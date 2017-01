A 50 year old Avery man accused of committing several armed robberies in Northeast Texas is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on February 7th in federal court in Texarkana. Bobby Wayne Lance was arrested in Red River County by Bowie County and Red River County deputies and FBI agents for allegedly holding up Carter’s Store and RV Park in DeKalb, Cinemark Movies 8 in Paris and the First National Bank in Mt. Vernon as well as an armed car-jacking.