ASC – Sports

FOOTBALL

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin Simmons University junior running back JaQuan Hemphill and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, senior defensive lineman Haston Adams were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively. They highlighted the 2017 American Southwest Conference football awards, the ASC office announced Friday after a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Hemphill, a two-time All-ASC selection, led the conference with 111.0 rushing yards per game and ranked 12th in the nation with 7.4 yards-per-carry. He tallied 999 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Adams anchored the top-ranked Cru defense that ranks fifth in the nation in total defense, allowing just 216.8 yards per contest. The three-time All-ASC selection was second in league with 14.5 tackles for loss to go with 28 total tackles and three sacks.

HSU senior center Vic Rodriguez was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year. He helped the No. 5 Cowboys to 522.6 yards per game, ranking fourth in the nation, and 45.1 points per game, ninth in the country.

UMHB senior defensive end Ajay Fanene was selected as Defensive Lineman of the Year. He recorded 21 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, seven sacks and four pass breakups with a forced fumble.

Hardin-Simmons junior Reese Childress was the Special Teams Player of the Year. A First Team pick at slot back and punter and second team return specialist, Childress was all over the field for the Cowboys. He averaged 12.9 yards per punt return with a touchdown, 20.8 yards per kick return and 40.1 yards per punt.

The ASC had Co-Freshman of the Year recipients for the third time in league history with wide-receiver/return specialist Kentavious Miller from East Texas Baptist University and linebacker Josh Smith from McMurry University taking home the honors. Miller recorded 17 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 29.5 yards per punt return with a score and 24.5 yards on kick returns. Smith was the War Hawks’ top tackler with 87 and had 5.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception.

Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Pete Fredenburg and Texas Lutheran University’s Carl Gustafson were named Co-Coach of the Year. Fredenburg won the award for the 10th time in his career for leading the Cru to a 10-0 record and their 15th ASC title. Gustafson, in his first year as a head coach, led the Bulldogs to a 6-4 record and 6-3 mark in the ASC, tying for third place. It was TLU’s first season competing in the ASC.

Twenty-five players made a return appearance to the all-conference team led by three-time selections Steven Savedra from Sul Ross State University, Haston Adams of UMHB, Caleb Taylor of East Texas Baptist and Matthew Hawkins from HSU.

2017 All-ASC Football Teams and Awards

Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: JaQuan Hemphill, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Player of the Year: Haston Adams, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Vic Rodriguez, Hardin-Simmons

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Ajay Fanene, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Special Teams Player of the Year: Reese Childress, Hardin-Simmons

Co-Freshman of the Year: Kentavious Miller, East Texas Baptist

Co-Freshman of the Year: Josh Smith, McMurry

Co-Coach of the Year: Pete Fredenburg, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Co-Coach of the Year: Carl Gustafson, Texas Lutheran

First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) WR Richard Johnson 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist (Cleveland, Texas) WR T.J. Josey Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Angleton, Texas) SB Reese Childress 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas) TE Steven Savedra 3 Sr. Sul Ross State (El Paso, Texas) G Riley Owens Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas) G Alex Briseno Sr. Texas Lutheran (Brownsville, Texas) T Jonathan Castaneda 2 So. Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas) T Corbin Campitelli Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Dallas, Texas) C Vic Rodriguez Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Mesquite, Texas) QB Frederick Hover Jr. Southwestern (McAllen, Texas) RB JaQuan Hemphill 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons (Coleman, Texas) RB Markeith Miller 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Garland, Texas) RB Hunter Batten Fr. Howard Payne (Bryan, Texas) K John Mowery 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Leander, Texas) RS Bryce Wilkerson 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tyler, Texas)

First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) DL Haston Adams 3 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Beckville, Texas) DL Ajay Fanene 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Riverside, Calif.) DL CJ Johnson 2 Jr. East Texas Baptist (Fort Worth, Texas) DL Zack Roberson 2 Sr. Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas) LB Tevin Jones Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Belton, Texas) LB Ty Parsons 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist (Rowlett, Texas) LB Caleb Taylor 3 Sr. East Texas Baptist (Alba, Texas) LB Mike Quinonez 2 Sr. Sul Ross State (El Paso, Texas) DB Kris Brown 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Sealy, Texas) DB Nik Kelly Sr. Southwestern (League City, Texas) DB Deejay Johnson Sr. Southwestern (Humble, Texas) DB James Bell Fr. Texas Lutheran (Houston, Texas) DB Jordan Washington2 Sr. McMurry (Pflugerville, Texas) P Reese Childress Jr. Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)

Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) WR Shedrick Davis 2 Sr. Louisiana College (Baton Rouge, La.) WR Xavier Gray Sr. East Texas Baptist (Denton, Texas) SB Bryce Wilkerson Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tyler, Texas) TE AJ Daniels Jr. Southwestern (Benbrook, Texas) G Justin Brister Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Jourdanton, Texas) G Cyle Johnson 2 Sr. Howard Payne (Alvarado, Texas) G James Smat Jr. Southwestern (Benbrook, Texas) T Jacob Alford Sr. Louisiana College (Baton Rouge, La.) T T.J. Vela So. Southwestern (Odem, Texas) C Christopher Bennett Jr. Texas Lutheran (The Colony, Texas) QB James Davis Sr. Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas) QB Kyle Grona Jr. Texas Lutheran (Fredericksburg, Texas) RB Elijah Smith Fr. Southwestern (Wylie, Texas) RB Jordan Batson So. Sul Ross State (San Antonio, Texas) RB Ian Leslie So. Texas Lutheran (San Antonio, Texas) K Ryan Travis Sr. East Texas Baptist (Jacksonville, Texas) RS Reese Childress Jr. Hardin-Simmons (Abilene, Texas)

Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) DL Brazos Fuller 2 Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Alvarado, Texas) DL Manny Longoria So. Texas Lutheran (Geronimo, Texas) DL Jim LaFond 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Refugio, Texas) DL Cade Maxwell 2 Sr. Louisiana College (Alexandria, La.) DL Nwankwo Nwankwo So. Texas Lutheran (Richmond, Texas) LB Jalen Martin Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Round Rock, Texas) LB Josh White Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Springtown, Texas) LB Ryan DeMattie 2 Sr. Louisiana College (Natchitoches, La.) LB Matthew Hawkins 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Aledo, Texas) DB Reggie Davis 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Bryan, Texas) DB Reggie Wilson Sr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Houston, Texas) DB Orel Ledet Jr. 2 Jr. Louisiana College (Breaux Bridge, La.) DB Dedrick Strambler So. Hardin-Simmons (Midland, Texas) P Manual Retana Fr. Sul Ross State (Haltom City, Texas) P Ryan Travis Sr. East Texas Baptist (Jacksonville, Texas)

Honorable Mention – Offense

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) WR Devonte’ Walker Jr. Hardin-Simmons (Anson, Texas) WR Justin Eaton Fr. McMurry (Spring Valley, N.Y.) WR Byron Jones Jr. Sul Ross State (League City, Texas) WR Jeremy Reed Sr. Sul Ross State (Grandview, Mo.) SB Drake Battaglia Jr. Louisiana College (Thibodaux, La.) SB J.B. Brown Sr. Texas Lutheran (Refugio, Texas) SB David Brandenburg Fr. Southwestern (Spring, Texas) SB Tarek Beaugard Sr. East Texas Baptist (Benton, Ark.) TE Woody Watson Jr. Hardin-Simmons (Mason, Texas) G Montay Harris Jr. Sul Ross State (Arlington, Texas) T Donovan Gladden Fr. East Texas Baptist (Hurst, Texas) T DeJuan Ramirez So. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Brenham, Texas) T Patrick Riley Jr. Hardin-Simmons (San Antonio, Texas) T Juan Olivo Sr. Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas) C Colton Hall Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Liberty Hill, Texas) C Bob Wells Sr. East Texas Baptist (Quitman, Texas) C Ryan Morris Sr. Louisiana College (Baton Rouge, La.) QB Hunter McEachern So. Belhaven (Keller, Texas) RB Andre Wilson Sr. Sul Ross State (Kingsville, Texas) K Luke Fierst So. Southwestern (Kerrville, Texas) K Eli Lopez So. Sul Ross State (Austin, Texas) K Curtis Sebren Jr. Louisiana College (Dierks, Ark.) RS Nik Kelly Sr. Southwestern (League City, Texas) RS Kentavious Miller Fr. East Texas Baptist (Orange, Texas)

Honorable Mention – Defense

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) DL Kyle Perlowski Sr. Southwestern (Lorena, Texas) LB Ben Brockman Fr. Southwestern (Midland, Texas) LB Josh Smith Fr. McMurry (Bossier City, La.) LB Emory Cuzze Jr. Texas Lutheran (Buda, Texas) LB Damian Espinoza Sr. Sul Ross State (Katy, Texas) LB Jacob Ferguson Sr. McMurry (Schertz, Texas) DB Jermaine Stevens Sr. Sul Ross State (Houston, Texas) DB Derrick Winters So. Sul Ross State (Beaumont, Texas) DB Raylon Hickey Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Giddings, Texas) DB Reginald Cole Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Houston, Texas) DB Tevin Dawson Fr. Howard Payne (Killeen, Texas) DB Job Mason Sr. Sul Ross State (Thorndale, Texas) P Grayson Beck Sr. Southwestern (Houston, Texas)

Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year

Pos. Name Cl. University (Hometown) QB Brian Baca So. East Texas Baptist (Pittsburg, Texas) WR Alex Bell Sr. Hardin-Simmons (Midland, Texas) RB/RS Kalieb Granger Sr. McMurry (Houston, Texas) RB Markell Henderson Jr. Southwestern (San Antonio, Texas) QB Kyle Jones So. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Giddings, Texas) WR D.J. Latino Sr. Louisiana College (Donaldsonville, La.) LB Keith Marshall Sr. Belhaven (Monroe, La.) DB/P Caisson Montieth Sr. Howard Payne (Comanche, Texas) SB/RS Wesley Moss Jr. Sul Ross State (San Antonio, Texas) WR Logan Thompson Sr. Texas Lutheran (Red Oak, Texas)

Two-time All-Conference2

Three-time All-Conference3

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner