Bids for Bargains-Mount Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

What is Bids for Bargains?
Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses. The auction is broadcast live on Star 95.9, Star 96.9, and K-Lake 97.7.
When is Bids for Bargains?
Bids for Bargains is February 18th from 9 am-1 pm and we will auction leftover items on February 25th from 9am-1 pm.
How do I bid on an item?
Just listen during the auction and call 903-572-8726 when the item you’re interested in is being auctioned!
List of Mt. Pleasant/Sulphur Springs Items:
List of Paris Items
$200 and $400 Certificates to
Gary’s Termite and Pest Control!
Find Gary’s at garystpc.com !
4X8 One Sided, Full Color Banner
(Total Value $165.00)
$50 Gift Certificates to
Mardi Gras Seafood Restaurant
Food only no alcohol
1350 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455
*One Week Overnight Summer Camp at
Camp Langston!
(Total Value $550)
*One Week Day at Camp Langston!
(Total Value $125 each)
Co Rd 3227, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455
GLENN’S TREE SERVICE
$500 Certificates toward
Tree Removal or Stump Grinding from
Glenn’s Tree Service
903-380-1910
BRUMLEY’S UNIFORMS
&
ACCESSORIES
$50 Gift Certificates to Brumley’s Uniforms!
109 Gilmer St.(on the square) Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482
Visit Brumley’s Uniforms on Facebook!
VAUGHAN’S CATFISH
$50 Certificates to Vaughan’s Catfish!
741 County Rd 2920, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Click here to visit Vaughan’s Catfish on Facebook.
GLAMMMIEZ BOUTIQUE
$100. Gift Certificates (Boutique only)
GLAMMIEZ FLORAL
$50. Gift Certificates (Floral only)
106 E. Main St., Mt Vernon, Tx
Join Glammiez private group on facebook
$50 Certificates to Circle M. Crawfish!
14449 State Hwy 155 Big Sandy, Tx.
COLVIN AND ASSOCIATES
$100.00 Certificates for Computer Repair
115 Jefferson St., Pittsburg, TX
903-856-3233
KAK Cycles
$70 Certificates towards labor
810 W Broadway St, Winnsboro, TX 75494
$170.00 Certificates for Vehicle Window Tinting
1227 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
National Wild Turkey Federation-
Longbeards Chapter
*Camo Werner 6 Ft. Fiberglass Ladder
(Value $ 125.00)
*4 PC NWTF Luggage Set
(Value $300.00)
* NWTF Matted Print
” Town Square”
(Value $225.00)
* NWTF Matted Print
“Gobblers on the Edge”
(Value $225.00)
5 Pack of $10.00 Certificates
to Schlotzsky’s!
(Total Value $50.00)
1050 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, TX
$50.00 Gift Certificates
Windsor Plaza
101 Bill Bradford Suite 20, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
https://www.facebook.com/BeautyGraceBoutique/
$50 Certificates Good Towards Tires,
Brakes or Alignments at Tire Town!
EAST TEXAS LINE-X
Premium Spray On Bed Liner
(Total Value $535.84)
1315 Industrial Dr. W, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
CHEEK BROTHERS DOZER SERVICE
*8 Yard Truck Load of Iron Ore
(includes local delivery)
(Total Value $120.00)
*8 Yard Truck Load of Dirt
(includes local delivery)
(Total Value $140.00)
903-572-5225 Mt Pleasant
* 2Hour Event Rental
(Total Value $300.00)
* 3 Hour Event Rental
(Total Value $450.00)
219 Main Street
Sulphur Springs, Tx
check them out on facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/thevenue219
HE BREWS COFFEE & MORE
$50.00 Gift Cards
- 330 W. Ferguson, Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455
- www.facebook.com/pages/Hebrews-Coffee-and-More
$50 Certificates to Dow Auto Group
2244 Us Highway 271 N, Pittsburg, TX 75686
TEXAS COUNTRY FARM SUPPLY
* $50 Gift Certificates to Texas Country Farm Supply!
* Yellow Chicken Coop:
(Total Value $1297.92)
* 10 x 10 Chain link Dog Kennel:
(Total Value $356.14)
* K2 30 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler
(Total Value $32.46)
* K2 20 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler
(Total Value $27.05)
* Pennington Broadcast Spreader
(Total Value $108.23)
*One Year Supply of Sportsmix Dog Food,
ONE 50 lb Bag per Month (for a year)
(Total Value $350.60)
409 S. Greer St. Pittsburg, Tx
www.facebook.com/texascountryfarmsupply
HEAVN’LY FOODS
$50 Gift Cards to Heav’nly Foods!
$100 Gift Cards to Diamond T Outfitters!
