Bids for Bargains Schedule: Mt. Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

9:00 a.m. -9:15 a.m.
|$$ Value
|Philips Forest Products
|Hickory & White Oak Glider Rocker
|$533.75
|Mardi Gras Seafood Restaurant Mt Pleasant
|$50. Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Aaron’s in Mt Pleasant
|Piper Home Security Nanny Cam
|$365.87
|Glammiez Boutique in Mt Vernon
|$100 Boutique Gift Certificates
|$100.00
|Texas Country Farm Supply Pittsburg/MV
|One Year Supply Sportmix Dog Food 50lb Bag/month
|$350.60
|Kason Kademy
|Gift Certificates for Batting Cages
|$75.00
9:15 a.m. -9:30 a.m.
|East Texas Line-X
|Spray on Bed-Liner for Pick-Up Truck
|$535.84
|Vaughan’s Catfish Restaurant on Lake Bob Sandlin
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Rapid Furniture
|Chest of Drawers (Black or Cherry)
|$599.00
|Colvin and Associates
|$100.00 Gift Certificates for Computer Repair
|$100.00
|Texas Country Farm Supply
|$100.00 Gift Certificates
|$100.00
|Dynamics Health and Fitness
|One Year single Gym Membership
|$450.00
9:30 a.m. -9:45 a.m.
|Cheek Brothers Dozer Service
|8 Yard Truckload of Iron Ore (local Delivery)
|$120.00
|Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy
|$50.00 Gift Cards
|$50.00
|Celebration Antiques in Sulphur Springs
|Chime Mantel Clock with Key
|$216.50
|K.A.K. Cycles
|$70.00 Certificate for One hour Labor
|$70.00
|Diamond T Outfitters in Mt Pleasant
|$100.00 Gift Cards
|$100.00
|Tin Roots Boutique in Sulphur Springs
|$50.00 Gift Cards
|$50.00
9:45 a.m. -10:00 a.m.
|Camp Langston
|Week Residential Summer Camp
|$550.00
|Schlotzsky’s in Sulphur Springs
|5 Pack of $10.00 Certificates $50.00 Total Value
|$50.00
|Smith Furniture & Appliance
|$100.00 Gift Certificates for Furniture Only
|$100.00
|Gary’s Termite and Pest Control
|$400.00 Gift Certificates
|$400.00
|Braddock’s Auto Trim
|$170.00 Gift Certificates for Vehicle Window Tint
|$170.00
|ETX Phone Repair
|$50.00 Gift Certificates for repair of Iphone/Ipad only >
|$50.00
|or Accessories
10:00 a.m. -10:15 a.m.
|Parker Trailers
|77″ x 12′ Single Axle Performance Trailer
|$2,229.75
|HeBrews Coffee and More in Mt Pleasant
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Phillips Forest Products
|Hickory and White Oak Rocking Chair
|$256.20
|National Wild Turkey Federation- (LongBeards)
|Camo Werner 6 ft. Fiberglass Ladder
|$125.00
|Winnsboro Emporium
|$50 Gift Certificates (not valid on Consignment)
|$50.00
|Party Gear in Sulphur Springs
|2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates total value $50.00
|$50.00
10:15 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
|Glenn’s Tree Service
|Gift Certificate for Tree Removal/Stump Grinding
|$500.00
|Heavn’ly Foods in Mt Pleasant
|2 pack of $25.00 Gift Cards total value $50.00
|$50.00
|Aaron’s in Mt Pleasant
|Activon Action Camera DX
|$209.99
|National Wild Turkey Federation (Longbeards)
|Framed and Matted Print “Town Square”
|$225.00
|Melba Dean’s in Omaha
|$50.00 Gift Cards
|$50.00
|Bright Star Veterinary Clinic in Sulphur Springs
|$50.00 Certificates
|$50.00
10:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m.
|Texas Country Farm Supply
|5″x10″ Yellow Chicken Coop
|$1,297.92
|Big Smith BBQ
|2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates Total Value $50.00
|$50.00
|Rapid Furniture and Appliance
|5 Piece Dinette Set #100611-55
|$599.00
|Marlene’s Sass ~ n ~ Class Boutique
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Texarkana Golf Ranch
|4 Pack of $25. Gift Cards for Golf Green fees/ total value
|$100.00
|Bright Star Veterinary Clinic in Sulphur Springs
|Bath and Nail Certificates
|$45.00
10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Sears Hometown Store Mt Pleasant
|Samsung DVH Dryer
|$865.99
|Winfield Café in winfield
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Celebration Antiques in Sulphur Springs
|Print “Coming Through the Mazatzals
|$243.56
|Beauty Grace Boutique in Sulphur Springs
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Mt Pleasant Driving Academy
|Drivers Education Course
|$370.00
|National Wild Turkey Federation (LongBeards)
|Framed and Matted Print “Gobbler’s on the Edge”
|$225.00
11:00 a.m. -11:15 a.m.
|Outdoor Power Products
|Toro Time Cutter Lawn Mower SWX4250
|$4,770.01
|I-Hop in Sulphur Springs
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Rapid Furniture and Appliance in
|Queen Sized Metal Bed/300021Q/matress/box springs excluded
|$399.00
|Tire Town
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Bella Bloom
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Finish Line Tire
|Set of Omni 10 Ply Trailer Tires 225/75/15
|$337.74
11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Cheek Brothers Dozer
|8 Yard Truck Load of Dirt (Local Delivery)
|$140.00
|Sharon’s BBQ and Grubhouse in Sulphur Springs
|2 pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates for dining/ total value $50.00
|$50.00
|$70.00
|Gary’s Termite and Pest Control
|$200.00 Gift Certificates
|$200.00
|The Venue at Two Nineteen in Sulphur Springs
|3 Hour Event Rental
|$450.00
|D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy
|$50.00 Gift Cards
|$50.00
11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
|East Texas Grass and Stone
|200 Sq Ft Patio Stone 1 1/2″ Brown Slate
|$800.00
|Cici’s Pizza of Mt. Pleasant
|$50 Certificates
|$50.00
|Camp Langston
|Week Day Camp
|$125.00
|The Venue at Two Nineteen in Sulphur Springs
|2 Hour Event Rental
|$200.00
|Richie White Guide Service
|1/2 Day Guided Fishing/Lake Fork or Monticello
|$250.00
|Finish Line Tire
|Set of Cooper Tires 275/55/20
|$731.77
11:45 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
|Sears Hometown Store Sulphur Springs
|Craftsman 40″, 9 Drawer, Tool Cabinet
|$769.56
|Jerry’s Bar and Grill
|$50.00 Certificates Food only
|$50.00
|The Sign Express
|4′ x 8′ banner 1-sided full color
|$165.00
|Dow Auto Group
|$50.00 Certificates
|$50.00
|Raw Iron/Raw Iron 2 Gym
|One Year Gym Membership
|$253.00
|Finish Line Tire
|Certificates for Front End Alignment
|$74.95
12:00 p.m. -12:15 p.m.
|Stagecoach Trailers
|6′ x 12′ Pipe Top Winchester, Single Axle Trailer
|$1,199.00
|Foster’s Place Restaurant and Pub in Pickton
|2 Pack $25.00 Certificates Food only total value $50.00
|$50.00
|Rapid Furniture & Appliance
|Queen Size Metal Bed #300161Q/matress/box springs excluded
|$599.00
|Texas Country Farm Supply
|10′ x 10′ Chain Link Dog Kennel
|$356.14
|Rally Wash 2
|4 Pack of $12. Certificates for Washes Total Value $48.00
|$48.00
|Finish Line Tire
|Certificate towards 2 Oil Changes
|$72.92
12:15 p.m. -12:30 p.m.
|The Country Stove Warehouse
|Small Wood Burning Stove
|$1,174.25
|Stacey’s Fish Fry in Miller Grove
|2 pack $25.00 Certificates Total Value $50.00
|$50.00
|Brumley’s Uniforms
|$50 Certificates
|$50.00
|Texas Country Farm Supply
|K2 Stainless Steel Tumbler 30 ounce
|$32.46
|Hampton Inn Mt Pleasant
|$125.00 Certificates
|$125.00
|Hoover’s Jewelry
|$100.00 Certificates
|$100.00
12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Celebration Antiques
|Mid Century Draw Leaf Dining Table
|$649.50
|Gas and Supply
|Certificate for Propane value $100.00
|$100.00
|Glammiez Floral in Mt Vernon
|$50.00 Certificates for Floral Items
|$50.00
|Texas Country Farm Supply
|K2 Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz.
|$27.05
|Something Special Boutique
|$50.00 Certificates
|$50.00
|Lee’s Carwash and Auto Detail in Sulphur Springs
|“Plus” Detail Packages
|$50.00
|Little Ceasar’s Pizza Mt Pleasant
|5pk – $9.00 Three meat Pizzas
|$48.00
12:45 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
|Sears Hometown Store in Sulphur Springs
|Craftsman 40″ 7 Drawer, BB top Chest
|$530.41
|National Wild Turkey Federation (LongBeards)
|4 Pc NWTF Luggage Set
|$300.00
|Celebration Antiques in Sulphur Springs
|Twin Sized Iron Bunk Bed (matress/box springs excluded)
|$270.83
|Texas Country Farm Supply
|Pennington Broadcast Spreader 7516
|$54.11
|Kason Kademy
|$50.00 Certificates for Tans
|$50.00
|Miss Behavin’ in Sulphur Springs
|$50.00 Gift Certificates
|$50.00
|Little Ceasar’s Pizza Mt Pleasant
|10pk – $5.00 Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas
|$54.00