Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header
Sulphur Springs Dodge Header “It’s That Easy”
Morrell banner
Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum New Year Sale

At The Movies For Friday Feb. 9

10 hours ago

 

At the Movies

“Fifty Shades Freed” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Anastasia and Christian get married, but Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship. Stars: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

 

“The 15:17 to Paris” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Three Americans discover a terrorist plot aboard a train while in France. Stars: Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone, Ray Corasani

 

“Peter Rabbit” [PG] (Wide) Watch Trailer
The feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Stars: James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi, Domhnall Gleeson, Sia

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     