaches Records:
Belhaven – Hal Mumme – 7-30 (1-6 ASC) at BU (4th season)/142-149-1 overall (26th season)
Hardin-Simmons – Jesse Burleson – 48-21 (30-14 ASC) (7th season)
Nov. 4 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (8-0, 7-0 ASC) at Louisiana College (2-6, 1-6 ASC)
Pineville, La. 1:00 p.m.
Location: Wildcat Field
Media: Live stats/video/radio
Series Record: Mary Hardin-Baylor leads 17-0
Last Meeting: Nov. 12, 2016 – Mary Hardin-Baylor 63, Louisiana College 7
Coaches Records:
Louisiana College – Justin Charles – 2-6 (1-6 ASC) (1st season)
Mary Hardin-Baylor – Pete Fredenburg – 204-38 (134-16 ASC) (20th season)
Nov. 4 – Howard Payne (1-7, 1-6 ASC) at Southwestern (4-4, 4-3 ASC)
Georgetown, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Location: Birkelbach Field
Media: Live stats/video/radio
Series Record: Howard Payne leads 17-8-2
Last Meeting: Oct. 25, 1950 – Southwestern 19, Howard Payne 13
Coaches Records:
Southwestern – Joe Austin – 14-33 (4-3 ASC) (5th season) at SU/31-55 overall (9th season)
Howard Payne – Braxton Harris – 1-7 (1-6 ASC) (1st season)
Nov. 4 – McMurry (2-6, 2-5 ASC) at East Texas Baptist (6-2, 5-2 ASC)
Marshall, Texas 2:00 p.m.
Location: Ornelas Stadium
Media: Live stats/video/radio
Series Record: East Texas Baptist leads 11-4
Last Meeting: Oct. 8, 2016 – East Texas Baptist 67, McMurry 31
Coaches Records:
East Texas Baptist – Scott Highsmith – 6-2 (6-2 ASC) (1st season)
McMurry – Lance Hinson – 12-26 (6-17 ASC) (4th season) at MCM/49-79 overall (13th season)
Nov. 4 – Texas Lutheran (5-3, 5-2 ASC) at Sul Ross State (4-4, 3-4 ASC)
Alpine, Texas 6:00 p.m.
Location: Jackson Field
Media: Live stats/video/radio
Series Record: Sul Ross State leads 18-15
Last Meeting: Sept. 5, 2016 – Texas Lutheran 44, Sul Ross State 27
Coaches Records:
Texas Lutheran – Carl Gustafson – 5-3 (5-2 ASC) (1st season)
Sul Ross State – John Pearce – 15-23 (9-14 ASC) (4th season)
WEEK 11 SCHEDULE
Nov. 11 Southwestern at Texas Lutheran* Seguin, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 11 East Texas Baptist at #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor* Belton, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 11 Louisiana College at Howard Payne* Brownwood, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 11 #5 Hardin-Simmons at McMurry* Abilene, Texas 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 11 Sul Ross State at Belhaven* Jackson, Miss. 2:00 p.m.
*-ASC game
VOLLEYBALL
RICHARDSON, Texas – The University of Texas at Dallas senior Emma Wallbrown was named the East Division Most Valuable Player while The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Natasha Evans claimed the West Division MVP to highlight the 2017 American Southwest Conference Volleyball awards.
Wallbrown, a middle blocker, ranked second in the ASC in hitting percentage (.365) and third in kills per set (2.88).
Evans, a setter, led the conference with 10.21 assists per set to earn her second West MVP award in as many years. Evans is also a three-time All-Conference selection.
Seven ASC schools are on the All-Conference Team led by Mary Hardin-Baylor with four. UT-Dallas had three, followed by UT-Tyler, McMurry, Howard Payne, Hardin-Simmons and Concordia Texas with one each.
East Division award winners include Freshman of the Year Alana Geymer of UT Dallas, Co-Newcomers of the Year Blair Dressendorfer of UT Tyler and Alex Nolan of UT Dallas. East Texas Baptist senior Abby Weaver was the East Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Lyndsay Mashe, Kris Mashe and Mallory Sanders of UT-Tyler made up the Coaching Staff of the Year.
West Division award winners include Freshman of the Year Corinne Novak of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Morgan Prince from Hardin-Simmons. Rob Frost and Madeline Odom of Mary Hardin-Baylor were the West Division Coaching Staff of Year for leading the Cru to a 25-3 overall record and a West Division title with a 15-1 mark.
