Bids for Bargains-Mount Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

12 hours ago Uncategorized

 

What is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses. The auction is broadcast live on Star 95.9, Star 96.9, and K-Lake 97.7.

When is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is February 18th from 9 am-1 pm and we will auction leftover items on February 25th from 9am-1 pm.

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen during the auction and call 903-572-8726 when the item you’re interested in is being auctioned!

List of Mt. Pleasant/Sulphur Springs Items:

List of Paris Items

Gary’s Termite & Pest Control

$200 and $400 Certificates to

Gary’s Termite and Pest Control! 

 Find Gary’s at garystpc.com !

The Sign Express

4X8 One Sided, Full Color Banner

(Total Value $165.00)

mardi gras

$50 Gift Certificates to

Mardi Gras Seafood Restaurant

Food only no alcohol 

1350 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455

www.mardigrasseafood.com

camp langston

*One Week Overnight Summer Camp at

Camp Langston!

(Total Value $550)

*One Week Day at Camp Langston!

(Total Value $125 each)

 

Co Rd 3227, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455

www.facebook.com/camplangston

GLENN’S TREE SERVICE

glenstree

$500 Certificates toward

Tree Removal or Stump Grinding from

Glenn’s Tree Service

903-380-1910

BRUMLEY’S UNIFORMS 

                     &

         ACCESSORIES

brumleys bids

$50 Gift Certificates to Brumley’s Uniforms!

109 Gilmer St.(on the square) Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482

Visit Brumley’s Uniforms on Facebook!

VAUGHAN’S CATFISH

bids vaughans

$50 Certificates to Vaughan’s Catfish!

741 County Rd 2920, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Click here to visit Vaughan’s Catfish on Facebook.

GLAMMMIEZ BOUTIQUE

$100. Gift Certificates  (Boutique only)

bids for bargains glammiez boutique

 

GLAMMIEZ FLORAL

$50. Gift Certificates  (Floral only)

106 E. Main St., Mt Vernon, Tx

Join Glammiez private group on facebook

circle m crawfish

$50 Certificates to Circle M. Crawfish! 

14449 State Hwy 155 Big Sandy, Tx.

www.circlemcrawfish.com

COLVIN AND ASSOCIATES

Colvin and Associates | Where we are in business, for YOUR business!

$100.00 Certificates for Computer Repair

115 Jefferson St., Pittsburg, TX

903-856-3233

     KAK Cycles

$70  Certificates towards labor

810 W Broadway St, Winnsboro, TX 75494

www.kakcycles.com

Braddock-Alan-Auto-Trim-and-Tint-logo

$170.00  Certificates for Vehicle Window Tinting

1227 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

National Wild Turkey Federation-

Longbeards Chapter

 

*Camo Werner 6 Ft. Fiberglass Ladder 

(Value $ 125.00)

BIDS NWTF LADDER

*4 PC NWTF Luggage Set  

 (Value $300.00)

BIDS NWTF BAGS

* NWTF Matted Print

” Town Square”

 (Value $225.00)

BIDS NWTF TOWN PIC

 * NWTF Matted Print 

“Gobblers on the Edge”

 (Value $225.00)

BIDS NWTF TURKEY PIC

bids 2017 schlotskys logo

 

5 Pack of $10.00 Certificates 

to Schlotzsky’s!

(Total Value $50.00)

1050 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, TX

              $50.00 Gift Certificates

Windsor Plaza

101 Bill Bradford Suite 20, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/BeautyGraceBoutique/

tire town

 $50 Certificates Good Towards Tires,

Brakes or Alignments at Tire Town!

622 Oak Avenue
Sulphur Springs, TX.
EAST TEXAS LINE-X

Premium Spray On Bed Liner

(Total Value $535.84)

1315 Industrial Dr. W, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

www.linexofsulphursprings.com

CHEEK BROTHERS DOZER SERVICE

*8 Yard Truck Load of Iron Ore  

(includes local delivery)  

(Total Value $120.00)

*8 Yard Truck Load of Dirt 

(includes local delivery)  

(Total Value $140.00)

903-572-5225   Mt Pleasant

* 2Hour Event Rental  

(Total Value  $300.00)

* 3 Hour Event Rental 

(Total Value  $450.00)

 

219 Main Street

Sulphur Springs, Tx

check them out on facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/thevenue219

HE BREWS COFFEE & MORE

Image may contain: textHebrews Coffee and More

$50.00 Gift Cards

$50 Certificates to Dow Auto Group

2244 Us Highway 271 N, Pittsburg, TX 75686

TEXAS COUNTRY FARM SUPPLY

 

bids 2017 texas country farms supply

 

* $50 Gift Certificates to Texas Country Farm Supply!