213 North Madison Avenue, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455
ETX PHONE REPAIR
$50.00 Certificates towards iPad
or iPhone brand repairs only
or any accessories
1007 Gilmer St., Sulphur Springs, TX 903-919-5077
WINNSBORO EMPORIUM
$50 Certificates (consignment excluded)
212 Market St, Winnsboro, TX
$50 Certificates to Big Smith’s BBQ!
4858 TX-154, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
MELBA DEAN’S BOUTIQUE
$50.00 Gift Cards
107 W. Main St, Omaha, TX
www.facebook.com/Melba-Deans-Boutique
4 pack of $25 Gift Cards for One Round of Golf
at Texarkana Golf Ranch!
(green fees only) (Total Value: $100.00)
7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX 75503
www.hankhaney.com/Facilities/Texarkana
MT PLEASANT DRIVING ACADEMY
Drivers Education Course
(Total Value: $370.00)
2310 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
http://www.mtpleasantdrivingacademy.com/
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Bella Bloom
402 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant
D-BAT BASEBALL & SOFTBALL ACADEMY
$50.00 Gift Cards
2122 Texas Highway 49, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
RICHIE WHITE GUIDE SERVICE
1/2 Day Fishing Guide Trip
Monday thru Friday
on Lake Fork or Lake Monticello
(Total Value: $250.00)
https://www.facebook.com/LakeForkFishingGuide/?ref=page_internal
Samsung, 7.5 cubic ft., 9 cycle, 9 Option,
Electric, Front Load Dryer
(Total Value $865.99)
SEARS HOMETOWN STORE
1203 W. Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX
903-577-3277
RAW IRON/RAW IRON 2 GYM
One Year Gym Memberships!
(Total Value $253.00)
107 Alexander Dr.
Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
https://www.facebook.com/rawirongym/
PARKER TRAILERS
77 in. wide x 12 ft. long Performance Trailer by Parker
Pipe top, treated floor, 4 ft. ramp gate, single axle
(Total Value $2229.75)
US Hwy 271, Mt Pleasant, TX. 903-572-0029
http://performancetrailer.com/
RALLY WASH 2
4 pack/ $12.00 each Certificates
for Laser Wash
(Total Value: $ 48.00)
1013 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
HAMPTON INN
$125.00 Certificates
2504 West Ferguson Street, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 ·
WINFIELD CAFE
$50.00 Gift Certificates
105 East 7th St.
Winfield, Tx
903-524-2138
SOMETHING SPECIAL BOUTIQUE
$50.00 Gift Certificates
111 Coffey St, Daingerfield, TX 75638
https://www.facebook.com/Something-Special-by-Nan-and-Jan-135658169785482/
* $75.00 Gift Certificates for
One Month Unlimited,
Individual Batting Cage
(30 minutes per visit)
* $50.00 Gift Certificates for One Month
Unlimited Tanning in 15 Minute Tanning Bed
3903 State Highway 11 W, Pittsburg, TX 75686
www.facebook.com/KasonKademyKagesTanning
* Hickory & White Oak Glider Rocker
(Total Value $533.75)
* Hickory & White Oak Rocking Chair
(Total Value $256.20)
https://www.facebook.com/PhillipsForestProducts/
DYNAMICS HEALTH & FITNESS
One Year, Single, Gym Membership
(Total Value $ 450.00)
https://www.facebook.com/Dynamics-Health-Fitness-326284984216590/
One Pallet 1-1/2 ” Thick, Brown Slate, Patio Stone
Approx. 1.9 Tons (Total Value:$ 800.00)
*Includes delivery in a 25 mile radius of Winnsboro*
1215 E Coke Rd
Winnsboro, TX 75494
www.easttexasgrassandstone.com/
https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgrassandstone/#
$50 Gift Certificates to Tin Roots Boutique
1213 Mockingbird lane
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
https://www.facebook.com/tinroots1213/
2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates
Total Value $50.00
614 Bill Bradford, Ste 9
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
https://www.facebook.com/partygearplus/#
BRIGHT STAR VETERINARY CLINIC
* $50. Certificates towards dental cleaning,
annual blood work, annual exam or boarding
* Gift Certificates for Bath and Nail Trim Package
(Value : up to $45.00)
903-885-0103
744 Gilmer St
Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
https://www.facebook.com/brightstarvetclinic/
MARLENE’S SASS~n~CLASS BOUTIQUE
$50 Gift Certificates to Marlene’s!
Windsor Plaza
101 Bill Bradford, Suite 24, Sulphur Springs, Tx
https://www.facebook.com/Marlenes-Sass-Class-
STAGECOACH TRAILERS
6 x 12 Pipe Top Winchester,
Single Axle Trailer, with Drop Down Gate
(Total Value $ 1199.00)
903-897-0681
511 County Road 4311, Naples, TX 75568
http://www.stagecoachtrailers.com/
$50.00 Certificates to I-Hop
in Sulphur Springs!
