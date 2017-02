Bids for Bargains- Paris Auction Schedule for February 25

2017 Bids for Bargains 15 Minute Blocks

Auction date is Saturday February 25, 2017

You will be able to call 903-785-1068 to place your bid on any of the items listed during the 15 minutes they are up for auction. Increments of at least $5 on lower priced items and $20 on higher priced items will be required. You will need to leave a phone number when calling so if you are the successful winner of the bid we may call you right after the 15 minute period has finished. If you do not receive a phone call you were not the highest bidder. You must come to the station on February 25th before 12 pm to pay for the items you have won.

You can pay by cash, check, Visa, Master Card, Discover or American express.

Call 903-785-1068 to place a bid……..if line is busy please continue to call.