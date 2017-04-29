Blue Sunday Day of Prayer

Sunday, April 30

Why is it called Blue Sunday?

Blue is the accepted “memorial ribbon” color for honoring the victims of child abuse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

We chose the last Sunday in April to be called Blue Sunday.

What is Blue Sunday?

Over 1600 children die annually as victims of child abuse. Most were under the age of three. Most were victims of neglect. Blue Sunday was created over 30 years ago to unify the Faith Based Communities to raise awareness for and help children who have endured abuse and neglect. We ask that churches take time in their service during this day to pray for the victims of child abuse and for those who rescue them. We pray because they shouldn’t have to pray alone.

How can my church be involved?

Pray

For you to participate in Blue Sunday Day of Prayer for Abused Children, our only requirement is prayer. It’s free, and there’s nothing to join, just prayer.

Other Ideas

Set up information booths for local child abuse prevention agencies.

Hand out blue ribbons or stickers to support child abuse prevention.

Pass out the free Blue Sunday bulletin available at bluesunday.org.

Utilize the free, non-threatening handout made for children to focus on “Happy Families.”

Register your church & find additional resources at bluesunday.org.