* Yellow  Chicken Coop:  

(Total Value $1297.92)

bids checken coop

* 10 x 10 Chain link Dog Kennel: 

 (Total Value $356.14)

 bids tx co farm1

* K2 30 oz.  Stainless Steel Tumbler 

(Total Value $32.46)

bids tx co farm 5

* K2 20 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler

(Total Value $27.05)

bids tx co farm 4

 * Pennington Broadcast Spreader

(Total Value $108.23)

bids tx co farm 3

*One Year Supply of Sportsmix Dog Food,

ONE 50 lb Bag per Month (for a year)

bids tx co farm 2

(Total Value $350.60)

 

 

 409 S. Greer St. Pittsburg, Tx

www.facebook.com/texascountryfarmsupply

HEAVN’LY FOODS

HF

$50 Gift Cards to Heav’nly Foods!

1410 W. Ferguson Rd,  Mount Pleasant, TX 
$100 Gift Cards to Diamond T Outfitters!

213 North Madison Avenue, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455

www.diamondtoutfitters.com

ETX PHONE REPAIR

$50.00 Certificates towards iPad

or iPhone brand repairs only

          or any accessories

1007 Gilmer St., Sulphur Springs, TX       903-919-5077

 WINNSBORO EMPORIUM                                                                                                       

winn emporium

$50 Certificates  (consignment excluded)

212 Market St, Winnsboro, TX

www.winnsboroemporium.com

big smiths

$50  Certificates to Big Smith’s BBQ!

4858 TX-154, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

bigsmithsbbq.com/

MELBA DEAN’S BOUTIQUE

$50.00 Gift Cards

107 W. Main St, Omaha, TX

www.facebook.com/Melba-Deans-Boutique

No automatic alt text available.

4 pack of $25 Gift Cards for One Round of Golf

at Texarkana Golf Ranch! 

(green fees only)      (Total Value: $100.00)

7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX 75503

www.hankhaney.com/Facilities/Texarkana

MT PLEASANT DRIVING ACADEMY

driving instruction

Drivers Education Course

(Total Value: $370.00)

2310 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

http://www.mtpleasantdrivingacademy.com/

bella bloom bids

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Bella Bloom

402 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

                  www.bellabloomsmountpleasant.com
 .
D-BAT BASEBALL & SOFTBALL ACADEMY

  $50.00 Gift Cards

2122 Texas Highway 49, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

http://dbatmtpleasant.com/

 RICHIE WHITE GUIDE SERVICE

richies fishing

       1/2 Day Fishing Guide Trip

                 Monday thru Friday

    on Lake Fork or Lake Monticello

          (Total Value: $250.00)

https://www.facebook.com/LakeForkFishingGuide/?ref=page_internal

bids sears

Samsung, 7.5 cubic ft., 9 cycle, 9 Option,

Electric, Front Load Dryer

(Total Value $865.99)

bids sears

 SEARS HOMETOWN STORE

1203 W. Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

903-577-3277

RAW IRON/RAW IRON 2 GYM

bids raw iron gym

 

One Year Gym Memberships!

(Total Value $253.00)

107 Alexander Dr.
Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

rawirontx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rawirongym/

Performance Trailer Test

PARKER TRAILERS

SINGLE AXLE

77 in. wide  x 12 ft. long Performance Trailer by Parker

Pipe top, treated floor, 4 ft. ramp gate, single axle

(Total Value $2229.75)

US Hwy 271, Mt Pleasant, TX.          903-572-0029

http://performancetrailer.com/

RALLY WASH 2

4 pack/ $12.00 each Certificates

for Laser Wash

(Total Value: $ 48.00)

1013 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

HAMPTON INN

hampton bids

 $125.00  Certificates

2504 West Ferguson Street, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 ·

hamptoninn3.hilton.com

WINFIELD CAFE

$50.00 Gift Certificates

105 East 7th St.

Winfield, Tx

903-524-2138

SOMETHING SPECIAL BOUTIQUE

$50.00 Gift Certificates

111 Coffey St, Daingerfield, TX 75638

https://www.facebook.com/Something-Special-by-Nan-and-Jan-135658169785482/

Kason Kademy Indoor Batting Cages

* $75.00 Gift Certificates for

One Month Unlimited,

Individual Batting Cage

(30 minutes per visit)

* $50.00 Gift Certificates for One Month

Unlimited Tanning in 15 Minute Tanning Bed

 

3903 State Highway 11 W, Pittsburg, TX 75686

www.facebook.com/KasonKademyKagesTanning

No automatic alt text available.

