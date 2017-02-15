Bids for Bargains-Mount Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

What is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses. The auction is broadcast live on Star 95.9, Star 96.9, and K-Lake 97.7.

When is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is February 18th from 9 am-1 pm and we will auction leftover items on February 25th from 9am-1 pm.

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen during the auction and call 903-572-8726 when the item you’re interested in is being auctioned!

List of Mt. Pleasant/Sulphur Springs Items:

$200 and $400 Certificates to

Gary’s Termite and Pest Control!

Find Gary’s at garystpc.com !

4X8 One Sided, Full Color Banner

(Total Value $165.00)

$50 Gift Certificates to

Mardi Gras Seafood Restaurant

Food only no alcohol

1350 Industrial Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455

www.mardigrasseafood.com

*One Week Overnight Summer Camp at

Camp Langston!

(Total Value $550)

*One Week Day at Camp Langston!

(Total Value $125 each)

Co Rd 3227, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455

www.facebook.com/camplangston

GLENN’S TREE SERVICE

$500 Certificates toward

Tree Removal or Stump Grinding from

Glenn’s Tree Service

903-380-1910

BRUMLEY’S UNIFORMS

&

ACCESSORIES

$50 Gift Certificates to Brumley’s Uniforms!

109 Gilmer St.(on the square) Sulphur Springs, Tx 75482

Visit Brumley’s Uniforms on Facebook!

VAUGHAN’S CATFISH

$50 Certificates to Vaughan’s Catfish!

741 County Rd 2920, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Click here to visit Vaughan’s Catfish on Facebook.

GLAMMMIEZ BOUTIQUE

$100. Gift Certificates (Boutique only)

GLAMMIEZ FLORAL

$50. Gift Certificates (Floral only)

106 E. Main St., Mt Vernon, Tx

Join Glammiez private group on facebook

$50 Certificates to Circle M. Crawfish!

14449 State Hwy 155 Big Sandy, Tx.

www.circlemcrawfish.com

COLVIN AND ASSOCIATES

$100.00 Certificates for Computer Repair

115 Jefferson St., Pittsburg, TX

903-856-3233

KAK Cycles

$70 Certificates towards labor

810 W Broadway St, Winnsboro, TX 75494

$170.00 Certificates for Vehicle Window Tinting

1227 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

National Wild Turkey Federation-

Longbeards Chapter

*Camo Werner 6 Ft. Fiberglass Ladder

(Value $ 125.00)

*4 PC NWTF Luggage Set

(Value $300.00)

* NWTF Matted Print

” Town Square”

(Value $225.00)

* NWTF Matted Print

“Gobblers on the Edge”

(Value $225.00)

5 Pack of $10.00 Certificates

to Schlotzsky’s!

(Total Value $50.00)

1050 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs, TX

$50.00 Gift Certificates

Windsor Plaza

101 Bill Bradford Suite 20, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/BeautyGraceBoutique/

$50 Certificates Good Towards Tires,

Brakes or Alignments at Tire Town!

622 Oak Avenue

Sulphur Springs, TX.

EAST TEXAS LINE-X

Premium Spray On Bed Liner

(Total Value $535.84)

1315 Industrial Dr. W, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

www.linexofsulphursprings.com

CHEEK BROTHERS DOZER SERVICE

*8 Yard Truck Load of Iron Ore

(includes local delivery)

(Total Value $120.00)

*8 Yard Truck Load of Dirt

(includes local delivery)

(Total Value $140.00)

903-572-5225 Mt Pleasant

* 2Hour Event Rental

(Total Value $300.00)

* 3 Hour Event Rental

(Total Value $450.00)

219 Main Street

Sulphur Springs, Tx

check them out on facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/thevenue219

HE BREWS COFFEE & MORE

$50.00 Gift Cards

330 W. Ferguson, Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455

www.facebook.com/pages/Hebrews-Coffee-and-More

$50 Certificates to Dow Auto Group

2244 Us Highway 271 N, Pittsburg, TX 75686

TEXAS COUNTRY FARM SUPPLY

* $50 Gift Certificates to Texas Country Farm Supply!

* Yellow Chicken Coop:

(Total Value $1297.92)

************************************************

* 10 x 10 Chain link Dog Kennel:

(Total Value $356.14)

* K2 30 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler

(Total Value $32.46)

***************************************************

* K2 20 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler

(Total Value $27.05)

************************************************

* Pennington Broadcast Spreader

(Total Value $108.23)

*One Year Supply of Sportsmix Dog Food,

ONE 50 lb Bag per Month (for a year)

(Total Value $350.60)

