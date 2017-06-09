Baseball State Tourney Results Plus Warriors Look for Sweep

Texas High School State Baseball state champions are being crowned. Muenster defeats Dollardsville Big Sandy, 6-2 to capture the 2A Title. Central Heights beats Wall, 10-0 for the 3A crown. Abilene Wylie defends their crown in Class 4A, winning over Waco Robinson, 6-5. Reigning 5A champion Grapevine advances to the final round, beating Corpus Christi Moody, 3-2. They’ll take on Port Neches-Groves, who beat Frisco Wakeland, 3-2. This morning at 9am , Union Hill out of Gilmer will play Abbott in the Class A semi-finals. Gail Borden County takes on Fayetteville at noon . The Class 6A Finals feature Deer Park against Southlake Carroll at 4 while Round Rock plays San Antonio Reagan at 7. Class A, 5A and 6A championship games are tomorrow starting at 9am .

—

The Texas Rangers are back on the field to start a weekend series with the Washington Nationals. The Rangers have struggled of late, losing 12 of 16, while Washington sports the best record in the National League at 38-21. Texas will send Andrew Cashner to the hill tonight against Tanner Roark. First pitch [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:05 .

—

The Pittsburgh Penguins respond by routing Nashville in game five, 6-0. Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel had three points apiece to lead the Penguins, who now lead the series three games to two. Pittsburgh can clinch Lord Stanley’s Cup in game six on Sunday in Nashville.

—