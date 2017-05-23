AUDITIONS ANNOUNCED FOR THE FIRST EVER COMMUNITY-WIDE PASSION PLAY



KeewellProductions is excited to announce auditions for its upcoming production of thefirst ever community-wide Passion Play: The Promise. Auditions will be held onJune 29th and 30th, 6:30 PM at Elite Dance Academy (Tejas Plaza, 201 NCollegiate Street, Suite 375 in Paris).

ThePromise is an exciting musical thatportrays the life of Christ from His birth, to His death and resurrection. It has been performed for almost 30 years inthe outdoor Texas Amphitheatre in Glen Rose, Texas, and Keewell is excited to bringthis powerful production to Lamar County. “We have roles for all ages and types,” said the production’sco-producer and director Joshua Maxwell. “We’re hoping to create an atmosphere where all are welcome and bringtogether various groups and congregations from around the area. We have roles for singers, actors,dancers…anyone with a desire to be a part of the production. We’ll also need plenty of help backstage, soeven if people aren’t comfortable with getting in front of a large crowd weencourage them to come to auditions and learn more about the production.”

“We’re very excited,”said co-producer and choreographer Danielle McKee. “This production will take not onlyinvolvement from the artistic community, but the community as a whole. In addition to announcing auditions we arealso seeking sponsorships from businesses and individuals across the area. This production is quite an undertaking, butwe know we have a supportive community that will be blessed by the show wepresent.”

ThePromise will be performed at Bywaters Parkin beautiful downtown Paris on Labor Day Weekend with no admissioncharged. For more information pleaseemail thepromiseparis@yahoo.com or call (903) 249-0115 or (903) 249-4460.

