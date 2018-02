Bids For Bargains: Mt. Pleasant/Sulphur Springs Schedule: Feb. 24, 2018

2018 Bids for Bargains 15 Minute Blocks

Auction date is Saturday, February 24, 2018

You will be able to call 903-785-1068 to place your bid on any of the items listed during the 15 minutes they are up for auction. Increments of at least $5 on lower priced items and $20 on higher priced items will be required. You will need to leave a phone number when calling so if you are the successful winner of the bid we may call you right after the 15 minute period has finished. If you do not receive a phone call you were not the highest bidder. You can stop by the station on February 24th before 1 pm to pay for and pick up the items you have won.

You can pay by cash, check, Visa, Master Card, Discover or American Express.

Call 903-785-1068 to place a bid……..if the line is busy please continue to call.

Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 9:00 – 9:15 a.m. GEAR DOWN BIKES SPECIALIZED P20 PRO SERIES WHITE WITH PURPLE BMX BIKE $761.00 J & A PARIS TIRE SHOP 1 SET OF TIRES $600.00 OOH LA LA BOUTIQUE AND SALON HAIR COLORS $65.00 JAXX BURGERS 2 pack $25 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 PARIS FITNESS AND AQUATICS 6 Month Membership (joining fee included) $344.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. 271 TRAILERS SALES AMERICAN BUILT RANCH BUMPER $1100.00 THE WICKED APPLE 3 pack $10 GIFT CERTIFICATES $30.00 DAVID HOUSE JEWELRY $500 GIFT CERTIFICATES $500.00 ELITE YOGA 1 MONTH UNLIMITED YOGA CLASSES $40.00 ROCKIN L MUSIC THE LOAR LH-280 JAZZ TYPE GUITAR $429.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. PINE RIDGE GOLF COURSE 6 MONTH SINGLE MEMBERSHIP $270.00 C4 CONSTRUCTION LARGE DOG HOUSE $250.00 THE COZY CAPPUCCINO 3 pack $10.00 GIFT CERTIFICATES $30.00 THE RUB CLUB 30 MIN MASSAGES $27.00 BLOW IT UP RENTALS GIFT CERTIFICATES INFLATABLE RENTAL $250.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 9:45 – 10:00 a.m. ANYTIME FITNESS 6 MONTH MEMBERSHIP

$416.67 TEXAS OVERHEAD DOOR LIFT MASTER GARAGE DOOR OPENER INCLUDES INSTALLATION $350.00 MULBERRY CREEK NURSERY $50 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 LIVING WATER BOOKSTORE $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 TIME FLIES 2 pack $25 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 10:00 – 10:15 a.m. FOX STUMP AND GRINDING STUMP GRINDING $50.00 PREMIER TEETH WHITENING TEETH WHITENING PKG $100.00 ROADHOUSE FAMILY DINER 2 pack $25 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 PARIS FRAGRANCES $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE $50.00 PARIS JEWELERS GIFT CERTIFICATES $100.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. PARIS MED SPA OSMOSIS BODY SCULPTING TREATMENTS $150.00 OOH LA LA BOUTIQUE AND SALON MENS CUT PKG $20.00 THE DETAIL SHOP COMPLETE AUTO DETAIL $150.00 PARIS FREIGHT SALES RUSTIC MURPHY BED $974.25 SCHOLL BROTHERS BBQ $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE $50.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. WING STOP $50 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 WASH MASTERS $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE $50.00 DAVID HOUSE JEWELRY $250.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE $250.00 DANNY BOOTH IRON WORKS 20″ WOK FIRE PIT $203.50 PARIS JEWELERS $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE $50.00 OOH LA LA BOUTIQUE AND SALON SPRAY ON TANS $35.00 Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. CREATIVE CAKES AND CATERING $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00 BLISSFUL BROWS MICRO BLADING SESSIONS $225.00 BROADHEAD BARN ARCHERY PRO SHOP TRIBE ARCHERY HALO EXTREME BOW W/ COMPLETE MOD KIT $1028.35 SPANGLERS $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE $50.00 GUTTER PROS 50 Ft OF GUTTER AND SPOUT $1000.00

Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.

DOCTOR’S CREEK MARINE BOAT SERVICE PKG $250.00

NAUTILUS FITNESS CENTER 6 MONTH PLATINUM SINGLE MEMBERSHIP $250.00

PHAT PHIL’S 2 pack $20 GIFT CERTIFICATES $40.00

Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price

11:15 – 11:30 a.m.

82 LAWN AND EQUIPMENT GAS POWERED LEAF BLOWER $139.00

OOH LA LA BOUTIQUE AND SALON WOMEN CUTS AND WAX $35.00

TACO CITY 3 pack $10 GIFT CERTIFICATES $30.00

Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price

11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

DEEP SOUTH GLASS FULL PICK UP TINT $259.8

GREEN MACHINE RENTALS EQUIPMENT RENTAL $250.00

SAVORY SISTERS CATERING ROSEMARY CHICKEN DINNER W/ $195.00

CHOICE OF 2 SIDES AND TEA

Business Name Bid Items and time Retail Price

11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

OH LA LA BOUTIQUE AND SALON ONE MONTH UNLIMITED TANS $30.00

LA BELLA AIROSA 2 pack $25 GIFT CERTIFICATES $50.00

THE GETTING PLACE GIFT CERTIFICATES $200.00