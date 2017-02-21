Basketball Playoffs Continue Tonight Plus Cowboys Free Up Cap Space

Paris – High school basketball playoffs continue for the girls and get underway for the boys. The 14th ranked Paris Wildcats play the opening round against Van on 101.9 KBUS. Tip off from Greenville High School is at 6:30. North Lamar is on a roll heading into the postseason. The game on MIX 107.7 tips off at 7 in Royse City. The Prairiland Patriots take on Queen City at 7 at Mt. Pleasant. 4th ranked Clarksville plays Gary at 8 at Spring Hill in Longview. And Rivercrest vs. Union Grove at Mt. Vernon. Tip off is at 6. Meanwhile, the Chisum Mustangs season comes to an end at the hands of Daingerfield, 56-42.

In the girls Regional Quarterfinals, the Honey Grove Lady Warriors clash with top ranked Martins Mill. The winner advances to the Class 2A Region 2 tournament this weekend. Tip off between Honey Grove and Martins Mill from McKinney North is at 6:30.

—

Mount Pleasant – High school basketball playoffs continue for the girls and get underway for the boys. Last night the 6th ranked Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers dominate West Rusk 70-31. The Purple Lady Tigers play the winner of Pottsboro and Whitewright Friday night in Rockwall at 8pm. The 11th ranked Chapel Hill Lady Devils and 14th ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders also look to punch their ticket to the regional tournament. The game will be broadcast live on Star 96.9. Tip off this evening is at 5pm at Mt. Pleasant High school.

On the boys side, the Daingerfield Tigers ride the hot shooting of Reggie Jeter, eliminating Chisum 56-42. Jeter had 27 points, 22 in the 2nd half. The 24th ranked Mt. Pleasant Tigers play Lovejoy tonight. The game from Emory Rains will be broadcast at 7pm on Star 96.9. The Mt. Vernon Tigers take on New Boston at 6pm at Rivercrest. Following that game in Bogata, the Chapel Hill Red Devils and Paul Pewitt Brahmas square off. And the Pittsburg Pirates play Mabank at TJC at 6.

—

Sulphur Springs – High school basketball playoffs continue for the girls and get underway for the boys. Last night the 6th ranked Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers dominate West Rusk 70-31. The Purple Lady Tigers play the winner of Pottsboro and Whitewright Friday night in Rockwall at 8pm. The 14th ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders and 11th ranked Chapel Hill Lady Devils also look to punch their ticket to the regional tournament. The game will be broadcast live on Star 96.9. Tip off this evening is at 5pm at Mt. Pleasant High school.

On the boy side, Miller Grove beats Union Hill 51-48. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats play the bi-district round tonight against the North Forney Falcons. Tip off from Lindale High School is set for 7pm. The 20th ranked Commerce Tigers play Gunter at Princeton at 6 and the Mt. Vernon Tigers take on New Boston at 6 at Rivercrest.

—

In Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers have their first camp workouts today to begin spring training. Manager, Jeff Banister, says Josh Hamilton won’t just be considered a Designated Hitter, but will be also get work in Left Field and at 1st base. The Rangers first game is Saturday at 2:05pm.

—

And in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys prepare for free agency and the 2017 draft. Yesterday, the Cowboys restructured All-Pro Left Tackle Tyron Smith and All-Pro Center Travis Fredericks contracts. Converting base salary to signing bonuses, Dallas creates more than $17 million in cap space for the upcoming free agency period. The league year begins March 9th.