ASC – Sports

Underwood & Thomasson Named ASC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore Dimitrius Underwood and Sul Ross State senior Caleb Thomasson earn the Player of the Week awards for the week six of the 2017-18 season.

Games: December 18-31, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dimitrius Underwood, So., G, UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) recorded the second triple-double in Comet history and 13th in the conference with 14 points, 13 rebounds and an ASC-record 18 assists in a 117-105 road win at Rhodes. He helped the Comets to a 4-1 record over the break, averaging 17.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.5 percent (33-for-68) from the field and 90.5 percent (19-for-21) from the free throw line. Underwood scored double figures in each game.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Thomasson, Sr., F, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State University senior forward Caleb Thomasson (Ackerly, Texas) earned his third straight Player of the Week and fifth of his career by averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as the Lobos went 3-0 over the break. He started the break with 35 points, eight boards and a pair of blocks while going 15-for-20 from the field in a 71-64 win at Schreiner. Thomasson then added 25 points with eight rebounds and three assists in an 84-73 victory at Texas Lutheran and 25 points with eight rebounds and four assists in a 78-61 win against Beloit. Thomasson shot 73.4 percent (36-for-49) from the field in the three games.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

LeTourneau University junior forward Caleb Loggins (Lewisville, Texas) averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game as the YellowJackets picked up a pair of non-conference wins. He started off with 11 points and two boards in a 100-97 win against Texas Lutheran, then scored a career-high 25 points with 12 rebounds in a 90-82 victory at Schreiner.

East Texas Baptist freshman guard Nathan Fontenot (Katy, Texas) helped the Tigers to a 3-0 record and posted a career-high 30 points in a 99-86 win against Texas Lutheran. He went 6-of-9 from three-point range and 10-of-10 at the line in the game. In the three games, Fontenot averaged 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a block per game.

Louisiana College sophomore guard Taylan Grogan (Paterson, La.) scored 20 points against MSOE, including six points in the final minute in the three-point loss. For the week, he averaged 13.5 points as the Wildcats went 1-1.

University of the Ozarks freshman guard Zach Bobo (Jacksonville, Ark.) averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the Oglethorpe Holiday Inn Express and Suites All-Tournament Team in Atlanta. Bobo scored a career-high 19 points in a loss to Oglethorpe.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Skyler Hadden (Waco, Texas) led the Patriots by averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds as they went 1-1 during the break. He recorded 16 points and nine boards in a 99-93 loss to Concordia Texas, then had 17 points and four rebounds in a 110-85 win at Hendrix. Hadden shot 76.2 percent (16-for-21) from the field in the two contests.

WEST DIVISION

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) averaged 20.0 points, and 8.0 rebounds per game as the Yellow Jackets went 1-1 over the break. He came up with 20 points and nine boards in a one-point loss at Texas Lutheran, then had 20 points and seven rebounds in a 75-67 victory against Schreiner.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman guard Sam Moore (Gonzales, Texas) had a game-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting to lead the Cru to an 87-80 win against Millsaps. He then posted 14 points in a two-point win against MSOE. For the week, Moore averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 53 percent (16-for-30) from the field.

Concordia University Texas junior guard Joe Neal (Houston, Texas) averaged a double-double as the Tornados went 2-1 during the break. In a 99-93 road win over UT Tyler, Neal scored 31 points for his second-straight 30-point performance. He then recorded 25 points and 12 rebounds in a 112-79 victory against Beloit and 18 points and nine boards in a buzzer-beater loss to Bethel (Kan.). For the week, Neal averaged 24.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Caleb Spoon (Breckenridge, Texas) was named the MVP of the Pikes Peak Classic in Colorado Springs. He averaged 18.3 points, and 4.0 assists per game as the Cowboys went 1-2 during the break, including a 32-point performance in an 84-81 overtime victory at Colorado College.

Pena, Blackwell & Evans Named ASC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

UT-Dallas sophomore Victoria Pena, Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Alicia Blackwell and Howard Payne senior Jade Evans earn Players of the Week for week six of the 2017-18 season.

Games: December 18, 2017 – January 1, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Victoria Pena, So., G, UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) earned her second Player of the Week honors of the year by leading the Comets to a 4-0 record over the holiday break. She averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the contests. She opened the stretch with 19 points in a 59-47 home conference win over Hardin-Simmons, then had 12 points and seven boards in a 73-58 ASC victory against McMurry. Pena also had 19 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a 66-63 win over Kean and finished with nine points, five boards and four assists in a 56-61 win over UW-Eau Claire.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alicia Blackwell, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Alicia Blackwell (McKinney, Texas) earned her second consecutive Player of the Week award by leading the Cru to a 3-0 record. She averaged 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game to extend her streak to five straight double-doubles. Blackwell went for 18 points, ten rebounds and five assists in an 81-77 victory at Texas Wesleyan to move UMHB’s win streak to seven.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jada Evans, Sr., G, Howard Payne

Howard Payne University senior guard Jada Evans (Harker Heights, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a 78-75 win against Whitworth. Evans also had four rebounds, two assists, and four steals in 28 minutes of action off the bench.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

LeTourneau University senior forward Savannah Cummings (Bridgeport, Conn.) played a vital role in the YellowJackets going 1-1 in Kerrville, Texas. She averaged 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, recording 16 points and 11 boards in a five-point loss to Texas Lutheran and 13 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime win at Schreiner.

East Texas Baptist University sophomore forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) helped the Tigers to a 2-0 record by averaging 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game at the Schreiner Classic. She scored 18 points, going 7-for-8 from the floor in just 15 minutes in a win against Texas Lutheran. Childress also had 14 points and nine boards in a win at Schreiner.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Alex Kochner (Clear Lake, Texas) averaged a double-double with 14.0 points and 10.8 rebounds to go with 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Patriots went 3-1. She recorded career-highs of 29 and 14 points in a win against Whitworth, then had 11 points and 11 rebounds at Austin College.

Louisiana College Zharian Maxmillion (New Orleans, La.) turned in a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists in a 75-62 loss to #13 Trinity.

University of the Ozarks freshman forward Destinee Manning (Memphis, Tenn.) grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 11 points in a loss to Rhodes for her sixth double-double of the year.

WEST DIVISION

Concordia University Texas senior guard Jaela Dejean (Houston, Texas) earned averaged 13.7 points and 3.3 assists per game the Tornados’ three losses over the holidays.

