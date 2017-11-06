ASC – Sports

WOMEN’S SOCCER

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons University junior Kenne Kessler was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and senior Kirsten Parrish was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second time to highlight the 2017 ASC Women’s Soccer awards and all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Kessler set a school and ASC record with 35 goals to go with nine assists for a nation-leading 79 points. She was also named the ASC Championship Most Valuable Player for the conference champion Cowgirls. Kessler was also named All-Conference for the third time.

Parrish, who was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, led the Cowgirl defense that only allowed four goals and recorded 15 shutouts in 19 games. A three-time All-Conference selection, Parrish also tied for fourth in the ASC with 12 goals and was sixth with seven assists.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Sarah Rempe was named the ASC Midfielder of the Year. She recorded six goals and five assists for the conference runner-up Cru.

Freshman Emmy McMaude of UMHB was Goalkeeper of the Year. She recorded 0.55 goals against average, and a .825 save percentage with 47 saves and seven shutouts.

East Texas Baptist University’s Ashleigh Rondon earned Offensive Freshman of the Year honors with 11 goals and two assists. The Tigers also won Defensive Freshman of the Year with Kibriana Bonner being named the winner. Bonner recorded a goal and three assists and helped ETBU post six shutouts.

UMHB junior defender Sydney Rangel was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Cru head coach Barry Elkins was named Coach of the Year for the second time in his career after leading UMHB to a 16-3-1 overall mark and 10-1-1 ASC record.

Fifteen student-athletes return as All-Conference selections. Rempe is the only four-time All-ASC selection. Nine more players are three-time selections.

2017 All-ASC Women’s Soccer Teams

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Kenne Kessler, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Kirsten Parrish, Hardin-Simmons

Midfielder of the Year: Sarah Rempe, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Goalkeeper of the Year: Emmy McMaude, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Ashleigh Rondon, East Texas Baptist

Defensive Freshman of the Year: Kibriana Bonner, East Texas Baptist

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Sydney Rangel, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coach of the Year: Barry Elkins, Mary Hardin-Baylor

First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Kirsten Parrish 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Granbury, Texas D Madison Link 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Tomball, Texas D Caroline Williams 2 Sr. UT Tyler Frisco, Texas D Kibriana Bonner Fr. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas D Kendell Groom So. Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas F Kenne Kessler 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Highland Village, Texas F Lauren Ebbs 2 Sr. Sul Ross State Dublin, Ireland F Melissa Fulfer 3 Jr. UT Dallas Arlington, Texas F Caitlyn Shaugnessy Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lampasas, Texas F Jacquie Kaufman 2 Jr. UT Dallas Naperville, Ill. F Hannah Murin Fr. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas GK Emmy McMaude Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas GK Emily Hurley Sr. UT-Tyler Sulphur Springs, Texas M Sarah Rempe 4 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lewisville, Texas M Josey Meyer Jr. Hardin-Simmons Waco, Texas M Cayla Gonzalez Fr. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas M Heather Brady Sr. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas M Keely Fillman Fr. UT Dallas Los Angeles, Calif.

Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Sydney Rangel Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Midlothian, Texas D Megan Theros 2 So. UT Dallas Batavia, Ill. D Tiffany Van Hoose 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Colleyville, Texas D Riley Scarborough Sr. LeTourneau Austin, Texas F Ashleigh Rondon Fr. East Texas Baptist Carrollton, Texas F Kelli Sonnier So. LeTourneau Lake Charles, La. F Caitlyn Mortus Sr. UT Tyler Katy, Texas F Kaycee Moore So. Concordia Texas Azle, Texas GK Caitlin Christiansen 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Albuquerque, N.M. GK Kiara Henry So. Ozarks Rogers, Ark. M Sarah Krisa 3 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Midland, Texas M Jessica Rusk 2 Jr. UT Dallas Elk Grove, Calif. M Kathleen Johnson 2 Jr. UT Tyler Arlington, Texas M Taylor Marques So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas

Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Sarah Harder 3 Jr. LeTourneau Pearland, Texas D Alexandria Clowers Fr. UT Tyler Livermore, Calif. D Landri Edwards Fr. UT Tyler Katy, Texas D Kristi Freund 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist Pearland, Texas D Megan Friend Jr. East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas D Brooke Gibbs Jr. Howard Payne Fort Worth, Texas F Jennifer Martin Fr. LeTourneau Allen, Texas F Ashlynn Folse So. Louisiana College Thibodaux, La. F Erica Rempel So. Belhaven San Antonio, Texas F Pamela Lasprilla So. Concordia Texas Kyle, Texas GK Nicole Goodwin 2 Sr. Howard Payne Austin, Texas GK Claire Montondon Fr. East Texas Baptist Nederland, Texas M Britney Berumen Fr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas M Angelica Navarro Fr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas M Kennedy Keer 3 Sr. LeTourneau Gambrills, Md. M Mandy Avalos Jr. UT Dallas Pasadena, Texas M Kayla Carlove So. Concordia Texas Carrollton, Texas M Rebecca Peterson Fr. Ozarks Coweta, Okla. M Kaelyn Steitz Jr. UT Tyler McKinney, Texas

Honorable Mention

Louisiana College

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown D Chance Koy Jr. Ozarks Haltom City, Texas D Skylar Larkin Jr. Concordia Texas Liberty Hill, Texas D Joey Long Fr. Ozarks Cabot, Ark. D Lynden Sterling Fr. Sul Ross State Odessa, Texas D Rachel Hamilton Jr. Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas D Emily Fisher Fr. McMurry Fort Worth, Texas F Delaney Kennedy Fr. Concordia Texas Friendswood, Texas F Cristen Lumbreras Jr. McMurry Brownsville, Texas F Jada Austin Fr. Howard Payne Cedar Hill, Texas F Brittanie Gragg Sr. Ozarks Huntsville, Ark. GK Monica Dallacasa Jr. UT Dallas The Woodlands, Texas GK Carrye Funk Sr. LeTourneau Lake Jackson, Texas M Kaitlyn Harrison Jr. Howard Payne Watauga, Texas M Jaime Trahan Sr. Lafayette, La. M GeCollege-Lafayette Jr. Ozarks Wexford, Ireland M Xandria Cisneros So. Sul Ross State Odessa, Texas

Two-Time All-Conference 2

Three-Time All-Conference 3

Four-Time All-Conference 4