IHOP
2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates
to Sharon’s BBQ in Sulphur Springs
(Total Value $50.00)
927 Main St. Sulphur Springs, TX
https://www.facebook.com/Sharonsbbqandgrubhouse/
* Set Omni 10 Ply Trailer Tires 225/75/15
(Total Value: $337.74)
* Set Cooper Tires 275/55/20
(Total Value: $731.77)
*************************************
* Front End Alignment
(Total Value: $74.95)
* Certificate for Two Oil Changes
(Total Value: $72.92)
1219 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
https://www.facebook.com/fltmp/
2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates
to CiCi’s Pizza in Mt Pleasant!
(Total Value $50.00)
666 S Jefferson Ave # 17a, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
903-572-1414
https://www.facebook.com/CicisPizza666SJeffersonAveMountPleasantTX/
$100.00 Gift Certificates Good Towards
New Purchases of Furniture Only.
Excludes Appliances, Flooring
and Payments on Accounts.
301 S Greer, Pittsburg, TX
http://smithfurnitureappliancepittsburg.com/
AARON’S in Mt Pleasant
*Piper Home Security Nanny Cam
(Total Value $365.87)
*************************************************
*Activeon Action Camera DX
(Total Value $209.99)
664 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
903-577-8552
$100.00 Gift Certificates
to Hoover’s Jewelry!
213 N Madison Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 · 903-577-8183
Like them on facebook
Toro Time Cutter SWX4250 42 in.
Fab 24.5 HP V-Twin Zero-Turn
Riding Mower with Smart Park
(Total Value $4770.01)
- 42 in. 2-blade fabricated mowing deck
- Custom-tuned Toro V-twin 708cc engine
- Smart park automatically turns off deck/sets brake
640 Airport Rd. | Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 |
Phone: (903) 885-7790
http://www.outdoorpower-ss.com/
*Chest of Drawers Color choice of
#201075R Black or #70043512 Cherry
(Total Value $599.00)
*5 Pc Dinette Set #100611-55
(Total Value $599.00)
*Queen sized Metal Bed
(Mattress and Box Spring not included)
style #3100021Q (Total Value $399.99)
*Queen sized Metal Bed
(Mattress and Box Spring not included)
style #3100161Q (Total Value $599.99)
Rapid Furniture and Appliance
1219 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
$50.00 (Food Only) Gift Certificates
to Jerry’s Bar and Grill
https://www.facebook.com/Jerrys0315/
120 Jefferson St, Pittsburg, TX 75686 903-767-0280
LEE’S AUTO DETAIL
“PLUS” Detailing Package:
Includes: exterior wash, interior cleaning,
vacuuming, windows, tires,
wheel wells, and door jambs.
(Total Value $50.00)
1022 Main St
Sulphur Springs, Tx
2 Pack $25.00 Gift Certificates
to Foster’s Place!
Total Value $50.00
15244 Texas Hwy 11 E, Pickton, Tx
903-866-0606
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fosters-Place-Restaurant/
Jotul “F602” Wood Stove
with Steel Griddle Cook Surface.
heats about 1000 Sq ft.
(Total Value $1174.25)
Craftsman 40″ Heavy Duty Rolling Tool Cabinet
(Total Value $768.56)
Craftsman 40″ 7-Drawer Heavy Duty Ball Bearing top Chest
(Total Value $768.56)
CELEBRATION ANTIQUES
*1930’s – 1940’s Twin Size Iron Bunk Bed from New York State (Total Value: $270.83)
************************
*1950’s 3 Chime Mantel Clock with Key (Total Value: $216.50)
*1940″ Mid Century /Modern Draw Leaf Table from England (Total Value $649.50)
· 7ft long extended
· 4ft long push in leafs
*20” x 16” 1994 Limited Edition print of “Coming Through The Mazatzals”
signed by the artist, John Hill (Total Value $243.56)
- Only 1000 of these prints exist and this is the 40th signed copy.
- The artist, John Hill is originally from Sulphur Springs TX
https://www.facebook.com/CelebrationAntiques/
2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates
to Stacy’s Fish Fry in Miller Grove!
(Total Value $50.00)
$50.00 Gift Certificates
$100.00 Certificates towards Propane
319 Hwy 24 Campbell , TX 903-454-6565
1677 US Hwy 69, Mineola, TX 903-569-2741
LITTLE RASCALS DAYCARE
&
LEARNING CENTER
2 Pack of $35.00 Certificates
for Saturday Daycare.
(Total Value: $70.00)
302 S Florey Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455
903-575-9987
*5pk – $9.00 Three Meat Pizzas
(Total Value $48.00)
*10pk – $5.00 Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas
(Total Value $54.00)
Little Caesars Pizza
903-717-8898