2017 ASC Award Winners
All-Conference
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|School
|Natasha Evans 3
|S
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Emma Wallbrown
|MB
|Sr.
|UT-Dallas
|Brieanne Brown 2
|RS
|Sr.
|UT-Tyler
|Miranda Klein
|RS/S
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Corinne Novak
|OH
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Justice McGowan 2
|MB
|So.
|McMurry
|Lauren Schilling
|MB
|So.
|UT-Dallas
|Zhartaezia Bradley
|MB
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Grace Schulz 2
|MB
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Caroline Shecterle
|S
|So.
|UT-Dallas
|Sarah Paolini
|MB
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Marissa Stinson
|MB
|So.
|Concordia Texas
2- Two-time All-Conference selection
3- Three-time All-Conference selection
East Division
Most Valuable Player: Emma Wallbrown, UT Dallas
Freshman of the Year: Alana Geymer, UT Dallas
Co-Newcomers of the Year: Blair Dressendorfer, UT Tyler / Alex Nolan, UT Dallas
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Abby Weaver, East Texas Baptist
Coaching Staff of the Year: Lyndsay Mashe, Kris Mashe & Mallory Sanders, UT Tyler
First Team
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|School
|Caroline Shecterle 2
|S
|So.
|UT-Dallas
|Brieanne Brown 2
|RS
|Sr.
|UT-Tyler
|Emma Wallbrown
|MB
|Sr.
|UT-Dallas
|Lauren Schilling
|MB
|So.
|UT-Dallas
|Paige Miller
|OH
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Alana Geymer
|RS
|Fr.
|UT-Dallas
|Brianna Bellehumeur
|OH
|Fr.
|UT-Tyler
|Elyse Shaw
|S
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
Second Team
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|School
|Savanna Stutts
|MB/RS
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Samantha Lee 2
|MB
|Jr.
|UT-Tyler
|Makenna Bartlett
|L
|So.
|UT-Tyler
|Allison Sevening
|RS
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Sydney McEachern
|L
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Abby Weaver
|RS
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Reighanna Guzman 3
|S
|Jr.
|UT-Tyler
|Sydney Rioradan
|OH
|Jr.
|UT-Dallas
Honorable Mention: Kaitlyn Budisalovich (OH) UT Tyler; Hailey Matthews (OH) LeTourneau; Kelly Aholt (S) Belhaven, Karina Lay (L) East Texas Baptist; Haley Nemitz (RS) UT-Tyler; Ryan Hardin (RS) Belhaven; Meredith Augsburger (S) East Texas Baptist; Sadi Jones (MB) Louisiana College; Jaslyn Bright (RS) Louisiana College; Natalie Coburn (OH) East Texas Baptist; Blaykleigh Smythe (MB) Belhaven;
2- Two-time All-Division selection
3- Three-time All-Divison selection
West Division
Most Valuable Player: Natasha Evans, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Freshman of the Year: Corinne Novak, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Morgan Prince, Hardin-Simmons
Coaching Staff of the Year: Rob Frost & Madeline Odom, Mary Hardin-Baylor
First Team
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|School
|Justice McGowan 2
|MB
|So.
|McMurry
|Natasha Evans 2
|S
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Miranda Klein 2
|RS/S
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Grace Schulz 2
|MB
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Corinne Novak
|OH
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Sarah Paolini
|MB
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Marissa Stinson
|MB
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Zhartaezia Bradley 2
|MB
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
Second Team
|Name
|Pos.
|Cl.
|School
|Odalis Rodriguez
|L
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Carly Custer 2
|OH
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Jordyn Burnell
|OH
|So.
|McMurry
|Morgan Prince 2
|RS
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Maddie Frerich 2
|MB
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Jasmine Jones
|OH
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Allison Kuster 2
|OH
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Kelly Farina
|OH
|So.
|Concordia Texas
Honorable Mention: Cheyanne Lovelady (S) Howard Payne; Jordan Livingston (L) Howard Payne; Marjani Myles (MB) Concordia Texas; Haleigh Evans (L) Mary Hardin-Baylor; Ashley Pierce (S) Hardin-Simmons, Meagan Bauer (OH) Hardin-Simmons; Leecia DePaula (L) Hardin-Simmons; Emarie James (S) McMurry; Autumn Kilpatrick (MB) Sul Ross State
2- Two-time All-Division selection
