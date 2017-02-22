Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Hess-Header Banner
Shumate Banner
Header- Mark Patrick
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Bids for Bargains: Paris

11 mins ago Contests

ETR.BIDS_paris. save

What is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses. The auction is broadcast live on KOYN 93.9, KBUS 101.9, and Mix 107.7.

When is Bids for Bargains?

Bids for Bargains was February 18th.  We will be auctioning  leftover items on February 25th at 9am.

How do I bid on an item?

Just listen during the auction and call 903-785-1068 when the item you’re interested in is being auctioned!

CLICK HERE FOR AUCTION SCHEDULE FOR 2/25/17  

List of 2017 Bids for Bargains Paris Items:

************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

OWENS DOUBLE DOOR DOG BOX  (Total Value: $654.00)

Dog Box bids owens 2

 

FACEBOOK:AAATrailerSales

*****************************************************************************************************

WHITES FLOORING DEPOT

$500.00  Certificate

***********************

$250.00  Certificates

 

 

2030 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK:WhitesFlooringDepot 

*****************************************************************************************************

Your Local Cutting-edge Medical Spa

Package of 10 VENUS FREEZE TREATMENTS   (Total Value: $1000.00)

help keep your skin looking young and healthy.

2635 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460

www.fountainspaparis.com

 

*****************************************************************************************************

*One Year Gym Membership     (Total Value: $500.00)

************************

*Six Month Gym Membership   (Total Value: $250.00)

4033 Lamar Ave # A, Paris, TX 75462

FACEBOOK: AnytimeFitness

 

*****************************************************************************************************

The Loft at One Twenty Three

*3 Hour Rental for any type event

Total Value: $450.00

 

*********************

*2 Hour Rental for any type event

Total Value: $300.00

DSC_0160.jpg

123 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas

www.facebook.com/The-Loft-at-one-twenty-three

*****************************************************************************************************

The Rub Club - Logo

 

One Hour Massages

  (Total Value: $53.00)

3305 NE Loop 286 Ste. B, Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK: TheRubClub

903-739-9959

 

*****************************************************************************************************

Paris Jewelers Inc. - logo

* $50 Certificates towards jewelry or watch repairs

OR to purchase jewelry or watches

 

******************************

*$100.00  Certificates towards purchase

of  jewelry or watches

Paris Jewelers Inc.   903-784-4600

208 N Collegiate Dr.,  Paris, TX 75460

*****************************************************************************************************

$20.00  Certificates

265 1st St SW, Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK: PhatPhilsBBQ

*****************************************************************************************************

DAVID HOUSE JEWELRY

$250.00 Gift Certificates

 

David House Jewelry

4207 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75462

FACEBOOK:DavidHouseJewelry

*****************************************************************************************************

No automatic alt text available.

$25.00 Gift Cards (for Green Fees Only)

7401 Bringle Lake Rd. , Texarkana, TX 75503

903-334-7401

www.hankhaney.com/Facilities/Texarkana

*****************************************************************************************************

stagecoach bids

 6x 12 Pipe Top Winchester, Single Axle Trailer

with drop down gate from Stagecoach Trailers

(Total Value $ 1199.00)

From Stagecoach Trailers!

     trailer bids stagecoach

 

903-897-0681

http://www.stagecoachtrailers.com/

511 County Road 4311, Naples, TX 75568

************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

No automatic alt text available.

$25.00  Certificates  FOOD ONLY

Buffalo Joe’s Pub

3338 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460

*****************************************************************************************************

No automatic alt text available.            

$25 Gift Certificates

201 N Collegiate Dr. # 225, Paris, TX 75460

****************************************************************************************************

3 Pack $10.00 Certificates~

Total Value $ 30.00

3032 Clarksville, Paris, TX

FACEBOOK: BurritoBossParis

 

*****************************************************************************************************

Chan Thou Custom Frames

$100 Certificates towards

custom framing of a picture of your choice.

230 N Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

(connected to Paris Fragrances )

*****************************************************************************************************

Paris Fragrances

bids paris perfume

$50 Gift Certificates towards perfumes,

body lotion perfumes, or colognes.

230 N Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX

http://theparisfragrances.com/

*****************************************************************************************************

Rockin L Music –

rockinlmusic.combids paris guitar

335 Style Electric Fender Guitar          

(Valued at: $700.00)

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      5475 Lamar Rd, Reno, TX 75462
*************************************************************************************************************

    Whiskey Barrel Coffee Table  (Valued at $500.00)

bids coffee table paris bids coffee table paris 2

 paristxfurniture.com

1657 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460
FACEBOOK:ParisFreight
 ****************************************************************************************************

5 x 10 Single Axle Trailer from 271 Trailers!

(Total Value $ 950.94)

bids paris 2017 271 trailer

 903-783-1250

2601 N Main St
Paris, TX                                                  

  http://www.271trailers.com/

*****************************************************************************************************

C-4 Construction and Portable Building

 

* 8 x 8 Wood Storage Building

(delivered)

(Total Value $1287.09)

bids doghouse2

*****************************************

* Wood Dog House

(pick up only)

(Total Value $119.08)

bids doghouse

3820 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460

903- 737-8494

FACEBOOK: C4Construction&PortableBuildings

*****************************************************************************************************

The Jewelry Shoppe of Paris

* 1/4 Kt. White Gold Diamond Necklace

(Total Value: $595.00)

bids paris necklace2bids paris necklace

******************************************************

 

* 1/4 Kt. Round Green

Diamond Earrings set in white gold

(Total Value $400.00)

bids paris earrings 2bids paris earrings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3635 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX

