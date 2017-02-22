What is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses. The auction is broadcast live on KOYN 93.9, KBUS 101.9, and Mix 107.7.

When is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains was February 18th. We will be auctioning leftover items on February 25th at 9am.

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen during the auction and call 903-785-1068 when the item you’re interested in is being auctioned!

CLICK HERE FOR AUCTION SCHEDULE FOR 2/25/17

List of 2017 Bids for Bargains Paris Items :

************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

OWENS DOUBLE DOOR DOG BOX (Total Value: $654.00)

FACEBOOK:AAATrailerSales

*****************************************************************************************************

WHITES FLOORING DEPOT

$500.00 Certificate

***********************

$250.00 Certificates

2030 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK:WhitesFlooringDepot

*****************************************************************************************************

Package of 10 VENUS FREEZE TREATMENTS (Total Value: $1000.00)

help keep your skin looking young and healthy.

2635 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460

*****************************************************************************************************

*One Year Gym Membership (Total Value: $500.00)

************************

*Six Month Gym Membership (Total Value: $250.00)

4033 Lamar Ave # A, Paris, TX 75462

FACEBOOK: AnytimeFitness

*****************************************************************************************************

*3 Hour Rental for any type event

Total Value: $450.00

*********************

*2 Hour Rental for any type event

Total Value: $300.00

123 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas

www.facebook.com/The-Loft-at-one-twenty-three

*****************************************************************************************************

One Hour Massages

(Total Value: $53.00)

3305 NE Loop 286 Ste. B, Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK: TheRubClub

903-739-9959

*****************************************************************************************************

* $50 Certificates towards jewelry or watch repairs

OR to purchase jewelry or watches

******************************

*$100.00 Certificates towards purchase

of jewelry or watches

Paris Jewelers Inc. 903-784-4600

*****************************************************************************************************

$20.00 Certificates

265 1st St SW, Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK: PhatPhilsBBQ

*****************************************************************************************************

DAVID HOUSE JEWELRY

$250.00 Gift Certificates

David House Jewelry

*****************************************************************************************************

$25.00 Gift Cards (for Green Fees Only)

7401 Bringle Lake Rd. , Texarkana, TX 75503

903-334-7401

www.hankhaney.com/Facilities/Texarkana

*****************************************************************************************************

6x 12 Pipe Top Winchester, Single Axle Trailer

with drop down gate from Stagecoach Trailers

(Total Value $ 1199.00)

From Stagecoach Trailers!

903-897-0681

http://www.stagecoachtrailers.com/

511 County Road 4311, Naples, TX 75568

************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

$25.00 Certificates FOOD ONLY

Buffalo Joe’s Pub

3338 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460

*****************************************************************************************************

$25 Gift Certificates

201 N Collegiate Dr. # 225, Paris, TX 75460

****************************************************************************************************

3 Pack $10.00 Certificates~

Total Value $ 30.00

3032 Clarksville, Paris, TX

FACEBOOK: BurritoBossParis

*****************************************************************************************************

Chan Thou Custom Frames

$100 Certificates towards

custom framing of a picture of your choice.

230 N Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

(connected to Paris Fragrances )

*****************************************************************************************************

Paris Fragrances

$50 Gift Certificates towards perfumes,

body lotion perfumes, or colognes.

230 N Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX

http://theparisfragrances.com/

*****************************************************************************************************

Rockin L Music –

335 Style Electric Fender Guitar ( Valued at: $700.00)

5475 Lamar Rd, Reno, TX 75462

*************************************************************************************************************

Whiskey Barrel Coffee Table (Valued at $500.00) paristxfurniture.com

5 x 10 Single Axle Trailer from 271 Trailers!

(Total Value $ 950.94)

903-783-1250

2601 N Main St

Paris, TX

http://www.271trailers.com/

*****************************************************************************************************

C-4 Construction and Portable Building

* 8 x 8 Wood Storage Building

(delivered)

(Total Value $1287.09)

*****************************************

* Wood Dog House

(pick up only)

(Total Value $119.08)

3820 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460

903- 737-8494

FACEBOOK: C4Construction&PortableBuildings

*****************************************************************************************************

The Jewelry Shoppe of Paris

* 1/4 Kt. White Gold Diamond Necklace

(Total Value: $595.00)

******************************************************

* 1/4 Kt. Round Green

Diamond Earrings set in white gold

(Total Value $400.00)

3635 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX

FACEBOOK: TheJewelryShoppeofParis

*****************************************************************************************************

$100.00 Gift Certificates

11 South Plz, Paris, TX 75460

903-784-4369

FACEBOOK: TheCollegiateShoppe

*****************************************************************************************************

Birthday Party, 12 Person Max

(Total Value $300.00)

