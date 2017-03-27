Baseball and Softball Results Plus Rangers Defeat Dodgers

Paris – Paris and North Lamar split a pair of lopsided crosstown showdown games. The North Lamar Pantherette’s blew a tight game open in the later innings to beat the Lady Cats 14-2. North Lamar junior, Reagan Richardson and Paris Freshman, Saya Swain combine to record 29 strikeouts with both hitting home runs. Paris pitcher Phil Sikes shut down North Lamar to give the Wildcats a 9-0 win. Sikes struck out 19 Panthers as Paris begins district play 1-0. The Cooper Bulldogs continue their stellar season, beating Prairiland 8-4. The Lady Patriots stay unbeaten in 13-3A after defeating Cooper 8-0. And Chisum grabs a signature win over Chapel Hill, 9-8. The Clarksville Tigers and Prairiland Lady Patriots win the Patriot Relays over the weekend. Three time state champion, Clashon Gaffney, won the long jump and triple jump.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant soccer team captures a bi-district championship to open the post season, beating Forney 2-0 on Friday night. Coach Mayfield and his team head to the area round where they’ll take on Carrollton Creekview. Match time is set for 7pm on Friday at Royse City. The Chapel Hill Red Devils play their first playoff game in the programs history on Friday night against defending state champion Palestine. The game will be Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium at 7. In high school baseball, Chapel Hill drops a heart breaker to Chisum 9-8, Mt.Pleasant falls to Texas High 12-2, while Pittsburg loses to Pleasant Grove 10-0. The Pirates and Lady Pirates are back on the diamond at home tonight against Liberty Eylau.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats saw their season come to an end in the bi-district round this weekend. The boys fell to Lovejoy, 5-2. Chris Espinoza netted both goals for the Wildcats. The Sulphur Springs girls were shutout, 3-0 at the hands of Royse City. The Lady Cats season ends after an 8-4 season and runners up in 16-5A. In high school baseball the Cooper Bulldogs keep their perfect season in tact after notching an 8-4 win over rival Prairiland. The Bulldogs are 16-0 on the season and 4-0 in district 13-3A. Cooper will meet with Winnsboro tomorrow night in a battle for 1st place in the district. And after a bye over the weekend, the Sulphur Springs and Mt. Vernon softball and baseball teams return to action tomorrow . Sulphur Springs takes on Mt. Pleasant while Mt. Vernon faces Chisum.

The Texas Rangers beat the L-A Dodgers last night, 3-2. Mike Napoli was partying in the 3rd inning [AUDIO]. Texas returns to the diamond this afternoon against at 3:05 against the Rockies.

The Final Four is set in the NCAA hoops tournament. South Carolina beats Florida, 77-70, to make their first semi-final appearance in program history. Gonzaga is also making their first appearance after winning over Xavier, 83-59. Oregon upsets Kansas 74-60 for the Ducks first Final Four appearance in 78 years. And North Carolina beats Kentucky 75-73. It’ll be the 20 time the Tarheels have reached the Final Four.