FACEBOOK: TheJewelryShoppeofParis

*****************************************************************************************************

$100.00 Gift Certificates

11 South Plz, Paris, TX 75460

903-784-4369

FACEBOOK: TheCollegiateShoppe

*****************************************************************************************************

Birthday Party, 12 Person Max

(Total Value $300.00)

2625 Spur 139
Paris, TX 75462

903-785-0888

FACEBOOK: TheSkateZone

*****************************************************************************************************

6 Month Single Memberships

Total Value $270.00

1025 Deshong Dr, Paris, TX 75460

www.pfaparis.com/

*************************************************************************************************************

bids uniquely yours

(2) Parties for 10 adults – $300 each

 

(4) Parties for five adults or 10 children – $150 each

 

(4) Couples Party – $100 each

*****************************************************************************************************

bids road house paris

Gift Certificates – 2 Pack of $25.00

(Total Value $50.00) 

2315 N Main St Paris, Texas / 903.785.9115

parisroadhouse.com

*****************************************************************************************************

 

 bids the gettin place paris

$250.00 Certificates to The Gettin’ Place

6470 US Highway 271 N Powderly, Texas / 903.732.3308

FACEBOOK: TheGettinPlace

*****************************************************************************************************

bids merle norman paris

$50.00 Gift Certificates to Merle Norman!

201 N Collegiate Dr. Ste. 825 Paris, Texas / 903.785.6534 

 

 ***********************************************************************************************

bids time flies paris

                      

Gift Certificates to Time Flies –

2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value: $50.00)

25 N Main St. Paris, Texas / 903.905.4467

Website: timefliesparis.com

*****************************************************************************************************

bids jaxx burgers paris

Gift Certificates to

Jaxx Gourmet Burgers –

2 pack of $25.00  (Total Value $50.00)

10 Clarksville St. Paris, Texas / 903.739.2955

FACEBOOK: Jaxx Burgers

****************************************************************************************************

bids los compadres paris

Gift Certificates to

Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant–

2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value $50.00)

505 W. Main St. Hugo, Oklahoma / 580.326.8842

*************************************************************************************************************

PARIS ATA MARTIAL ARTS

*Single Martial Arts Training Certificate

(Total Value $234.00)

************************************************

*Family Martial Arts Training Certificate

 (Total Value $560.00)

 

6055 Lamar Rd, Paris, TX 75462

FACEBOOK: ParisATAMarialArts

*************************************************************************************************************

$50 Gift Cards to Olive Paris

 115 S Main St
Paris, TX 75460
Highlights info row image
(903) 739-2420

FACEBOOK:OliveParis

************************************************************************************************************

bids paris lmao club

 

2 Pack $20.00 Passes to LMAO Comedy Club

 Total Value $40.00

12 1st St NE, Paris, TX

(903) 785-5233           http://www.lmaotexas.com/

*************************************************************************************************************bids paris living waters

$50.00 Gift Certificates to

Living Water Book Store

2711 E Price St, Paris, TX 75460

               (903) 784-0440

 

*************************************************************************************************************

 

bids paris k & g motors

Grasshopper 125V Mower 52″ Cut

      Total Value $7393.48

bids paris mower

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

623 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460
(580) 317-7672

 

*************************************************************************************************************

bids paris fox logo

 

 *$50.00 Stump Grinding Certificates

 

**********************************

*$100.00 Skid Deer Work Certificates

 

203 County Road 33810, Paris, Tx           (903) 517-3227               FACEBOOK: FoxStumpGrinding

*************************************************************************************************************

bids bodacious bbq paris

      Gift Certificates – 2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value: $50.00)

      3180 N. Main St. Paris, Texas / 903.783.0012

*****************************************************************************************************

bids kadie ann paris

 Gift Certificates –  $150.00 Photo Sessions

903.517.3068            FACEBOOK: Kadie Ann Photography

*****************************************************************************************************

bids southern haven paris

 

 

 

 

 

$25.00 Gift Certificates to Southern Haven Boutique

2401 Lamar Ave
Paris, TX 75460

FACEBOOK: Southern Haven Boutique

*****************************************************************************************************

MULBERRY CREEK NURSERY

paris bids mulberry creek

 

$50.00 Gift Certificates

 

Mulberry Creek Nursery 4645 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas 903.784.0146

FACEBOOK: Mulberry Creek Nursery

 ************************************************************************************************************

Paris bids wicked apple

 

 

2 Pack of $10.00 Gift Certificates to The Wicked Apple

(Total Value$20.00)

FACEBOOK: The Wicked Apple Paris

************************************************************************************************************

Paris bids paris ac

$100.00 Gift Certificates for System Maintenance & Check

903-784-8585

3460 Pine Mill Road Paris, Texas

Website: parisairconditioning.com

*************************************************************************************************************

 

bids paris f& f

  Certificate for 4 Hours of Land Clearing from

               F&F Tree Service & Land Clearing

                             Total Value $600.00

**************************************************************************************************************

bids paris swaim

Clark Plunge Router

Value $300.00

bids paris swaim1 bids paris swaim2

bids paris swaim3

 

https://www.facebook.com/swaimhardware/

Address: 240 1st SW Paris, TX

 

************************************************************************************************************

bids paris spectacular hair

 

$60.00 Gift Certificates to SpecT.A.Cular Hair!

903.905.4435
2217 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas
FACEBOOK: Spectacular Hair Paris
******************************************************************************

RAY’S TREE SERVICE

$100.00 Certificates for all tree services and roof cleaning

2640 FM 79 Paris, Tx

903-517-7122

*********************************************************************************

 

*********************************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.

.
 .
.
 

.

 

 

 

.

.

 

.

.

.

 

.

.

.

 

 

.

 

.

 

 

.

.

 

.

.

 

 

.

.

.

.

.

 

.

.

 

 

.

 

 

 

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     