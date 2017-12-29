Bob Sandlin State Park Monday (Jan 1)

Join us for a 1.5-mile hike at 2:00 pm on New Year’s Day! It is a beautiful tradition to start your year on a healthy note. This hike is considered moderate due to the length. Strollers are not encouraged due to the pace and terrain. Meet at the East Dogwood Trail Trailhead for the start of the hike. Be sure to bring your camera for some great pictures of nature while enjoying the outdoors.

For more information, you can view our website announcement here <https://tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/lake-bob-sandlin/first-day-hike-2>. Thank you for your help as we spread the word of our events in the community. Have a fantastic New Years, and we hope to see you at the park!

Paige Green

Office Manager

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

341 State Park Rd 2117

Pittsburg, Texas 75686

(903) 572-5531