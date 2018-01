Mark Anthony Allison

Henderson County Jail

Authorities throughout the area are looking for a man they say is responsible for attacking his brother and his brother’s girlfriend in Chandler. Henderson County investigators say 29-year-old Marc Anthony Allison, Jr., used a steel pipe and a ratchet wrench in the assault. The girlfriend was treated and released but the brother remains hospitalized. Allison is believed to be traveling in a 2016 gray Dodge mini-van with Florida plates.