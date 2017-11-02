ASC – Sports

FOOTBALL

RICHARDSON, Texas – Only two weeks remain in the American Southwest Conference regular season, and the chase for the title is coming down to the wire.

The top-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (8-0, 7-0) sits in first place and needs a win this week to secure at least a share of the 2017 title.

No. 5 Hardin-Simmons University (7-1, 6-1) is in second-place followed by a tie for third between East Texas Baptist University (6-2, 5-2) and Texas Lutheran University (5-3, 5-2).

Hardin-Simmons will host Belhaven University (2-6, 1-6) in Abilene, Texas at 1 p.m. UMHB will travel to Pineville to face Louisiana College (2-6, 1-6) at 1 p.m. Howard Payne University (1-7, 1-6) takes on Southwestern University (4-4, 4-3) in Georgetown at 1 p.m.

ETBU will host McMurry University (2-6, 2-5) at 2 p.m. in Marshall. The final game of the day will see TLU travel to Alpine, Texas for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Sul Ross State (4-4, 3-4).

WEEK 9 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hunter McEachern, QB, So., Belhaven

Belhaven University sophomore quarterback Hunter McEachern (Keller, Texas / Keller HS) broke two school records in the Blazers’ 63-46 win over Louisiana College. He led the offense to 681 yards of total offense while throwing 32-of-53 for 501 yards and a record seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and a score.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Markeith Miller, RB, Jr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior running back Markeith Miller (Garland, Texas / Garland HS) set a single-game school record with five rushing touchdowns as the top-ranked Cru defeated McMurry 62-0. Miller finished with 69 yards on ten carries and sat out most of the second half.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justis Kelly, LB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior linebacker Justis Kelly (Lovelady, Texas / Lovelady HS) tallied four tackles, three solos, as the top-ranked Cru limited McMurry to just four first downs, nine rushing yards and 70 yards of total offense in their 62-0 victory. Kelly also returned an interception for a 42-yard touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – John Mowery, K, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior kicker John Mowery (Cedar Park, Texas / Leander HS) scored 11 points in the top-ranked Cru’s 62-0 victory over McMurry. He was 8-of-8 on extra point attempts and hit a 29-yard field goal to win ASC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career.

ASC IN THE POLLS

Mary Hardin-Baylor remained at no. 1 in the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 Polls after their 62-0 road win at McMurry. Hardin-Simmons stayed at no. 5 in the D3football poll and no. 6 in the AFCA after topping Southwestern 21-7 at home. East Texas Baptist received a vote in the AFCA poll with a 42-28 victory over Sul Ross State.

ASC IN NCAA REGIONAL RANKINGS

In the first NCAA South Regional rankings of the year, the ASC had the top two teams in the South. Mary Hardin-Baylor came in at number one, while Hardin-Simmons was ranked second. The rankings are used to determine the participants in the NCAA Championship Tournament.

NCAA SELECTION SHOW SET FOR NOVEMBER 12

The NCAA will air the Division III Championship Selection Show on Sunday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. on NCAA.com/live

FREDENBURG REACHES 200 WINS

Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg picked up his 200th career win on Sept. 30. He is now 204-38 and is the only head coach in Cru history. For Fredenburg, 134 of those wins have come in ASC play, and 32 more have come in NCAA postseason competition.

HAWKINS AND PARSONS SELECTED AS CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMIFINALISTS

Hardin-Simmons senior safety Matthew Hawkins (Aledo, Texas / Aledo) and East Texas Baptist senior linebacker Ty Parsons (Rowlett, Texas / Dallas Christian) were semifinalists for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation. They are among 181 nominees across all divisions of college football. Nominees must be a senior or graduate student with at least a 3.2-grade point average, outstanding football ability, and demonstration of leadership and citizenship. The finalist’s announcement is Nov. 1.

ASC FOOTBALL IN THE NFL

The American Southwest Conference is responsible for two of the seven former NCAA Division III student-athletes that made initial 53-man rosters in the National Football League. Jerrell Freeman from UMHB is an ASC Hall of Honor inductee and has been in the NFL since 2012. He is beginning his second season with the Chicago Bears and recorded ten tackles in their opening game against the Atlanta Falcons and is now on the reserve/injured list. Louisiana College offensive tackle Jeremy Vujnovich has started all eight games for the Indianapolis Colts this season.

ASC EXPANDS TO 10 TEAMS

Southwestern and Texas Lutheran begin their first year with the ASC as football affiliate members after competing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The additions signaled a return to a 10-team football alignment for the first time since 2005 and made the ASC the 10th NCAA Division III conference with at least ten football teams.