2625 Spur 139

Paris, TX 75462

903-785-0888

FACEBOOK: TheSkateZone

*****************************************************************************************************

6 Month Single Memberships

Total Value $270.00

1025 Deshong Dr, Paris, TX 75460

www.pfaparis.com/

*************************************************************************************************************

(2) Parties for 10 adults – $300 each

(4) Parties for five adults or 10 children – $150 each

(4) Couples Party – $100 each

*****************************************************************************************************

Gift Certificates – 2 Pack of $25.00

(Total Value $50.00)

2315 N Main St Paris, Texas / 903.785.9115

parisroadhouse.com

*****************************************************************************************************

$250.00 Certificates to The Gettin’ Place

6470 US Highway 271 N Powderly, Texas / 903.732.3308

FACEBOOK: TheGettinPlace

*****************************************************************************************************

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Merle Norman!

201 N Collegiate Dr. Ste. 825 Paris, Texas / 903.785.6534

***********************************************************************************************

Gift Certificates to Time Flies –

2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value: $50.00 )

25 N Main St. Paris, Texas / 903.905.4467

Website: timefliesparis.com

*****************************************************************************************************

Gift Certificates to

Jaxx Gourmet Burgers –

2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value $50.00)

10 Clarksville St. Paris, Texas / 903.739.2955

FACEBOOK: Jaxx Burgers

****************************************************************************************************

Gift Certificates to

Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant–

2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value $50.00)

505 W. Main St. Hugo, Oklahoma / 580.326.8842

*************************************************************************************************************

PARIS ATA MARTIAL ARTS

*Single Martial Arts Training Certificate

(Total Value $234.00)

************************************************

*Family Martial Arts Training Certificate

(Total Value $560.00)

6055 Lamar Rd, Paris, TX 75462

FACEBOOK: ParisATAMarialArts

*************************************************************************************************************

$50 Gift Cards to Olive Paris

(903) 739-2420

FACEBOOK:OliveParis

************************************************************************************************************

2 Pack $20.00 Passes to LMAO Comedy Club

Total Value $40.00

12 1st St NE, Paris, TX

(903) 785-5233 http://www.lmaotexas.com/

*************************************************************************************************************

$50.00 Gift Certificates to

Living Water Book Store

2711 E Price St, Paris, TX 75460

(903) 784-0440

*************************************************************************************************************

Grasshopper 125V Mower 52″ Cut

Total Value $7393.48

623 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460

(580) 317-7672

*************************************************************************************************************

*$50.00 Stump Grinding Certificates

**********************************

*$100.00 Skid Deer Work Certificates

203 County Road 33810, Paris, Tx (903) 517-3227 FACEBOOK: FoxStumpGrinding

*************************************************************************************************************

Gift Certificates – 2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value: $50.00)

3180 N. Main St. Paris, Texas / 903.783.0012

*****************************************************************************************************

Gift Certificates – $150.00 Photo Sessions

903.517.3068 FACEBOOK: Kadie Ann Photography

*****************************************************************************************************

$25.00 Gift Certificates to Southern Haven Boutique

2401 Lamar Ave

Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK: Southern Haven Boutique

*****************************************************************************************************

MULBERRY CREEK NURSERY





$50.00 Gift Certificates

Mulberry Creek Nursery 4645 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas 903.784.0146

FACEBOOK: Mulberry Creek Nursery

************************************************************************************************************

2 Pack of $10.00 Gift Certificates to The Wicked Apple

(Total Value$20.00)

FACEBOOK: The Wicked Apple Paris

************************************************************************************************************

$100.00 Gift Certificates for System Maintenance & Check

903-784-8585

3460 Pine Mill Road Paris, Texas

Website: parisairconditioning.com

*************************************************************************************************************

Certificate for 4 Hours of Land Clearing from

F&F Tree Service & Land Clearing

Total Value $600.00

**************************************************************************************************************

Clark Plunge Router

Value $300.00

https://www.facebook.com/swaimhardware/

Address: 240 1st SW Paris, TX

************************************************************************************************************

$60.00 Gift Certificates to SpecT.A.Cular Hair!

903.905.4435

2217 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas

FACEBOOK: Spectacular Hair Paris

******************************************************************************

RAY’S TREE SERVICE

$100.00 Certificates for all tree services and roof cleaning

2640 FM 79 Paris, Tx

903-517-7122

*********************************************************************************

*********************************************************************************

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. .

.

.

.