ASC Volleyball Players Of The Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 1-2, 2017

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Emma Wallbrown, MB, Sr., UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas senior middle blocker Emma Wallbrown (Cedar Park, Texas / Cedar Park HS) averaged 3.21 kills per set, 0.79 blocks per set and hit at a .337 clip as the #8 Comets posted a 2-2 record at the Pacific Coast Classic over the weekend. She had a pair of 14-kill performances and added a nine-kill outing, without an error, in the sweep of Pomona-Pitzer.

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lauren Schilling, MB, So., UT Dallas

UT Dallas sophomore middle blocker Lauren Schilling (San Antonio, Texas / Reagan HS) averaged 1.33 blocks per set as the #8 Comets went 2-2 in the opening weekend at the Pacific Coast Classic. She had at least five blocks in three matches with a week-high seven blocks in the 3-2 loss to #25 La Verne.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Natasha Evans, S, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Senior setter Natasha Evans (Edna, Texas / Edna HS) helped the Cru to a 4-0 week with a dominant offensive performance. She recorded 110 assists on the week, averaging 7.86 assists per set as UMHB swept two of their four opponents. Evans hit .562 over four matches with ten kills and added seven aces from the service line. She was also a substantial defensive contributor, ranking second on the team with 40 digs and leading the Cru with 13 blocks.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Odalis Rodriguez, L, Jr., McMurry

Junior libero Odalis Rodriguez (El Paso, Texas / Chapin HS) set a McMurry University school record with 46 digs against Austin College (previous 41 set in 2004). She played in three of the War Hawks’ four matches, amassing 80 digs (6.15 per set), as McM went 4-0 on the weekend. The Austin College Classic All-Tournament Team added Rodriguez.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

McMurry sophomore middle blocker Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas / University HS) led the War Hawks with 2.64 kills per set and hit .385. McMurry went 4-0 on the weekend, and McGowan had a high of 17 kills in a five-set victory against Lawrence University.

LeTourneau University freshman middle blocker/right side Hailey Matthews (Splendora, Texas / Splendora HS) led the YellowJackets with a .295 hitting percentage while playing in 15 sets. She also recorded 2.60 kills, 4.47 digs and 0.73 blocks per set.

East Texas Baptist University senior right side Abby Weaver (Dallas, Texas / Pearce HS) collected 12 kills and hit .417 against LaGrange at the Millsaps College Invitational in Jackson, Miss. On the weekend, she hit 3.54 with 33 kills (2.20 per set) to help the Tigers to a 3-1 record.

Concordia University senior outside hitter Carly Custer (League City, Texas / Clear Springs HS) recorded back-to-back double doubles in the first two games of the Concordia Invitational in Mequon, Wis. over the weekend. Custer led the team over the weekend in kills and digs with 33 and 30 respectively.

Hardin-Simmons University junior outside hitter Allison Kuster (Mansfield, Texas / Mansfield HS) had a big week for the Cowgirls both hitting and defensively. She recorded 44 kills (2.59/set) and 69 digs (4.06/set). Kuster also added six service aces as the Cowgirls went 2-2 at the UMHB Invitational. She had a career-best 38 digs in the five-set loss to Susquehanna.

The University of Texas at Tyler freshman outside hitter Brianna Bellehumeur (Frisco, Texas / Frisco HS) opened her collegiate career by leading the Patriots with 43 kills and adding 46 digs in a 4-0 week at the UMHB Invitational. Bellehumeur started with a double-double in her first match with 12 kills and 21 digs in the five-set win over HSU and completed the weekend with 16 kills and 12 digs in a sweep of Susquehanna. She also had nine kills against UMass-Boston and six in a quick sweep of Regis. She completed the weekend with a .318 attacking percentage.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore libero Haleigh Evans (Edna, Texas / Edna HS) helped the Cru defensively last week, leading UMHB with 50 digs for 3.57 digs per set average. Evans played all 14 sets for the Cru and also added seven assists and five service aces. Evans and UMHB limited opponents to just 7.9 kills per set and a 0.76 attack percentage.

East Texas Baptist junior setter Elyse Shaw (Spring, Texas / Klein Collins) recorded her first double-double of the season with ten digs and 18 assists against LaGrange at the Millsaps Invitational. She helped the Tigers go 3-1 with 65 total assists and 26 digs on the weekend.

Concordia Texas sophomore setter Lianne VanDyke (Pearland, Texas / Lutheran South Academy) recorded at least 35 assists in the first two matches of the Concordia Invitational, including 35 assists in a straight set win over Concordia (Mich.). She averaged 8.11 assists and 2.44 digs per set.

Hardin-Simmons junior libero Leecia DePaula (Burleson, Texas / Burleson HS) averaged 3.50 digs per set in her first matches as a starter at libero at the UMHB Invitational in Belton, Texas.

UT-Tyler sophomore defensive specialist, Makenna Bartlett (Round Rock, Texas / Round Rock HS), led the Patriots. She had 47 digs and seven aces in a 4-0 weekend at the UMHB Invitational. Bartlett opened the season with a weekend-best 14 digs in a five-set victory over Hardin-Simmons and also had 13 digs against UMass-Boston and 12 against Susquehanna in a sweep to complete the stay in Belton. She averaged 3.13 digs per set and would also have eight assists.