WEEK 9 SCORES

Oct. 28 – Texas Lutheran 63, Howard Payne 21 (Brownwood, Texas)

Oct. 28 – #5 Hardin-Simmons 21, Southwestern 7 (Abilene, Texas)

Oct. 28 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 0 (Abilene, Texas)

Oct. 28 – East Texas Baptist 42, Sul Ross State 28 (Alpine, Texas)

Oct. 28 – Belhaven 63, Louisiana College 46 (Jackson, Miss.)

WEEK 10 GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Nov. 4 – Belhaven (2-6, 1-6 ASC) at #5 Hardin-Simmons (7-1, 6-1 ASC)

Abilene, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Location: Shelton Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Hardin-Simmons leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 29, 2016 – Hardin-Simmons 55, Belhaven 21

Coaches Records:

Belhaven – Hal Mumme – 7-30 (1-6 ASC) at BU (4th season)/142-149-1 overall (26th season)

Hardin-Simmons – Jesse Burleson – 48-21 (30-14 ASC) (7th season)

Nov. 4 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (8-0, 7-0 ASC) at Louisiana College (2-6, 1-6 ASC)

Pineville, La. 1:00 p.m.

Location: Wildcat Field

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Mary Hardin-Baylor leads 17-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 12, 2016 – Mary Hardin-Baylor 63, Louisiana College 7

Coaches Records:

Louisiana College – Justin Charles – 2-6 (1-6 ASC) (1st season)

Mary Hardin-Baylor – Pete Fredenburg – 204-38 (134-16 ASC) (20th season)

Nov. 4 – Howard Payne (1-7, 1-6 ASC) at Southwestern (4-4, 4-3 ASC)

Georgetown, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Location: Birkelbach Field

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Howard Payne leads 17-8-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 25, 1950 – Southwestern 19, Howard Payne 13

Coaches Records:

Southwestern – Joe Austin – 14-33 (4-3 ASC) (5th season) at SU/31-55 overall (9th season)

Howard Payne – Braxton Harris – 1-7 (1-6 ASC) (1st season)

Nov. 4 – McMurry (2-6, 2-5 ASC) at East Texas Baptist (6-2, 5-2 ASC)

Marshall, Texas 2:00 p.m.

Location: Ornelas Stadium

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: East Texas Baptist leads 11-4

Last Meeting: Oct. 8, 2016 – East Texas Baptist 67, McMurry 31

Coaches Records:

East Texas Baptist – Scott Highsmith – 6-2 (6-2 ASC) (1st season)

McMurry – Lance Hinson – 12-26 (6-17 ASC) (4th season) at MCM/49-79 overall (13th season)

Nov. 4 – Texas Lutheran (5-3, 5-2 ASC) at Sul Ross State (4-4, 3-4 ASC)

Alpine, Texas 6:00 p.m.

Location: Jackson Field

Media: Live stats/video/radio

Series Record: Sul Ross State leads 18-15

Last Meeting: Sept. 5, 2016 – Texas Lutheran 44, Sul Ross State 27

Coaches Records:

Texas Lutheran – Carl Gustafson – 5-3 (5-2 ASC) (1st season)

Sul Ross State – John Pearce – 15-23 (9-14 ASC) (4th season)

WEEK 11 SCHEDULE

Nov. 11 Southwestern at Texas Lutheran* Seguin, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 East Texas Baptist at #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor* Belton, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 Louisiana College at Howard Payne* Brownwood, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 #5 Hardin-Simmons at McMurry* Abilene, Texas 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 11 Sul Ross State at Belhaven* Jackson, Miss. 2:00 p.m.

*-ASC game

VOLLEYBALL

RICHARDSON, Texas – The University of Texas at Dallas senior Emma Wallbrown was named the East Division Most Valuable Player while The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Natasha Evans claimed the West Division MVP to highlight the 2017 American Southwest Conference Volleyball awards.

Wallbrown, a middle blocker, ranked second in the ASC in hitting percentage (.365) and third in kills per set (2.88).

Evans, a setter, led the conference with 10.21 assists per set to earn her second West MVP award in as many years. Evans is also a three-time All-Conference selection.

Seven ASC schools are on the All-Conference Team led by Mary Hardin-Baylor with four. UT-Dallas had three, followed by UT-Tyler, McMurry, Howard Payne, Hardin-Simmons and Concordia Texas with one each.

East Division award winners include Freshman of the Year Alana Geymer of UT Dallas, Co-Newcomers of the Year Blair Dressendorfer of UT Tyler and Alex Nolan of UT Dallas. East Texas Baptist senior Abby Weaver was the East Division Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Lyndsay Mashe, Kris Mashe and Mallory Sanders of UT-Tyler made up the Coaching Staff of the Year.

