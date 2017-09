A planning meeting was held Tuesday at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office for this year’s Blue Santa campaign benefiting the Empty Stocking toy drive for needy children. Blue barrels for toy donations will be set up at Lowes and convenience stores throughout the area on October 16. The community wide collection drive will be held December 4 and 5 in the parking lot of Lowes. Participating in the drive are Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, Firefighters and STAR 95-9.