Bobby D. McCarley, age 85, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at his home in Winnsboro. In Lieu of flowers family request donations to Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Winnsboro Texas. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Beaty Funeral Home-Winnsboro. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am, interment will be at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro.