Bar Brawl Results In Injury to Lindale Officer

A bar brawl broke out Sunday night during a concert in Lindale, resulting in the arrest of two people and injuries to a Lindale Police Officer. The incident occurred at Love and War in Texas Restaurant and Bar and Officer Carlos Flores was working off-duty security. William Joshua Potts, 32, of Grand Saline, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and assault causing bodily injury. Brian Douglas Wright, 34, of Alba, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Bond for each man was set at $3000. Officer Flores was not seriously injured.