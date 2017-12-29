At The Movies

Eric Kaufman

 

 

“All the Money in the World” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
The story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother to convince his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom. Stars: Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris

 

“Molly’s Game” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
The true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target. Stars: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera

 

“Phantom Thread” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Set in 1950’s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. Stars: Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Sue Clark

 

“In the Fade” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
Katja’s life collapses after the death of her husband and son in a bomb attack. After a time of mourning and injustice, Katja seeks revenge. Stars: Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Numan Acar, Samia Muriel Chancrin

 

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer
A romance sparks between a young actor and a Hollywood leading lady. Stars: Jamie Bell, Annette Bening, Julie Walters, Vanessa Redgrave

