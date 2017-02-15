Morrell banner
Bids for Bargains Schedule: Mt. Pleasant/Sulphur Springs

9:00 a.m. -9:15 a.m.

 $$ Value
Philips Forest Products Hickory & White Oak Glider Rocker $533.75
Mardi Gras Seafood Restaurant Mt Pleasant  $50. Gift Certificates $50.00
Aaron’s  in Mt Pleasant Piper Home Security Nanny Cam $365.87
Glammiez Boutique in Mt Vernon $100 Boutique Gift Certificates $100.00
Texas Country Farm Supply     Pittsburg/MV One Year Supply Sportmix Dog Food 50lb Bag/month $350.60
Kason Kademy Gift Certificates for Batting Cages $75.00

 

 

9:15 a.m. -9:30 a.m.
East Texas Line-X Spray on Bed-Liner for Pick-Up Truck $535.84
Vaughan’s Catfish Restaurant on Lake Bob Sandlin $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Rapid Furniture Chest of Drawers (Black or Cherry) $599.00
Colvin and Associates $100.00 Gift Certificates for Computer Repair $100.00
Texas Country Farm Supply $100.00 Gift Certificates $100.00
Dynamics Health and Fitness One Year single Gym Membership $450.00

 

 

9:30 a.m. -9:45 a.m.
Cheek Brothers Dozer Service 8 Yard Truckload of Iron Ore (local Delivery) $120.00
Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy $50.00 Gift Cards $50.00
Celebration Antiques in Sulphur Springs Chime Mantel Clock with Key $216.50
K.A.K. Cycles $70.00 Certificate for One hour Labor $70.00
Diamond T Outfitters in Mt Pleasant $100.00 Gift Cards $100.00
Tin Roots Boutique in Sulphur Springs $50.00 Gift Cards $50.00

 

9:45 a.m. -10:00 a.m.
Camp Langston Week Residential Summer Camp $550.00
Schlotzsky’s in Sulphur Springs 5 Pack of $10.00 Certificates   $50.00 Total Value $50.00
Smith Furniture & Appliance $100.00 Gift Certificates for Furniture Only $100.00
Gary’s Termite and Pest Control $400.00 Gift Certificates $400.00
Braddock’s Auto Trim $170.00 Gift Certificates for Vehicle Window Tint $170.00
ETX Phone Repair $50.00 Gift Certificates for repair of Iphone/Ipad only > $50.00
or Accessories

 

10:00 a.m. -10:15 a.m.
Parker Trailers 77″ x 12′ Single Axle Performance  Trailer $2,229.75
HeBrews Coffee and More in Mt Pleasant $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Phillips Forest Products Hickory and White Oak Rocking Chair $256.20
National Wild Turkey Federation- (LongBeards) Camo Werner 6 ft. Fiberglass Ladder $125.00
Winnsboro Emporium  $50 Gift Certificates  (not valid on Consignment) $50.00
Party Gear in Sulphur Springs 2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates  total value $50.00 $50.00

 

 

10:15 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
Glenn’s Tree Service Gift Certificate for Tree Removal/Stump Grinding $500.00
Heavn’ly Foods in Mt Pleasant 2 pack of $25.00 Gift Cards                 total value $50.00 $50.00
Aaron’s in Mt Pleasant Activon Action Camera DX $209.99
National Wild Turkey Federation (Longbeards) Framed and Matted Print “Town Square” $225.00
Melba Dean’s in Omaha $50.00 Gift Cards $50.00
Bright Star Veterinary Clinic in Sulphur Springs $50.00 Certificates $50.00

 

 

10:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m.
Texas Country Farm Supply 5″x10″ Yellow Chicken Coop $1,297.92
Big Smith BBQ 2 Pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates   Total Value $50.00 $50.00
Rapid Furniture and Appliance 5 Piece Dinette Set #100611-55 $599.00
Marlene’s Sass ~ n ~ Class Boutique $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Texarkana Golf Ranch  4 Pack of $25. Gift Cards for Golf Green fees/ total value $100.00
Bright Star Veterinary Clinic in Sulphur Springs Bath and Nail Certificates $45.00

 

 

10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Sears Hometown Store Mt Pleasant Samsung DVH Dryer $865.99
Winfield Café in winfield $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Celebration Antiques in Sulphur Springs Print “Coming Through the Mazatzals $243.56
Beauty Grace Boutique in Sulphur Springs $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Mt Pleasant Driving Academy Drivers Education Course $370.00
National Wild Turkey Federation (LongBeards) Framed and Matted Print “Gobbler’s on the Edge” $225.00

 

 

