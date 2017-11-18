ASC – Sports

FOOTBALL
RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin Simmons University junior running back JaQuan Hemphill and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, senior defensive lineman Haston Adams were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. They highlighted the 2017 American Southwest Conference football awards, the ASC office announced Friday after a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Hemphill, a two-time All-ASC selection, led the conference with 111.0 rushing yards per game and ranked 12th in the nation with 7.4 yards-per-carry. He tallied 999 yards with 14 touchdowns.
Adams anchored the top-ranked Cru defense that ranks fifth in the nation in total defense, allowing just 216.8 yards per contest. The three-time All-ASC selection was second in league with 14.5 tackles for loss to go with 28 total tackles and three sacks.
HSU senior center Vic Rodriguez was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year. He helped the No. 5 Cowboys to 522.6 yards per game, ranking fourth in the nation, and 45.1 points per game, ninth in the country.
UMHB senior defensive end Ajay Fanene was selected as Defensive Lineman of the Year. He recorded 21 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, seven sacks and four pass breakups with a forced fumble.
Hardin-Simmons junior Reese Childress was the Special Teams Player of the Year. A First Team pick at slot back and punter and second team return specialist, Childress was all over the field for the Cowboys. He averaged 12.9 yards per punt return with a touchdown, 20.8 yards per kick return and 40.1 yards per punt.
The ASC had Co-Freshman of the Year recipients for the third time in league history with wide-receiver/return specialist Kentavious Miller from East Texas Baptist University and linebacker Josh Smith from McMurry University taking home the honors. Miller recorded 17 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 29.5 yards per punt return with a score and 24.5 yards on kick returns. Smith was the War Hawks’ top tackler with 87 and had 5.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception.
Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Pete Fredenburg and Texas Lutheran University’s Carl Gustafson were named Co-Coach of the Year. Fredenburg won the award for the 10th time in his career for leading the Cru to a 10-0 record and their 15th ASC title. Gustafson, in his first year as a head coach, led the Bulldogs to a 6-4 record and 6-3 mark in the ASC, tying for third place. It was TLU’s first season competing in the ASC.
Twenty-five players made a return appearance to the all-conference team led by three-time selections Steven Savedra from Sul Ross State University, Haston Adams of UMHB, Caleb Taylor of East Texas Baptist and Matthew Hawkins from HSU.
2017 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards
Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: JaQuan Hemphill, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Player of the Year: Haston Adams, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Vic Rodriguez, Hardin-Simmons
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Ajay Fanene, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Special Teams Player of the Year: Reese Childress, Hardin-Simmons
Co-Freshman of the Year: Kentavious Miller, East Texas Baptist
Co-Freshman of the Year: Josh Smith, McMurry
Co-Coach of the Year: Pete Fredenburg, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Co-Coach of the Year: Carl Gustafson, Texas Lutheran
First Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|WR
|Richard Johnson 2
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist (Cleveland, Texas)
|WR
|T.J. Josey
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Angleton, Texas)
|SB
|Reese Childress 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)
|TE
|Steven Savedra 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (El Paso, Texas)
|G
|Riley Owens
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)
|G
|Alex Briseno
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran (Brownsville, Texas)
|T
|Jonathan Castaneda 2
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)
|T
|Corbin Campitelli
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Dallas, Texas)
|C
|Vic Rodriguez
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Mesquite, Texas)
|QB
|Frederick Hover
|Jr.
|Southwestern (McAllen, Texas)
|RB
|JaQuan Hemphill 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Coleman, Texas)
|RB
|Markeith Miller 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Garland, Texas)
|RB
|Hunter Batten
|Fr.
|Howard Payne (Bryan, Texas)
|K
|John Mowery 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Leander, Texas)
|RS
|Bryce Wilkerson 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tyler, Texas)
First Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|DL
|Haston Adams 3
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Beckville, Texas)
|DL
|Ajay Fanene 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Riverside, Calif.)
|DL
|CJ Johnson 2
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist (Fort Worth, Texas)
|DL
|Zack Roberson 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas)
|LB
|Tevin Jones
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Belton, Texas)
|LB
|Ty Parsons 2
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Rowlett, Texas)
|LB
|Caleb Taylor 3
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Alba, Texas)
|LB
|Mike Quinonez 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (El Paso, Texas)
|DB
|Kris Brown 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Sealy, Texas)
|DB
|Nik Kelly
|Sr.
|Southwestern (League City, Texas)
|DB
|Deejay Johnson
|Sr.
|Southwestern (Humble, Texas)
|DB
|James Bell
|Fr.
|Texas Lutheran (Houston, Texas)
|DB
|Jordan Washington2
|Sr.
|McMurry (Pflugerville, Texas)
|P
|Reese Childress
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)
Second Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|WR
|Shedrick Davis 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College (Baton Rouge, La.)
|WR
|Xavier Gray
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Denton, Texas)
|SB
|Bryce Wilkerson
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tyler, Texas)
|TE
|AJ Daniels
|Jr.
|Southwestern (Benbrook, Texas)
|G
|Justin Brister
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Jourdanton, Texas)
|G
|Cyle Johnson 2
|Sr.
|Howard Payne (Alvarado, Texas)
|G
|James Smat
|Jr.
|Southwestern (Benbrook, Texas)
|T
|Jacob Alford
|Sr.
|Louisiana College (Baton Rouge, La.)
|T
|T.J. Vela
|So.