409 S. Greer St. Pittsburg, Tx

www.facebook.com/texascountryfarmsupply

HEAVN’LY FOODS

$50 Gift Cards to Heav’nly Foods! 1410 W. Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant, TX www.heavnlyfoods.com ********************************************************************************************* $100 Gift Cards to Diamond T Outfitters! 213 North Madison Avenue, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 www.diamondtoutfitters.com ********************************************************************************************* ETX PHONE REPAIR $50.00 Certificates towards iPad or iPhone brand repairs only or any accessories 1007 Gilmer St., Sulphur Springs, TX 903-919-5077 *********************************************************************************************

WINNSBORO EMPORIUM $50 Certificates (consignment excluded) 212 Market St, Winnsboro, TX www.winnsboroemporium.com ********************************************************************************************* $50 Certificates to Big Smith’s BBQ! 4858 TX-154, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 bigsmithsbbq.com/ *********************************************************************************************

MELBA DEAN’S BOUTIQUE

$50.00 Gift Cards

107 W. Main St, Omaha, TX

www.facebook.com/Melba-Deans-Boutique

4 pack of $25 Gift Cards for One Round of Golf

at Texarkana Golf Ranch!

(green fees only) (Total Value: $100.00)

7401 University Ave, Texarkana, TX 75503

www.hankhaney.com/Facilities/Texarkana

MT PLEASANT DRIVING ACADEMY

Drivers Education Course

(Total Value: $370.00)

2310 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

http://www.mtpleasantdrivingacademy.com/

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Bella Bloom

402 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

.

D-BAT BASEBALL & SOFTBALL ACADEMY

$50.00 Gift Cards

2122 Texas Highway 49, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

http://dbatmtpleasant.com/

RICHIE WHITE GUIDE SERVICE

1/2 Day Fishing Guide Trip

Monday thru Friday

on Lake Fork or Lake Monticello

(Total Value: $250.00)

https://www.facebook.com/LakeForkFishingGuide/?ref=page_internal

Samsung, 7.5 cubic ft., 9 cycle, 9 Option,

Electric, Front Load Dryer

(Total Value $865.99)

SEARS HOMETOWN STORE

1203 W. Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX

903-577-3277

RAW IRON/RAW IRON 2 GYM

One Year Gym Memberships!

(Total Value $253.00)

107 Alexander Dr.

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

rawirontx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rawirongym/

PARKER TRAILERS

77 in. wide x 12 ft. long Performance Trailer by Parker

Pipe top, treated floor, 4 ft. ramp gate, single axle

(Total Value $2229.75)

US Hwy 271, Mt Pleasant, TX. 903-572-0029

http://performancetrailer.com/

RALLY WASH 2

4 pack/ $12.00 each Certificates

for Laser Wash

(Total Value: $ 48.00)

1013 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

HAMPTON INN

$125.00 Certificates

2504 West Ferguson Street, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 ·

hamptoninn3.hilton.com

WINFIELD CAFE

$50.00 Gift Certificates

105 East 7th St.

Winfield, Tx

903-524-2138

SOMETHING SPECIAL BOUTIQUE

$50.00 Gift Certificates

111 Coffey St, Daingerfield, TX 75638

https://www.facebook.com/Something-Special-by-Nan-and-Jan-135658169785482/

* $75.00 Gift Certificates for

One Month Unlimited,

Individual Batting Cage

(30 minutes per visit)

* $50.00 Gift Certificates for One Month

Unlimited Tanning in 15 Minute Tanning Bed

3903 State Highway 11 W, Pittsburg, TX 75686

www.facebook.com/KasonKademyKagesTanning

* Hickory & White Oak Glider Rocker

(Total Value $533.75)

*********************

* Hickory & White Oak Rocking Chair

(Total Value $256.20)

https://www.facebook.com/PhillipsForestProducts/

DYNAMICS HEALTH & FITNESS

One Year, Single, Gym Membership

(Total Value $ 450.00)

1407 N Jefferson Ave

Mount Pleasant, Texas

903-572-7101

https://www.facebook.com/Dynamics-Health-Fitness-326284984216590/

One Pallet 1-1/2 ” Thick, Brown Slate, Patio Stone

Approx. 1.9 Tons (Total Value:$ 800.00)

*Includes delivery in a 25 mile radius of Winnsboro*

1215 E Coke Rd

Winnsboro, TX 75494

www.easttexasgrassandstone.com/

https://www.facebook.com/easttexasgrassandstone/#

$50 Gift Certificates to Tin Roots Boutique

1213 Mockingbird lane

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/tinroots1213/

2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates

Total Value $50.00

614 Bill Bradford, Ste 9

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/partygearplus/#

www.partygearplus.com/

BRIGHT STAR VETERINARY CLINIC

* $50. Certificates towards dental cleaning,

annual blood work, annual exam or boarding

* Gift Certificates for Bath and Nail Trim Package

(Value : up to $45.00)

903-885-0103

744 Gilmer St

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

https://www.facebook.com/brightstarvetclinic/

MARLENE’S SASS~n~CLASS BOUTIQUE

$50 Gift Certificates to Marlene’s!

