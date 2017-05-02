Baseball and Softball Playoffs Set Plus Rangers Fall to Astros

Paris – High school softball playoffs continue with the area round this weekend while the baseball playoffs get underway.

The North Lamar Pantherette’s look to follow up their dominating opening round win when they face Henderson in a one game playoff Friday at Lindale. First pitch on MIX 107.7 is at 6:30 . The Panther baseball team opens the post season with a three game set against Mabank. Game one is Friday at North Lamar at 7:30 . The Paris Wildcats visit the Brownsboro Bears for game one Friday at 7 on 101.9 KBUS. Prairiland takes on Hooks in Pittsburg at 6:30 Friday for game one while the Lady Patriots square off with Harleton in game one Friday at 6:30 in New Boston.

—

MP – High school softball playoffs continue with the area round this weekend while the baseball playoffs get underway. The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs look to keep up the post season success against New Diana. Game’s one and two are Friday evening at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall on STAR 96.9. Game one begins at 6pm with game two to follow. Game three would be Saturday at 1pm if necessary. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates take on Bullard this weekend at Pine Tree high school in Longview. Game one is Friday 7 Pm . Game two is Saturday at 2 with game three to follow if necessary. And in track and field, Mt. Pleasant and Pittsburg produce their respective region 2 shot put champions. Mt. Pleasant’s Nate Doss wins the shot put in 5A-region 2, while Bradlee Warrick wins for the Pirates in class 4A-region 2. Both advance to state this weekend.

—

SS – High school softball playoffs continue with the area round this weekend while the baseball playoffs get underway. The Sulphur Springs Wildcat baseball team opens postseason play against North Forney in a best of three series in the bi-district round. Game one is set for Friday night at North Forney High school at 7pm . The Wildcats return home for game two on Saturday at 11:30am . Game three will follow if necessary. The Cooper Bulldogs take on Queen City in the bi-district round in a best of three series. Game one is Friday at 7pm at Mt. Pleasant’s OL Colley Field. Game two is Saturday at noon and game three will follow if necessary. And in track and field, Sulphur Springs Lady Cat sprinter, Allie Baier will be heading for the state meet this weekend in the 300 meter hurdles. The meet is next weekend, May 12th-13th in Austin.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers fall to Houston 6-2. Texas held a 2-1 advantage before the Astros posted a five run 7th inning. Mike Napoli slammed a solo shot in the Ranger’s offensive struggle. The Rangers and Astros play game two of four tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is at 7:10 .

—

In the NBA Conference Semi-Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers take game one over Toronto, 116-105. And the Houston Rockets stun the San Antonio Spurs, 126-99. to take a 1-0 series advantage. Boston looks for a 2-0 series lead against Washington tonight while the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz on their series.

—

And in the NHL, the Washington Capitals win in overtime over Pittsburgh, 3-2 for a 2-1 series edge.