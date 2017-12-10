Atlanta Gets News District Engineer

ATLANTA – Michael “Mike” Anderson, P.E. has been selected as the new district engineer for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) office in Atlanta, effective Dec. 11, 2017. He replaces Glenn Green, P.E. who recently returned to the Tyler District to serve as district engineer there.

In his new role, Anderson will oversee the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the state transportation system for the nine-county Atlanta District. He comes to Atlanta from the Maintenance Division in Austin, where he has served as its deputy director since 2015.

A 33-year TxDOT veteran, Anderson began his career in 1983 as an engineer assistant but left the department for 18 months for the private sector. In 1985 he returned to TxDOT as assistant area engineer in the Atlanta District’s Carthage area office.

When the Carthage area office merged with the Marshall area office in 2008, Anderson assumed the role of the district’s construction engineer. In October 2012 he was named the Marshall area engineer for the Atlanta District, and in August 2015 he was appointed the deputy director of the TxDOT Maintenance Division in Austin.

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Louisiana Tech University in 1983, and he is a licensed professional engineer in both Texas and Louisiana.

The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur Counties.