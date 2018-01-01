Black-Eyed Pea Day!

We’re a pretty superstitious people.

On New Year’s Day, some people eat black-eyed peas for luck, which others swear that pomegranates bring prosperity. Here are seven lucky foods to eat on New Year’s Day. Even the least superstitious of us can dig into symbolically lucky foods on New Year’s Day, because why tempt fate? Here are seven lucky dishes to attract abundance and prosperity in the coming year. Or at least they’ll pick us up after hard-partying the night before.

1. Black-Eyed Peas, Greens, and Cornbread

Luck factor: Even folks who aren’t from the Southern United States go all in on eating black-eyed peas and leafy greens for good luck on New Year’s Day. Add a slice of cornbread, and you’ve got “peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold.” Try these recipes: Slow Cooker Spicy Black-Eyed Peas, Kickin’ Collard Greens, Skillet Corn Bread. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/142892/slow-cooker-spicy-black-eyed-peas/

2. Pork

Luck factor: Pork for progress! Pigs root around with their snouts moving in a forward motion, which is why many cultures around the world eat pork on New Year’s Day to symbolize progress for the coming year. Try this recipe: Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/235927/slow-cooker-pork-and-sauerkraut-with-apples/

3. Grapes

Luck factor: In Spain and Mexico, eating 12 grapes at midnight as the clock strikes once for each hour will bring you luck for the 12 months ahead. (It’s not as easy as it sounds.) Make this recipe for your New Year’s Eve party, and hold some grapes aside for your good-luck gobble: Balsamic Roasted Grapes. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/244980/balsamic-roasted-grapes/

4. Pomegranates

Luck factor: Associated with fertility are seeds. In Greece, they hurl whole pomegranates to the floor to release a flood of seeds that symbolize life and abundance. Instead of smashing your pomegranate on the floor, try this easy method to get the seeds out, http://dish.allrecipes.com/how-to-deseed-and-eat-a-pomegranate/ then use them in this recipe: Spiced Pears and Pomegranate. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/56148/spiced-pears-and-pomegranate/

5. Fish

Luck factor: So many fish in the sea. Maybe that’s why they symbolized abundance in the new year around the world: Asian cultures feast on whole fish to celebrate Lunar New year, while on the other side of the globe, Europeans eat cod, herring, and carp. And while you don’t eat the silvery scales, they do stand for coinage and plenty of it.

Try this recipe: Baked Dijon Salmon. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/21176/baked-dijon-salmon/



6. Noodles and Rice

Luck factor: Noodles, especially extra-long noodles, are thought to bring long life if you eat them without breaking them in the middle. Rice is all about fertility and wealth. Try this gorgeous dish for a double dose of luck: Rice Noodles with Shiitakes, Choy, and Chiles. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/14078/rice-noodles-with-shiitakes-choy-and-chiles/



7. Cakes

Luck factor: Ring-shaped cakes and other rounded sweet treats bring a full circle of success to the eater. In some traditions, a coin is baked inside to pay an extra serving of luck to the one who finds it.

Try this recipe: Vaselopita – Greek New Years Cake. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/15723/vaselopita-greek-new-years-cake/