 

bids for bargains philips forest products glider

* Hickory & White Oak Glider Rocker

 (Total Value $533.75)

bids for bargains philips forest products rocker

* Hickory & White Oak Rocking Chair

(Total Value $256.20)

 

https://www.facebook.com/PhillipsForestProducts/

DYNAMICS HEALTH & FITNESS

One Year, Single, Gym Membership

(Total Value $ 450.00)

1407 N Jefferson Ave
Mount Pleasant, Texas
903-572-7101

https://www.facebook.com/Dynamics-Health-Fitness-326284984216590/

 20160112_115809

One Pallet  1-1/2 ”  Thick, Brown Slate, Patio Stone

Approx. 1.9 Tons        (Total Value:$ 800.00)

 *Includes delivery in a 25 mile radius of Winnsboro*

1215 E Coke Rd
Winnsboro, TX 75494

www.easttexasgrassandstone.com/

https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgrassandstone/#

           bids tin roots boutique

$50 Gift Certificates to Tin Roots Boutique

1213 Mockingbird lane
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/tinroots1213/

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates

Total Value $50.00

614 Bill Bradford, Ste 9
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/partygearplus/#

www.partygearplus.com/

BRIGHT STAR VETERINARY CLINIC

* $50. Certificates towards dental cleaning,

annual blood work, annual exam or boarding

* Gift Certificates for Bath and Nail Trim Package

  (Value : up to $45.00)

903-885-0103

744 Gilmer St
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/brightstarvetclinic/

MARLENE’S SASS~n~CLASS BOUTIQUE

bids marlenes

$50 Gift Certificates to Marlene’s!

Windsor Plaza

101 Bill Bradford, Suite 24, Sulphur Springs, Tx

https://www.facebook.com/Marlenes-Sass-Class-

STAGECOACH TRAILERS

stagecoach bids

 

 

6 x 12 Pipe Top Winchester,

Single Axle Trailer, with Drop Down Gate

(Total Value $ 1199.00)

     trailer bids stagecoach

903-897-0681

511 County Road 4311, Naples, TX 75568

http://www.stagecoachtrailers.com/

iHop Logo

$50.00 Certificates to I-Hop

in Sulphur Springs!

IHOP

restaurants.ihop.com
1220 Mockingbird Ln, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
(903) 885-2406

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates

to Sharon’s BBQ in Sulphur Springs

(Total Value $50.00)

927 Main St. Sulphur Springs, TX

https://www.facebook.com/Sharonsbbqandgrubhouse/

* Set Omni 10 Ply Trailer Tires 225/75/15

(Total Value:  $337.74)

* Set Cooper Tires 275/55/20

(Total Value:  $731.77)

 

* Front End Alignment

 (Total Value: $74.95)

* Certificate for Two Oil Changes

(Total Value: $72.92)

 

1219 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

https://www.facebook.com/fltmp/

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates

to CiCi’s Pizza in Mt Pleasant!

(Total Value $50.00)

666 S Jefferson Ave # 17a, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

903-572-1414

https://www.facebook.com/CicisPizza666SJeffersonAveMountPleasantTX/

bids smith furniture

$100.00 Gift Certificates Good Towards

New Purchases of Furniture Only.

Excludes Appliances, Flooring

and Payments on Accounts.

301 S Greer, Pittsburg, TX

http://smithfurnitureappliancepittsburg.com/

903-856-6121

AARON’S             in Mt Pleasant

*Piper Home Security Nanny Cam

(Total Value $365.87)

bids aarons2

 

*Activeon Action Camera DX

(Total Value $209.99)

bids aarons 1

 

 

664 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

903-577-8552

https://www.aarons.com/

bids 2017 hoover jewelry

$100.00 Gift Certificates

to Hoover’s Jewelry!

 

213 N Madison Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455   ·  903-577-8183

Like them on facebook

bids ourtdoor power products

 

 bids 2017 outdoor power products mower

Toro Time Cutter SWX4250 42 in.

