Anthony Carmeli

Two men walking near the Texas Viaduct at about 8:00 am Monday morning called Texarkana Texas Police and reported that they had found the decomposed body of a man in Swampoodle Creek. Investigators believe it to be the body of 42-year-old Anthony Carmeli of Texarkana Arkansas. Officers had been searching for Carmeli since he was reported as missing, after dropping his children off at their soccer practice in Texas on September 11.