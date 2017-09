A billboard on Highway 34 in Hunt County is bringing new attention to a double murder that occurred 11 years ago. 42 year old Cora McAbee and 29 year old Brandon Howell were found dead in their residence south of Greenville in May of 2006. Both had been shot multiple times. McAbee was the owner of Cora’s Country Café in the Cash Community and Howell owned a Greenville lawn and garden business.