Fab 24.5 HP V-Twin Zero-Turn

Riding Mower with Smart Park

(Total Value $4770.01)

 

  • 42 in. 2-blade fabricated mowing deck
  • Custom-tuned Toro V-twin 708cc engine
  • Smart park automatically turns off deck/sets brake

 

640 Airport Rd.  |  Sulphur Springs, TX  75482  |

Phone: (903) 885-7790

http://www.outdoorpower-ss.com/

bids rapid furniture

 

 

*Chest of Drawers Color choice of

#201075R Black or #70043512 Cherry

(Total Value $599.00)

bids rapid chest

 

*5 Pc Dinette Set #100611-55

(Total Value $599.00)

bids dining

 

 

*Queen sized Metal Bed

(Mattress and Box Spring not included)

  style #3100021Q   (Total Value $399.99)

bids bed

 

 

*Queen sized Metal Bed

(Mattress and Box Spring not included)

style #3100161Q    (Total Value $599.99)

bids bed2

 

Rapid Furniture and Appliance

1219 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

http://rapidfurnituremp.com/

bids jerrys bar and grill

 

$50.00 (Food Only) Gift Certificates

to Jerry’s Bar and Grill

 

https://www.facebook.com/Jerrys0315/

120 Jefferson St, Pittsburg, TX  75686      903-767-0280

LEE’S AUTO DETAIL

bids lees auto detail

“PLUS” Detailing Package:

Includes: exterior wash, interior cleaning,

vacuuming, windows, tires,

wheel wells, and door jambs.

(Total Value $50.00)

1022 Main St

Sulphur Springs, Tx

bids fosters place bids fosters place2

2 Pack $25.00 Gift Certificates

to Foster’s Place!

Total Value $50.00

 

 

 

15244 Texas Hwy 11 E, Pickton, Tx

903-866-0606

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fosters-Place-Restaurant/

bids country stove whse

Jotul “F602” Wood Stove

with Steel Griddle Cook Surface.

 heats about 1000 Sq ft.

(Total Value $1174.25)

bids country stove whse2 bids country stove

www.countrystovewarehouse.com
5064 Fm 115, Mt Vernon, TX 75457 ·
(903) 860-3043

bids sears

Craftsman 40″  Heavy Duty Rolling Tool Cabinet

(Total Value $768.56)

bids 2017 sears ss

 Craftsman 40″  7-Drawer Heavy Duty Ball Bearing top Chest

(Total Value $768.56)

bids 2017 sears ss 2

www.searshometownstores.com
1402 Mockingbird Ln, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 · ~36 mi
(903) 885-2135
CELEBRATION ANTIQUES

bids celebration antiques

 

*1930’s – 1940’s Twin Size Iron Bunk Bed from New York  State  (Total Value: $270.83) 

bids celebration 2bids celebration 1

*1950’s  3 Chime Mantel Clock with Key    (Total Value:  $216.50)

bids celebration 3 

*1940″ Mid Century /Modern Draw Leaf Table from England (Total Value $649.50)

                            bids celebration 4

·         7ft long extended 

·        4ft long push in leafs

 

*20” x 16” 1994 Limited Edition print of “Coming Through The Mazatzals”

signed by the artist, John Hill   (Total Value $243.56)

bids celebration 6bids celebration 7

  • Only 1000 of these prints exist and this is the 40th signed copy.
  • The artist, John Hill is originally from Sulphur Springs TX

https://www.facebook.com/CelebrationAntiques/

www.celebratetreasures.com
210 Connally St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
(903) 919-5053
bids staceys fish fry

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates

to Stacy’s Fish Fry in Miller Grove!

(Total Value $50.00)

staceysfishfry.com
7565 Farm Road 275 S, Cumby, TX 75433 ·
(903) 459-3300
miss behavin1

$50.00 Gift Certificates

614 Bill Bradford
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
Highlights info row image
(903) 438-1230

FACEBOOK:MissBehavin

bids gas and supply

  $100.00 Certificates towards Propane

319 Hwy 24 Campbell , TX            903-454-6565

1677 US Hwy 69, Mineola, TX      903-569-2741

LITTLE RASCALS DAYCARE 

                        &     

     LEARNING CENTER

2 Pack of $35.00 Certificates

for Saturday Daycare.

(Total Value: $70.00)

302 S Florey Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

903-575-9987

little caesars logo

 

*5pk – $9.00 Three Meat Pizzas

(Total Value $48.00)

*10pk – $5.00 Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas

(Total Value $54.00)

 

Little Caesars Pizza

903-717-8898

 
1401 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

