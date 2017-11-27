ASC – Sports

Jones & Holt Named ASC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

Louisiana College senior Brooke Jones and Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Hannah Holt earn Players of the Week for week two of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 20-26, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Brooke Jones, Sr., C, Louisiana College Louisiana College senior center Brooke Jones (Covington, La. / Covington HS) averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as the Wildcats picked up a pair of wins. She recorded a career-high 27 points with nine boards in Saturday’s 73-60 victory against Huntingdon. Jones, who also won the Player of the Week award last week, added 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals in Sunday’s 84-79 win at Millsaps. For the week, she shot 64.3 percent (18-of-28) from the field.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Holt, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Hannah Holt (Lumberton, Texas / Lumberton HS) led the Cru in scoring in both games and shot 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from the field as they went 1-1 on the week. She came up with 24 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals in a loss at NCAA Division I member Incarnate Word. Holt scored 15 points with three steals in an 87-54 victory at Schreiner. She averaged 19 points per game en route to her second consecutive Player of the Week honors.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

University of the Ozarks freshman forward Destinee Manning (Memphis, Tenn. / Germantown HS) posted her third straight double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a loss at Bacone. Manning shot 55.5 percent (5-for-9) from the field for the Eagles.

East Texas Baptist University sophomore forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo. / Colorado Mesa) scored a career-high 25 points in a come-from-behind win 64-61 win against McMurry, going 10-of-13 from the floor. In a 61-60 win against Austin, Childress had eight points, eight boards, and four steals. For the week, she averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game and shot 66.7 percent (14-of-21) from the field.

LeTourneau University freshman guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas / Rosebud-Lott HS) led the YellowJackets with a career-high 32 points in a 70-63 win at Millsaps. She hit 11 free throws in the game, including five in the final 10 seconds to seal their first victory of the season. Whitfield also came up with four steals and eight rebounds in the game. She finished the week with 10 points and ten rebounds for her first career double-double in a loss to Huntingdon.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior guard Brittany Johnson (Nacogdoches, Texas / Central Heights HS) led the Patriots by averaging 13.5 points per game in a pair of losses at the Trinity University Thanksgiving Classic. She scored 15 points, going 5-for-9 from three-point range, with three assists and three steals in a 69-65 loss to Cornell (Iowa). Johnson added 12 points in a loss to Trinity. For the week, she shot 50 percent (7-for-14) from behind the arc.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas / O’Connor HS) led the Comets with 17 points in their 58-54 road win at Austin College. She also led the team with nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Payne University sophomore forward Anastasia Willis (San Antonio, Texas / Warren HS) averaged 10.3 points, and 8.0 rebounds per game as the Lady Jackets went 2-2 on the week. She records nine points, seven boards and two steals in a 66-60 win at Texas Lutheran, then had 19 points and 12 rebounds, 11 on the offensive glass, in Saturday’s 73-68 victory over the Bulldogs. Willis finished the week with eight points and nine boards in a loss at Southwestern.

Concordia University Texas junior guard Mercedes Ellison (Victoria, Texas / Victoria West HS) averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game as the Tornados went 2-1 on the week. She started the week with eight points and four steals in a loss to Southwestern, then had 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in an overtime victory against the Pirates. Ellison capped the week with six points, nine boards and five steals in a 47-39 win against Texas Lutheran.

Obukwelu, Randall Named ASC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

UT-Tyler sophomore Emeka Obukwelu and Howard Payne senior Khyce Randall earn the Player of the Week awards for the week two of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 20-26, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Emeka Obukwelu, So., F, UT Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore forward Emeka Obukwelu (Plano, Texas / Plano West HS) scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the Patriots’ 92-81 win at Austin College. He shot 81.3 percent (13-of-16) from the floor in the game, and five of his 12 boards were on the offensive glass to win his second consecutive Player of the Week award.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Khyce Randall, Sr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas / Westbrook HS) averaged a double-double over three games with 30.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest. In a 92-90 overtime loss at Trinity, Randall scored 25 points with 13 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He went 12-of-13 from the free throw line against the Tigers. Randall scored a career-high 41 points with 12 boards, four assists and two steals in a loss at Rhodes. He capped the week with 25 points and seven rebounds in a 97-73 victory against Millsaps. Randall also averaged 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game and shot 56.9 percent (29-for-51) from the field and 87.9 percent (29-for-33) from the free throw line. It is the fourth Player of the Week honors in Randall’s career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas / Horn HS) led the Comets with 22 points as they nearly erased an 18-point second half deficit in an 80-77 loss to Southwestern. Underwood was 7-for-16 from the field and scored nine points during a 17-0 run with just under five minutes to play. He also recorded four assists, four rebounds, and seven steals.

LeTourneau University freshman guard Justin Moore (Houston, Texas / Stratford HS) scored a season-high 24 points and went 8-for-11 from the field as the YellowJackets defeated Centenary 77-74. He also pulled down seven rebounds to go with four assists and three steals.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Caleb Spoon (Breckenridge, Texas / Breckenridge HS) averaged 24.5 points per game and shot 53.3 (8-for-15) from three-point range as the Cowboys lost a couple of games on the road. He scored 15 points with a pair of steals in a loss to Texas Lutheran. Spoon then scored a season-high 33 points, including 24 in the second half, as HSU cut a 19-point deficit to three at Schreiner.

Concordia University Texas junior guard Joe Neal (Houston, Texas / Eisenhower HS) nearly recorded a double-double in the Tornados 106-84 win against Southwestern. He came up with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and had nine rebounds and three steals.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard LaKendric Hyson (Hearne, Texas / Mumford HS) averaged 24.0 points per game and shot 56 percent (18-for-32) from the field as the Cru went 1-1 on the week. In a 78-77 win against Schreiner, he came up with 16 points, ten boards, and three blocks. Hyson scored a career-high 30 points with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in a loss to Trinity.