11:00 a.m. -11:15 a.m.
Outdoor Power Products Toro Time Cutter Lawn Mower SWX4250 $4,770.01
I-Hop in Sulphur Springs $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Rapid Furniture and Appliance in Queen Sized Metal Bed/300021Q/matress/box springs excluded $399.00
Tire Town $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Bella Bloom $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Finish Line Tire Set of Omni 10 Ply Trailer Tires 225/75/15 $337.74

 

 

11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Cheek Brothers Dozer 8 Yard Truck Load of Dirt (Local Delivery) $140.00
Sharon’s BBQ and Grubhouse in Sulphur Springs 2 pack of $25.00 Gift Certificates for dining/  total value $50.00 $50.00
Little Rascals Daycare & Learning Center
2 pk $35. total $70. for Saturday Daycare
$70.00
Gary’s Termite and Pest Control $200.00 Gift Certificates $200.00
The Venue at Two Nineteen in Sulphur Springs 3 Hour Event Rental $450.00
D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy $50.00 Gift Cards $50.00

 

11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
East Texas Grass and Stone 200 Sq Ft Patio  Stone 1 1/2″ Brown Slate $800.00
Cici’s Pizza of Mt. Pleasant $50 Certificates $50.00
Camp Langston Week Day Camp $125.00
The Venue at Two Nineteen in Sulphur Springs 2 Hour Event Rental $200.00
Richie White Guide Service 1/2 Day Guided Fishing/Lake Fork or Monticello $250.00
Finish Line Tire Set of Cooper Tires 275/55/20 $731.77

 

11:45 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
Sears Hometown Store Sulphur Springs Craftsman 40″, 9 Drawer, Tool Cabinet $769.56
Jerry’s Bar and Grill  $50.00 Certificates   Food only $50.00
The Sign Express  4′ x 8′ banner 1-sided full color $165.00
Dow Auto Group $50.00 Certificates $50.00
Raw Iron/Raw Iron 2 Gym One Year Gym Membership $253.00
Finish Line Tire Certificates for Front  End Alignment $74.95

 

 

12:00 p.m. -12:15 p.m.
Stagecoach Trailers 6′ x 12′ Pipe Top Winchester, Single Axle Trailer $1,199.00
Foster’s Place Restaurant and Pub in Pickton 2 Pack $25.00 Certificates Food only    total value $50.00 $50.00
Rapid Furniture & Appliance Queen Size Metal Bed #300161Q/matress/box springs excluded $599.00
Texas Country Farm Supply 10′ x 10′ Chain Link Dog Kennel $356.14
Rally Wash 2 4 Pack of $12. Certificates for Washes     Total Value $48.00 $48.00
Finish Line Tire Certificate towards 2  Oil Changes $72.92

 

 

12:15 p.m. -12:30 p.m.
The Country Stove Warehouse Small Wood Burning Stove $1,174.25
Stacey’s Fish Fry in Miller Grove 2 pack $25.00 Certificates   Total Value $50.00 $50.00
Brumley’s Uniforms $50  Certificates $50.00
Texas Country Farm Supply K2 Stainless Steel Tumbler 30 ounce $32.46
Hampton Inn Mt Pleasant $125.00 Certificates $125.00
Hoover’s Jewelry $100.00 Certificates $100.00

 

 

12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Celebration Antiques Mid Century Draw Leaf Dining Table $649.50
Gas and Supply  Certificate for Propane          value $100.00 $100.00
Glammiez Floral in Mt Vernon $50.00 Certificates for Floral Items $50.00
Texas Country Farm Supply K2 Stainless Steel Tumbler 20 oz. $27.05
Something Special Boutique $50.00 Certificates $50.00
Lee’s Carwash and Auto Detail in Sulphur Springs “Plus” Detail Packages $50.00
Little Ceasar’s Pizza Mt Pleasant 5pk – $9.00 Three meat Pizzas $48.00

 

12:45 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
Sears Hometown Store in Sulphur Springs Craftsman 40″ 7 Drawer, BB top Chest $530.41
National Wild Turkey Federation (LongBeards) 4 Pc NWTF Luggage Set $300.00
Celebration Antiques in Sulphur Springs Twin Sized Iron Bunk Bed (matress/box springs excluded) $270.83
Texas Country Farm Supply Pennington Broadcast Spreader  7516 $54.11
Kason Kademy $50.00 Certificates for Tans $50.00
Miss Behavin’ in Sulphur Springs $50.00 Gift Certificates $50.00
Little Ceasar’s Pizza Mt Pleasant 10pk – $5.00 Cheese or Pepperoni Pizzas $54.00

 

 