|Southwestern (Odem, Texas)
|C
|Christopher Bennett
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran (The Colony, Texas)
|QB
|James Davis
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas)
|QB
|Kyle Grona
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran (Fredericksburg, Texas)
|RB
|Elijah Smith
|Fr.
|Southwestern (Wylie, Texas)
|RB
|Jordan Batson
|So.
|Sul Ross State (San Antonio, Texas)
|RB
|Ian Leslie
|So.
|Texas Lutheran (San Antonio, Texas)
|K
|Ryan Travis
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Jacksonville, Texas)
|RS
|Reese Childress
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)
Second Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|DL
|Brazos Fuller 2
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Alvarado, Texas)
|DL
|Manny Longoria
|So.
|Texas Lutheran (Geronimo, Texas)
|DL
|Jim LaFond 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Refugio, Texas)
|DL
|Cade Maxwell 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College (Alexandria, La.)
|DL
|Nwankwo Nwankwo
|So.
|Texas Lutheran (Richmond, Texas)
|LB
|Jalen Martin
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Round Rock, Texas)
|LB
|Josh White
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Springtown, Texas)
|LB
|Ryan DeMattie 2
|Sr.
|Louisiana College (Natchitoches, La.)
|LB
|Matthew Hawkins 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Aledo, Texas)
|DB
|Reggie Davis 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Bryan, Texas)
|DB
|Reggie Wilson
|Sr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Houston, Texas)
|DB
|Orel Ledet Jr. 2
|Jr.
|Louisiana College (Breaux Bridge, La.)
|DB
|Dedrick Strambler
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons (Midland, Texas)
|P
|Manual Retana
|Fr.
|Sul Ross State (Haltom City, Texas)
|P
|Ryan Travis
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Jacksonville, Texas)
Honorable Mention – Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|WR
|Devonte’ Walker
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Anson, Texas)
|WR
|Justin Eaton
|Fr.
|McMurry (Spring Valley, N.Y.)
|WR
|Byron Jones
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State (League City, Texas)
|WR
|Jeremy Reed
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Grandview, Mo.)
|SB
|Drake Battaglia
|Jr.
|Louisiana College (Thibodaux, La.)
|SB
|J.B. Brown
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran (Refugio, Texas)
|SB
|David Brandenburg
|Fr.
|Southwestern (Spring, Texas)
|SB
|Tarek Beaugard
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Benton, Ark.)
|TE
|Woody Watson
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Mason, Texas)
|G
|Montay Harris
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State (Arlington, Texas)
|T
|Donovan Gladden
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist (Hurst, Texas)
|T
|DeJuan Ramirez
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Brenham, Texas)
|T
|Patrick Riley
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons (San Antonio, Texas)
|T
|Juan Olivo
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas)
|C
|Colton Hall
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Liberty Hill, Texas)
|C
|Bob Wells
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist (Quitman, Texas)
|C
|Ryan Morris
|Sr.
|Louisiana College (Baton Rouge, La.)
|QB
|Hunter McEachern
|So.
|Belhaven (Keller, Texas)
|RB
|Andre Wilson
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Kingsville, Texas)
|K
|Luke Fierst
|So.
|Southwestern (Kerrville, Texas)
|K
|Eli Lopez
|So.
|Sul Ross State (Austin, Texas)
|K
|Curtis Sebren
|Jr.
|Louisiana College (Dierks, Ark.)
|RS
|Nik Kelly
|Sr.
|Southwestern (League City, Texas)
|RS
|Kentavious Miller
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist (Orange, Texas)
Honorable Mention – Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|DL
|Kyle Perlowski
|Sr.
|Southwestern (Lorena, Texas)
|LB
|Ben Brockman
|Fr.
|Southwestern (Midland, Texas)
|LB
|Josh Smith
|Fr.
|McMurry (Bossier City, La.)
|LB
|Emory Cuzze
|Jr.
|Texas Lutheran (Buda, Texas)
|LB
|Damian Espinoza
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Katy, Texas)
|LB
|Jacob Ferguson
|Sr.
|McMurry (Schertz, Texas)
|DB
|Jermaine Stevens
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas)
|DB
|Derrick Winters
|So.
|Sul Ross State (Beaumont, Texas)
|DB
|Raylon Hickey
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Giddings, Texas)
|DB
|Reginald Cole
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Houston, Texas)
|DB
|Tevin Dawson
|Fr.
|Howard Payne (Killeen, Texas)
|DB
|Job Mason
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State (Thorndale, Texas)
|P
|Grayson Beck
|Sr.
|Southwestern (Houston, Texas)
Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University (Hometown)
|QB
|Brian Baca
|So.
|East Texas Baptist (Pittsburg, Texas)
|WR
|Alex Bell
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons (Midland, Texas)
|RB/RS
|Kalieb Granger
|Sr.
|McMurry (Houston, Texas)
|RB
|Markell Henderson
|Jr.
|Southwestern (San Antonio, Texas)
|QB
|Kyle Jones
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor (Giddings, Texas)
|WR
|D.J. Latino
|Sr.
|Louisiana College (Donaldsonville, La.)
|LB
|Keith Marshall
|Sr.
|Belhaven (Monroe, La.)
|DB/P
|Caisson Montieth
|Sr.
|Howard Payne (Comanche, Texas)
|SB/RS
|Wesley Moss
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State (San Antonio, Texas)
|WR
|Logan Thompson
|Sr.
|Texas Lutheran (Red Oak, Texas)
Two-time All-Conference2
Three-time All-Conference3
