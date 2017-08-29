Avoid Scam Artists During Harvey

(CBS – College Station, TX)

If Harvey damaged your home, the Better Business Bureau wants to help you avoid scam artists targeting people during a vulnerable time.

Bill McGuire, regional director of the BBB, has the following advice:

· Contact your insurance company immediately

· Find a trustworthy contractor

· Take your time signing a contract

· Avoid paying a large sum up front

· Beware of door-to-door solicitations

Bottom Line: As Hurricane Harvey passes, people will evaluate damage and begin the clean-up process. Unfortunately, it’s during these vulnerable times that people often become victims of “after-disaster” scams.

Some of the most common scams during these times involve home repairs, clean-up efforts, heating and cooling equipment repair, and flood-damaged cars. Here are some suggestions from the BBB on how to protect yourself and your property from severe weather.

What advice does BBB have for consumers following severe storms?

· Contact your insurance company immediately. Call your insurance company before work begins to make sure all of your policy procedures are followed. Make sure you fully understand your deductibles and what your policy covers before having any work done. If you do not follow your insurance company’s guidelines, you may be stuck with the entire bill.