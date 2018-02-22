Basketball Playoffs Plus NBA Fines Cuban

High school basketball playoffs pick back up this weekend. The girls will be in the regional tournament while the boys play the area round.

Paris – The Clarksville Tigers and Rivercrest Rebels are still alive in the Red River Valley. Tonight Rivercrest faces the tall task of taking on Martins Mill. The game will be played at Mt. Vernon High School with tip off scheduled for 7pm. Tomorrow night Clarksville will seek to move past North Hopkins. That game will also be at Mt. Vernon and is scheduled for Friday at 8, while Roxton faces Slidell tonight at Bells High School starting at 7pm.

—

The PJC Dragon men’s basketball team continues their slide as they fall to Kilgore College, 70-60. And Honey Grove Lady Warrior Senior guard, Diavian Shaw has been named district 13-2A MVP while teammate Isabella Morrison is the Defensive Player of the Year and Dustin Smith is named Coach of the Year.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Lady Devils and Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers are in the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament tomorrow night at Rockwall Heath High School. The Mt. Vernon girls open against Sunnyvale at 6pm. The Lady Devils follow against Pottsboro at 8. Both games will be carried live on KLAKE 97.7. Boys action on Friday includes the Mt. Pleasant Tigers take on Frisco Liberty at Rockwall High beginning at 7:30 on Star 96.9. The Chapel Hill boys take on Jefferson at Hallsville starting at 7. Hughes Springs plays Troup at Longview at 6. Daingerfield faces Sabine at 7:30 in Gladewater and the Mt. Vernon boys go to Emory Rains to play White Oak at 6:00 . Tonight the Saltillo Lions take on Ector at Commerce High School with tip off set for 7pm.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers are back in the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament this weekend at Rockwall Heath High School. Seeking their second straight state tournament appearance, the purple Lady Tigers tip off tomorrow night against Sunnyvale at 6pm on KLAKE 97.7. The Sulphur Springs boys take on Frisco Lone Star tomorrow night at Princeton beginning at 7pm. The Mt. Vernon boys go to Emory Rains to play White Oak at 6:00 . North Hopkins takes on Clarksville at Mt. Vernon at 8. Commerce faces Alba-Golden in Emory at 8 as well. While tonight Yantis plays Dodd City at Wolfe City while Miller Grove takes on Irving Universal at Sachse High. Both games begin at 6:30 . And the Saltillo Lions square off with Ector at Commerce High School starting at 7pm this evening.

—

The Dallas Stars have lost three of their last four after falling last night to the Anaheim Ducks, 2-0. The Stars still have 72 points on the season and hold a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

—

Dallas Mavericks Owner, Mark Cuban, was hit with a $600,000 fine for admitting to the team intentionally losing games in order to gain favor in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Mavs currently hold one of the NBA’s worst records at 18-40 and return to the court for the first time following the all-star break tomorrow night in LA.

—