West Division award winners include Freshman of the Year Corinne Novak of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year Morgan Prince from Hardin-Simmons. Rob Frost and Madeline Odom of Mary Hardin-Baylor were the West Division Coaching Staff of Year for leading the Cru to a 25-3 overall record and a West Division title with a 15-1 mark.

2017 ASC Award Winners

All-Conference

Name Pos. Cl. School Natasha Evans 3 S Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Emma Wallbrown MB Sr. UT-Dallas Brieanne Brown 2 RS Sr. UT-Tyler Miranda Klein RS/S So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Corinne Novak OH Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Justice McGowan 2 MB So. McMurry Lauren Schilling MB So. UT-Dallas Zhartaezia Bradley MB Jr. Howard Payne Grace Schulz 2 MB Sr. Hardin-Simmons Caroline Shecterle S So. UT-Dallas Sarah Paolini MB So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marissa Stinson MB So. Concordia Texas

2- Two-time All-Conference selection

3- Three-time All-Conference selection

East Division

Most Valuable Player: Emma Wallbrown, UT Dallas

Freshman of the Year: Alana Geymer, UT Dallas

Co-Newcomers of the Year: Blair Dressendorfer, UT Tyler / Alex Nolan, UT Dallas

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Abby Weaver, East Texas Baptist

Coaching Staff of the Year: Lyndsay Mashe, Kris Mashe & Mallory Sanders, UT Tyler

First Team

Name Pos. Cl. School Caroline Shecterle 2 S So. UT-Dallas Brieanne Brown 2 RS Sr. UT-Tyler Emma Wallbrown MB Sr. UT-Dallas Lauren Schilling MB So. UT-Dallas Paige Miller OH Jr. East Texas Baptist Alana Geymer RS Fr. UT-Dallas Brianna Bellehumeur OH Fr. UT-Tyler Elyse Shaw S Jr. East Texas Baptist

Second Team

Name Pos. Cl. School Savanna Stutts MB/RS Sr. LeTourneau Samantha Lee 2 MB Jr. UT-Tyler Makenna Bartlett L So. UT-Tyler Allison Sevening RS Jr. East Texas Baptist Sydney McEachern L Fr. Belhaven Abby Weaver RS Sr. East Texas Baptist Reighanna Guzman 3 S Jr. UT-Tyler Sydney Rioradan OH Jr. UT-Dallas

Honorable Mention: Kaitlyn Budisalovich (OH) UT Tyler; Hailey Matthews (OH) LeTourneau; Kelly Aholt (S) Belhaven, Karina Lay (L) East Texas Baptist; Haley Nemitz (RS) UT-Tyler; Ryan Hardin (RS) Belhaven; Meredith Augsburger (S) East Texas Baptist; Sadi Jones (MB) Louisiana College; Jaslyn Bright (RS) Louisiana College; Natalie Coburn (OH) East Texas Baptist; Blaykleigh Smythe (MB) Belhaven;

2- Two-time All-Division selection

3- Three-time All-Divison selection

West Division

Most Valuable Player: Natasha Evans, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Freshman of the Year: Corinne Novak, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Morgan Prince, Hardin-Simmons

Coaching Staff of the Year: Rob Frost & Madeline Odom, Mary Hardin-Baylor

First Team

Name Pos. Cl. School Justice McGowan 2 MB So. McMurry Natasha Evans 2 S Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Miranda Klein 2 RS/S So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Grace Schulz 2 MB Sr. Hardin-Simmons Corinne Novak OH Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Sarah Paolini MB So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marissa Stinson MB So. Concordia Texas Zhartaezia Bradley 2 MB Jr. Howard Payne

Second Team

Name Pos. Cl. School Odalis Rodriguez L Jr. McMurry Carly Custer 2 OH Sr. Concordia Texas Jordyn Burnell OH So. McMurry Morgan Prince 2 RS Jr. Hardin-Simmons Maddie Frerich 2 MB Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Jasmine Jones OH Jr. McMurry Allison Kuster 2 OH Jr. Hardin-Simmons Kelly Farina OH So. Concordia Texas

Honorable Mention: Cheyanne Lovelady (S) Howard Payne; Jordan Livingston (L) Howard Payne; Marjani Myles (MB) Concordia Texas; Haleigh Evans (L) Mary Hardin-Baylor; Ashley Pierce (S) Hardin-Simmons, Meagan Bauer (OH) Hardin-Simmons; Leecia DePaula (L) Hardin-Simmons; Emarie James (S) McMurry; Autumn Kilpatrick (MB) Sul Ross State

2- Two-time All-Division selection

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference