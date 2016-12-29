Basketball Tourney Results Plus Cowboys Try for 14th Win Sunday

Paris – It was a great first day of the Paris Holiday Tournament at Wildcat Gym. The host team swept their pool with a win over Gladewater and capped off the night with a 71-54 win over Teague. Paris will be back on the court this afternoon for a crosstown showdown match up with North Lamar, who advanced to the winners bracket with a big win over Lufkin Hudson 64-55. Tip off is at 2:30. The Clarksville Tigers have shown their dominance with blowout wins over New Boston and reigning tournament champion, Hot Springs, Arkansas, 80-55. The blue Tigers play Mt. Pleasant this morning at 11:30.

Mount Pleasant – The 7th ranked Chapel Hill Lady Devils dominate West Rusk yesterday afternoon 82-40 at the UT Tyler Tournament, advancing to the second round. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers fall at the buzzer to Waxahachie Life 48-46 in the opener of the Paris Holiday Tournament, but bounced back in a big way, blowing out Willis 90-59, advancing to the championship round. They’ll take on #4 Clarksville out of class 2A. Tip off this morning is at 11:30. The Lady Tigers face Sunnyvale at 10:30am, followed by Kilgore at 1:30 in Hallsville. And the 18th ranked Mt. Vernon Tigers sweep the competition to finish 4-0 at the Mt. Vernon Holiday Classic. The 6th ranked Mt. Vernon girls defeat China Springs 61-41 and play Lorena at 9:30 at the Aggie Land Invitational.

Sulphur Springs – Area basketball teams were in tournament action yesterday. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats keep winning, beating Haworth, Oklahoma 66-34 at the Idabel Holiday Tournament. The Sulphur Springs girls will be back in action today at 4pm. And the 18th ranked Mt. Vernon Tigers sweep the competition to finish 4-0 at the Mt. Vernon Holiday Classic, beating Saltillo, Mineola, Queen City and Bullard. The 6th ranked Mt. Vernon girls defeat China Springs 61-41 and play Lorena at 9:30 at the Aggie Land Invitational.

The Dallas Cowboys play the regular season finale Sunday afternoon against NFC East rival Philadelphia. At 13-2, the Cowboys have already wrapped up a division title, along with a first round bye and home field advantage up to the Super Bowl. A 14th win would be the most in Dallas Cowboys franchise history. Kickoff on Sunday [on 101.9 KBUS] is set for noon.

In college hoops, top ranked Villanova survives a scare, edging out DePaul 68-65. 12th ranked Virginia beat 6th ranked Louisville 61-53. And in an upset, number 21 Oregon knocks down 2nd ranked UCLA 89-87.

College football bowl season continued last night. Northwestern beats Pitt 31-24. Miami defeats West Virginia 31-14. Utah over Indiana 26-24 and Kansas State wins over Texas A&M 33-28. Today South Florida plays South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl at 1pm. Number 22 Virginia Tech against Arkansas at 4:30 in the Belk Bowl. And 10th ranked Colorado is up against number 12 Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl, kicking off at 8pm.