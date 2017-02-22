What is Bids for Bargains?
Bids for Bargains is an auction of products and gift certificates from local businesses. The auction is broadcast live on KOYN 93.9, KBUS 101.9, and Mix 107.7.
When is Bids for Bargains?
Bids for Bargains was February 18th. We will be auctioning leftover items on February 25th at 9am.
How do I bid on an item?
Just listen during the auction and call 903-785-1068 when the item you’re interested in is being auctioned!
CLICK HERE FOR AUCTION SCHEDULE FOR 2/25/17
List of 2017 Bids for Bargains Paris Items:
************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
OWENS DOUBLE DOOR DOG BOX (Total Value: $654.00)
*****************************************************************************************************
WHITES FLOORING DEPOT
$500.00 Certificate
***********************
$250.00 Certificates
2030 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460
*****************************************************************************************************
Package of 10 VENUS FREEZE TREATMENTS (Total Value: $1000.00)
help keep your skin looking young and healthy.
2635 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460
*****************************************************************************************************
*One Year Gym Membership (Total Value: $500.00)
************************
*Six Month Gym Membership (Total Value: $250.00)
4033 Lamar Ave # A, Paris, TX 75462
*****************************************************************************************************
*3 Hour Rental for any type event
Total Value: $450.00
*********************
*2 Hour Rental for any type event
Total Value: $300.00
123 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas
www.facebook.com/The-Loft-at-one-twenty-three
*****************************************************************************************************
One Hour Massages
(Total Value: $53.00)
3305 NE Loop 286 Ste. B, Paris, TX 75460
903-739-9959
*****************************************************************************************************
* $50 Certificates towards jewelry or watch repairs
OR to purchase jewelry or watches
******************************
*$100.00 Certificates towards purchase
of jewelry or watches
Paris Jewelers Inc. 903-784-4600
*****************************************************************************************************
$20.00 Certificates
265 1st St SW, Paris, TX 75460
*****************************************************************************************************
DAVID HOUSE JEWELRY
$250.00 Gift Certificates
*****************************************************************************************************
$25.00 Gift Cards (for Green Fees Only)
7401 Bringle Lake Rd. , Texarkana, TX 75503
903-334-7401
www.hankhaney.com/Facilities/Texarkana
*****************************************************************************************************
6x 12 Pipe Top Winchester, Single Axle Trailer
with drop down gate from Stagecoach Trailers
(Total Value $ 1199.00)
From Stagecoach Trailers!
903-897-0681
http://www.stagecoachtrailers.com/
511 County Road 4311, Naples, TX 75568
************************************************************************************************************************************************************************
$25.00 Certificates FOOD ONLY
Buffalo Joe’s Pub
*****************************************************************************************************
$25 Gift Certificates
****************************************************************************************************
3 Pack $10.00 Certificates~
Total Value $ 30.00
3032 Clarksville, Paris, TX
*****************************************************************************************************
Chan Thou Custom Frames
$100 Certificates towards
custom framing of a picture of your choice.
230 N Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX
(connected to Paris Fragrances )
*****************************************************************************************************
Paris Fragrances
$50 Gift Certificates towards perfumes,
body lotion perfumes, or colognes.
230 N Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX
http://theparisfragrances.com/
*****************************************************************************************************
Rockin L Music –
335 Style Electric Fender Guitar
(Valued at: $700.00)
Whiskey Barrel Coffee Table (Valued at $500.00)
paristxfurniture.com
5 x 10 Single Axle Trailer from 271 Trailers!
