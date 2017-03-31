Atmos Energy to Perform Pipeline Maintenance at Brashear

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled release of natural gas scheduled for Monday, April 3rd between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Work will be conducted at the Atmos Energy measuring station approximately 10 miles west of Sulphur Springs on FM 2653 and ½ mile north of I-30. The Company will be upgrading equipment at the measuring station as part of normal, routine maintenance.

The controlled release of natural gas from the pipeline allows employees to work on the equipment safely. People in the area may smell the odor of natural gas and hear moderate noise during this process. Atmos Energy employees will be on-site to monitor the process as natural gas is vented into the atmosphere.

Eleven Atmos Energy customers will have their gas service interrupted while work is being performed. In addition, some customers will be served by compressed natural gas (CNG) with no interruption of service.

Affected customers and other people in the general area will be notified directly. Sulphur Springs’ city officials, police and area fire departments, Hopkins County officials, Sheriff’s office and 911 operators are also being advised of the controlled release prior to work beginning April 3rd.

If you have any questions during this maintenance project, you may contact Atmos Energy’s Field Construction Coordinator Jay Paulson at 903-456-0324 or Jeanette Moser, Mgr Public Affairs at 903-413-7746.