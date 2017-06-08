Baseball Tourney Continues Plus Rangers Lose Late

The first day of the Texas High School State Baseball Tournament is in the books. In Class 2A, Dollardsville Big Sandy defeats Groveton, 73. They’ll meet Muenster at 9am today after the Hornets beat Albany, 1-0. Central Heights shuts out Whitesboro, 7-0. They’ll be back on the field at noon today to face Wall, who beat Georgetown Gateway, 5-1. The Pleasant Grove Hawks are once against eliminated in the semi-final round at the hands of Abilene Wylie, 3-1. The Bulldogs face Waco Robinson, who throttled Sinton, 10-0. First pitch is at 6:30pm . The 5A Semi-Finals will be featured tonight as well, with Frisco Wakeland playing Port Neches-Groves at 4, while Corpus Christi Moody is up against defending champion Grapevine at 7.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers fall late to the New York Mets, 4-3. Down by two runs in the 8th, Robinson Chirinos knotted the game up with a two run blast. But Texas couldn’t hang on as they split the two game set and are now 27-32, 14.5 back of Houston in the AL West. The Rangers will travel to begin a weekend series with Washington starting tomorrow .

—-

The Golden State Warriors fight back to win game three of the NBA Finals, 118-113, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead over Cleveland. Kevin Durant had another monster game with 31 points and eight rebound. LeBron James had 39, 11 boards, and nine assists in the loss. The Cavs look to avoid elimination while the Warriors are in search of their 2nd title in three years in game four tomorrow night.

—

And after 18 season with the Sooners, Bob Stoops is stepping down as the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. 33 year old, Lincoln Riley, will take over the leadership for OU. The reason for Stoops’ departure is still unknown.