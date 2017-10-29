ASC – Sports

MEN’S SOCCER

RICHARDSON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor posted a 13-2 record in league play to win the regular season title and the right to host the 2017 American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament November 2, 4 and 5 in Belton, Texas.

The bracket for the six-team single-elimination ASC championship tournament was announced Saturday following completion of conference play.

The top-seeded Cru will receive a first-round bye and play the winner of Thursday’s game one between No. 5 University of the Ozarks and No. 4 Concordia University Texas. UMHB is making its 11th appearance in the tournament and fourth in a row. Ozarks are making its fifth straight appearance and 15th overall, while Concordia is reaching the competition for the third consecutive season.

No. 2 seed the University of Texas at Tyler will also take a bye and will face the winner between No. 3 the University of Texas at Dallas and No. 6 Hardin-Simmons University. The Patriots of UTT are making their 10th in appearance in 11 years. UTD is the two-time defending champions and will be in the tournament for the 17th time. HSU, who reached the finals last year, is making its ASC-record 19th appearance and 15th in a row.

The 2017 ASC Men’s Championship Soccer Tournament is the 20th in league history. The winner of the ASC Championship Tournament is declared the conference champion and earns automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Championship Notables:

No pets permitted at ASC championship events except for certified service animals that are appropriately trained, marked, and leashed.

2016 American Southwest Conference Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament

Thursday, November 2 / Quarterfinals

Game 1 – #4 Concordia Texas vs. #5 Ozarks, 5:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #3 UT Dallas vs. #6 Hardin-Simmons, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 / Semifinals

Game 3 – #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Winner Game 1, 11:00 a.m.

Game 4 – #2 UT Tyler vs. Winner Game 2, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 / Championship

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons University posted a 12-0 record in league play to win the regular season title and clinch the No. 1 seed in the 2017 American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament October 31, November 3 and 5.

The bracket for the eight-team single-elimination ASC Championship was announced Saturday following completion of conference play.

The 2017 ASC Championship is an eight-team field with the top four seeds — No. 1 Hardin-Simmons, No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, No. 3 the University of Texas at Dallas and No. 4 East Texas Baptist University — hosting quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, October 31. The quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals hosted by Hardin-Simmons in Abilene, Texas on Friday, November 3. The conference championship match is scheduled Sunday, November 5.

Defending ASC champion Hardin-Simmons makes its league-leading 20th consecutive tournament appearance. The Cowgirls enter the tournament ranked No. 5 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and will host No. 8 seed LeTourneau University. The YellowJackets make their third straight tournament appearance and fifth overall.

Mary Hardin-Baylor makes its fifth consecutive tournament appearance and ninth overall. The Cru will host No. 7 Concordia University Texas, who are making their eighth straight tournament appearance.

UT Dallas enters its 16th consecutive ASC tournament and 18th overall. The Comets will host No. 6 Sul Ross State University. The Lobos are making their second straight appearance in the tournament in just the third year of the program.

East Texas Baptist will make their 11th championship appearance and third in a row. They will host No. 5 University of Texas at Tyler, who will make their 11th consecutive appearance. The Patriots have been the tournament runner-up each of the last three years.

The 2017 ASC Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament is the 20th in league history. The winner of the ASC tournament is declared the conference champion and earns automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Championship Notables:

2017 American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament

Tuesday, October 31 / Quarterfinals

Game 1 – #8 LeTourneau at #1 Hardin-Simmons, 2:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #5 UT Tyler at #4 East Texas Baptist, 5:00 p.m.

Game 3 – #7 Concordia Texas at #2 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 5:00 p.m.

Game 4 – #6 Sul Ross State at #3 UT Dallas, 5:00 p.m.

Hosted by Hardin-Simmons / Abilene, Texas

Friday, November 3 / Semifinals

Game 5 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11:00 a.m.

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 / Championship

Game 7 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1:00 p.m.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The University of Texas at Tyler won the 2017 American Southwest Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday at Old Settlers Park. It was the eighth consecutive title and 12th overall for the Patriots.

University of the Ozarks freshman Nathaneal Rankin finished as the medalist with an 8k time of 26:41.6 to claim ASC Freshman of the Year. He is the first freshman to win the race since 2009.

UT Tyler placed six runners in the top 20, scoring 52 points – 34 ahead of runner-up University of Texas at Dallas. The Patriots’ Bob Hepler earned ASC Coach of the Year for the ninth time.

Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris was runner-up in 26:47.7 and was named Newcomer of the Year.

Sophomore Joseph Parker from Sul Ross State University was third in 26:57.6, followed by East Texas Baptist University freshman Mack Broussard in fourth at 27:02.2.

UT Tyler sophomore Will McIlroy and freshman Matthew Cecotti placed fifth and sixth, and McMurry University sophomore Tyler Rohrman was seventh to wrap up the All-ASC First Team.

ETBU junior Beau Billings and Cecotti were named Co-Sportsmanship Athletes of the Year.

Team Scores

1. UT-Tyler 52 2. UT-Dallas 86 3. McMurry 92 4. Hardin-Simmons 100 5. Ozarks 126 6. East Texas Baptist 177 7. LeTourneau 186 8. Sul Ross State 221 9. Concordia Texas 222 10. Belhaven 237 Louisiana College IND

2017 ASC Men’s All-Conference Awards

Individual Champion: Nathaneal Rankin, Ozarks

Freshman of the Year: Nathaneal Rankin, Ozarks

Newcomer of the Year: Michael Harris, Ozarks

Coach of the Year: Bob Hepler, UT-Tyler

Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Beau Billings, East Texas Baptist

Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year: Matthew Cecotti, UT-Tyler

First Team

Nathaneal Rankin, Fr., Ozarks

Michael Harris, So., Ozarks

Joseph Parker, So., Sul Ross State

Mack Broussard, Fr., East Texas Baptist

Will McIlroy, So., UT-Tyler

Matthew Cecotti, Fr., UT-Tyler

Tyler Rohrman, So., McMurry

Second Team

Michael Field, Jr., LeTourneau

A.J. Tillman, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Justin Tokuz, Jr., UT-Tyler

Ben Splain, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Abrahama Martinez, Jr., McMurry

Nathan Adams, So., UT-Tyler

John Will, Jr. UT-Dallas