(Total Value $ 950.94)
2601 N Main St
Paris, TX
*****************************************************************************************************
C-4 Construction and Portable Building
* 8 x 8 Wood Storage Building
(delivered)
(Total Value $1287.09)
*****************************************
* Wood Dog House
(pick up only)
(Total Value $119.08)
3820 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460
903- 737-8494
FACEBOOK: C4Construction&PortableBuildings
*****************************************************************************************************
The Jewelry Shoppe of Paris
* 1/4 Kt. White Gold Diamond Necklace
(Total Value: $595.00)
******************************************************
* 1/4 Kt. Round Green
Diamond Earrings set in white gold
(Total Value $400.00)
3635 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX
FACEBOOK: TheJewelryShoppeofParis
*****************************************************************************************************
$100.00 Gift Certificates
903-784-4369
*****************************************************************************************************
Birthday Party, 12 Person Max
(Total Value $300.00)
903-785-0888
*****************************************************************************************************
6 Month Single Memberships
Total Value $270.00
1025 Deshong Dr, Paris, TX 75460
*************************************************************************************************************
(2) Parties for 10 adults – $300 each
(4) Parties for five adults or 10 children – $150 each
(4) Couples Party – $100 each
*****************************************************************************************************
Gift Certificates – 2 Pack of $25.00
(Total Value $50.00)
2315 N Main St Paris, Texas / 903.785.9115
*****************************************************************************************************
$250.00 Certificates to The Gettin’ Place
6470 US Highway 271 N Powderly, Texas / 903.732.3308
*****************************************************************************************************
$50.00 Gift Certificates to Merle Norman!
201 N Collegiate Dr. Ste. 825 Paris, Texas / 903.785.6534
***********************************************************************************************
Gift Certificates to Time Flies –
2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value: $50.00)
25 N Main St. Paris, Texas / 903.905.4467
Website: timefliesparis.com
*****************************************************************************************************
Gift Certificates to
Jaxx Gourmet Burgers –
2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value $50.00)
10 Clarksville St. Paris, Texas / 903.739.2955
****************************************************************************************************
Gift Certificates to
Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant–
2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value $50.00)
505 W. Main St. Hugo, Oklahoma / 580.326.8842
*************************************************************************************************************
PARIS ATA MARTIAL ARTS
*Single Martial Arts Training Certificate
(Total Value $234.00)
************************************************
*Family Martial Arts Training Certificate
(Total Value $560.00)
6055 Lamar Rd, Paris, TX 75462
*************************************************************************************************************
$50 Gift Cards to Olive Paris
************************************************************************************************************
2 Pack $20.00 Passes to LMAO Comedy Club
Total Value $40.00
12 1st St NE, Paris, TX
(903) 785-5233 http://www.lmaotexas.com/
*************************************************************************************************************
$50.00 Gift Certificates to
Living Water Book Store
2711 E Price St, Paris, TX 75460
*************************************************************************************************************
Grasshopper 125V Mower 52″ Cut
Total Value $7393.48
623 N Main St, Paris, TX 75460
(580) 317-7672
*************************************************************************************************************
*$50.00 Stump Grinding Certificates
**********************************
*$100.00 Skid Deer Work Certificates
203 County Road 33810, Paris, Tx (903) 517-3227 FACEBOOK: FoxStumpGrinding
*************************************************************************************************************
Gift Certificates – 2 pack of $25.00 (Total Value: $50.00)
3180 N. Main St. Paris, Texas / 903.783.0012
*****************************************************************************************************
Gift Certificates – $150.00 Photo Sessions
903.517.3068 FACEBOOK: Kadie Ann Photography
*****************************************************************************************************
$25.00 Gift Certificates to Southern Haven Boutique
2401 Lamar Ave
Paris, TX 75460
FACEBOOK: Southern Haven Boutique
*****************************************************************************************************
MULBERRY CREEK NURSERY
$50.00 Gift Certificates
Mulberry Creek Nursery 4645 Lamar Avenue Paris, Texas 903.784.0146
FACEBOOK: Mulberry Creek Nursery
************************************************************************************************************
2 Pack of $10.00 Gift Certificates to The Wicked Apple
(Total Value$20.00)
FACEBOOK: The Wicked Apple Paris
************************************************************************************************************
$100.00 Gift Certificates for System Maintenance & Check
903-784-8585
3460 Pine Mill Road Paris, Texas
Website: parisairconditioning.com
*************************************************************************************************************
Certificate for 4 Hours of Land Clearing from
F&F Tree Service & Land Clearing
Total Value $600.00
**************************************************************************************************************
Clark Plunge Router
Value $300.00
https://www.facebook.com/swaimhardware/
************************************************************************************************************
$60.00 Gift Certificates to SpecT.A.Cular Hair!
RAY’S TREE SERVICE
$100.00 Certificates for all tree services and roof cleaning
2640 FM 79 Paris, Tx
903-517-7122
*********************************************************************************
*********************************************************************************
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.