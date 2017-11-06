ASC – Sports

WOMEN’S SOCCER
RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons University junior Kenne Kessler was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and senior Kirsten Parrish was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year for the second time to highlight the 2017 ASC Women’s Soccer awards and all-conference teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Kessler set a school and ASC record with 35 goals to go with nine assists for a nation-leading 79 points. She was also named the ASC Championship Most Valuable Player for the conference champion Cowgirls. Kessler was also named All-Conference for the third time.
Parrish, who was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, led the Cowgirl defense that only allowed four goals and recorded 15 shutouts in 19 games. A three-time All-Conference selection, Parrish also tied for fourth in the ASC with 12 goals and was sixth with seven assists.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior Sarah Rempe was named the ASC Midfielder of the Year. She recorded six goals and five assists for the conference runner-up Cru.
Freshman Emmy McMaude of UMHB was Goalkeeper of the Year. She recorded 0.55 goals against average, and a .825 save percentage with 47 saves and seven shutouts.
East Texas Baptist University’s Ashleigh Rondon earned Offensive Freshman of the Year honors with 11 goals and two assists. The Tigers also won Defensive Freshman of the Year with Kibriana Bonner being named the winner. Bonner recorded a goal and three assists and helped ETBU post six shutouts.
UMHB junior defender Sydney Rangel was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Cru head coach Barry Elkins was named Coach of the Year for the second time in his career after leading UMHB to a 16-3-1 overall mark and 10-1-1 ASC record.
Fifteen student-athletes return as All-Conference selections. Rempe is the only four-time All-ASC selection. Nine more players are three-time selections.
2017 All-ASC Women’s Soccer Teams
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Kenne Kessler, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Player of the Year: Kirsten Parrish, Hardin-Simmons
Midfielder of the Year: Sarah Rempe, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Goalkeeper of the Year: Emmy McMaude, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Ashleigh Rondon, East Texas Baptist
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Kibriana Bonner, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Sydney Rangel, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Coach of the Year: Barry Elkins, Mary Hardin-Baylor
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Kirsten Parrish 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Granbury, Texas
|D
|Madison Link 3
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Tomball, Texas
|D
|Caroline Williams 2
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Frisco, Texas
|D
|Kibriana Bonner
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Humble, Texas
|D
|Kendell Groom
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Frisco, Texas
|F
|Kenne Kessler 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Highland Village, Texas
|F
|Lauren Ebbs 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Dublin, Ireland
|F
|Melissa Fulfer 3
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Arlington, Texas
|F
|Caitlyn Shaugnessy
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Lampasas, Texas
|F
|Jacquie Kaufman 2
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Naperville, Ill.
|F
|Hannah Murin
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Mansfield, Texas
|GK
|Emmy McMaude
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|GK
|Emily Hurley
|Sr.
|UT-Tyler
|Sulphur Springs, Texas
|M
|Sarah Rempe 4
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Lewisville, Texas
|M
|Josey Meyer
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Waco, Texas
|M
|Cayla Gonzalez
|Fr.
|Concordia Texas
|Austin, Texas
|M
|Heather Brady
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Humble, Texas
|M
|Keely Fillman
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Los Angeles, Calif.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Sydney Rangel
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Midlothian, Texas
|D
|Megan Theros 2
|So.
|UT Dallas
|Batavia, Ill.
|D
|Tiffany Van Hoose 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Colleyville, Texas
|D
|Riley Scarborough
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Austin, Texas
|F
|Ashleigh Rondon
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Carrollton, Texas
|F
|Kelli Sonnier
|So.
|LeTourneau
|Lake Charles, La.
|F
|Caitlyn Mortus
|Sr.
|UT Tyler
|Katy, Texas
|F
|Kaycee Moore
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Azle, Texas
|GK
|Caitlin Christiansen 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|GK
|Kiara Henry
|So.
|Ozarks
|Rogers, Ark.
|M
|Sarah Krisa 3
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Midland, Texas
|M
|Jessica Rusk 2
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Elk Grove, Calif.
|M
|Kathleen Johnson 2
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|Arlington, Texas
|M
|Taylor Marques
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Georgetown, Texas
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Sarah Harder 3
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Pearland, Texas
|D
|Alexandria Clowers
|Fr.
|UT Tyler
|Livermore, Calif.
|D
|Landri Edwards
|Fr.
|UT Tyler
|Katy, Texas
|D
|Kristi Freund 3
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Pearland, Texas
|D
|Megan Friend
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Friendswood, Texas
|D
|Brooke Gibbs
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Fort Worth, Texas
|F
|Jennifer Martin
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Allen, Texas
|F
|Ashlynn Folse
|So.
|Louisiana College
|Thibodaux, La.
|F
|Erica Rempel
|So.
|Belhaven
|San Antonio, Texas
|F
|Pamela Lasprilla
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Kyle, Texas
|GK
|Nicole Goodwin 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne
|Austin, Texas
|GK
|Claire Montondon
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Nederland, Texas
|M
|Britney Berumen
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|M
|Angelica Navarro
|Fr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|M
|Kennedy Keer 3
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Gambrills, Md.
|M
|Mandy Avalos
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Pasadena, Texas
|M
|Kayla Carlove
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Carrollton, Texas
|M
|Rebecca Peterson
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Coweta, Okla.
|M
|Kaelyn Steitz
|Jr.
|UT Tyler
|McKinney, Texas
Honorable Mention
Louisiana College
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|D
|Chance Koy
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Haltom City, Texas
|D
|Skylar Larkin
|Jr.
|Concordia Texas
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|D
|Joey Long
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Cabot, Ark.
|D
|Lynden Sterling
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State
|Odessa, Texas
|D
|Rachel Hamilton
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|D
|Emily Fisher
|Fr.
|McMurry
|Fort Worth, Texas
|F
|Delaney Kennedy
|Fr.
|Concordia Texas
|Friendswood, Texas
|F
|Cristen Lumbreras
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Brownsville, Texas
|F
|Jada Austin
|Fr.
|Howard Payne
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|F
|Brittanie Gragg
|Sr.
|Ozarks
|Huntsville, Ark.
|GK
|Monica Dallacasa
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|The Woodlands, Texas
|GK
|Carrye Funk
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Lake Jackson, Texas
|M
|Kaitlyn Harrison
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Watauga, Texas
|M
|Jaime Trahan
|Sr.
|Lafayette, La.
|M
|GeCollege-Lafayette
|Jr.
|Ozarks
|Wexford, Ireland
|M
|Xandria Cisneros
|So.
|Sul Ross State
|Odessa, Texas
Two-Time All-Conference 2
Three-Time All-Conference 3
Four-Time All-Conference 4