Windsor Plaza

101 Bill Bradford, Suite 24, Sulphur Springs, Tx

https://www.facebook.com/Marlenes-Sass-Class-

STAGECOACH TRAILERS

6 x 12 Pipe Top Winchester,

Single Axle Trailer, with Drop Down Gate

(Total Value $ 1199.00)

903-897-0681

511 County Road 4311, Naples, TX 75568

http://www.stagecoachtrailers.com/

$50.00 Certificates to I-Hop

in Sulphur Springs!

restaurants.ihop.com

(903) 885-2406

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates

to Sharon’s BBQ in Sulphur Springs

(Total Value $50.00)

927 Main St. Sulphur Springs, TX

https://www.facebook.com/Sharonsbbqandgrubhouse/

* Set Omni 10 Ply Trailer Tires 225/75/15

(Total Value: $337.74)

* Set Cooper Tires 275/55/20

(Total Value: $731.77)

*************************************

* Front End Alignment

(Total Value: $74.95)

*************************************

* Certificate for Two Oil Changes

(Total Value: $72.92)

1219 W Ferguson Rd, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

https://www.facebook.com/fltmp/

2 Pack of $25.00 Certificates

to CiCi’s Pizza in Mt Pleasant!

(Total Value $50.00)

666 S Jefferson Ave # 17a, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

903-572-1414

https://www.facebook.com/CicisPizza666SJeffersonAveMountPleasantTX/

$100.00 Gift Certificates Good Towards

New Purchases of Furniture Only.

Excludes Appliances, Flooring

and Payments on Accounts.

301 S Greer, Pittsburg, TX

http://smithfurnitureappliancepittsburg.com/

903-856-6121

AARON’S in Mt Pleasant

*Piper Home Security Nanny Cam

(Total Value $365.87)

*************************************************

*Activeon Action Camera DX

(Total Value $209.99)

664 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

903-577-8552

https://www.aarons.com/

$100.00 Gift Certificates

to Hoover’s Jewelry!

213 N Madison Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 · 903-577-8183

Like them on facebook

Toro Time Cutter SWX4250 42 in.

Fab 24.5 HP V-Twin Zero-Turn

Riding Mower with Smart Park

(Total Value $4770.01)

42 in. 2-blade fabricated mowing deck

Custom-tuned Toro V-twin 708cc engine

Smart park automatically turns off deck/sets brake

640 Airport Rd. | Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 |

Phone: (903) 885-7790

http://www.outdoorpower-ss.com/

*Chest of Drawers Color choice of

#201075R Black or #70043512 Cherry

(Total Value $599.00)

***********************************

*5 Pc Dinette Set #100611-55

(Total Value $599.00)

*Queen sized Metal Bed

(Mattress and Box Spring not included)

style #3100021Q (Total Value $399.99)

*Queen sized Metal Bed

(Mattress and Box Spring not included)

style #3100161Q (Total Value $599.99)

Rapid Furniture and Appliance

1219 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

http://rapidfurnituremp.com/

$50.00 (Food Only) Gift Certificates

to Jerry’s Bar and Grill

https://www.facebook.com/Jerrys0315/

120 Jefferson St, Pittsburg, TX 75686 903-767-0280

LEE’S AUTO DETAIL

“PLUS” Detailing Package:

Includes: exterior wash, interior cleaning,

vacuuming, windows, tires,

wheel wells, and door jambs.

(Total Value $50.00)

1022 Main St

Sulphur Springs, Tx

2 Pack $25.00 Gift Certificates

to Foster’s Place!

Total Value $50.00

15244 Texas Hwy 11 E, Pickton, Tx

903-866-0606

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fosters-Place-Restaurant/

Jotul “F602” Wood Stove

with Steel Griddle Cook Surface.

heats about 1000 Sq ft.

(Total Value $1174.25)

(903) 860-3043

Craftsman 40″ Heavy Duty Rolling Tool Cabinet

(Total Value $768.56)

Craftsman 40″ 7-Drawer Heavy Duty Ball Bearing top Chest

(Total Value $768.56)

www.searshometownstores.com

(903) 885-2135

CELEBRATION ANTIQUES

* 1930’s – 1940’s Twin Size Iron Bunk Bed from New York State (Total Value: $270.83)

************************

*1950’s 3 Chime Mantel Clock with Key (Total Value: $216.50)

**************************************

*1940″ Mid Century /Modern Draw Leaf Table from England (Total Value $649.50)

· 7ft long extended

· 4ft long push in leafs

*20” x 16” 1994 Limited Edition print of “Coming Through The Mazatzals”

signed by the artist, John Hill (Total Value $243.56)

Only 1000 of these prints exist and this is the 40 th signed copy.

signed copy. The artist, John Hill is originally from Sulphur Springs TX

*5pk – $9.00 Three Meat Pizzas

(Total Value $48.00)

*10pk – $5.00 Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas

(Total Value $54.00)

903-717-8898

