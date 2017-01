The City of Mt. Vernon issued a boil water alert early Sunday morning because of a water-line break. Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil, then boiled for 2 minutes. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the form of phone, email, and other alerts. Mt. Vernon residents who have any questions concerning this matter, may contact City Administrator Tina Rose at 903-717-4489 or Director of Public Works Jeremy Cox at 903-285-3423.