At The Movies For Friday Feb. 9

At the Movies
“Fifty Shades Freed” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship. Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
“The 15:17 to Paris” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Three Americans discover a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Stars: Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, Ray Corasani
“Peter Rabbit” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
The feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Stars: James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi, Domhnall Gleeson, Sia